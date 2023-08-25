Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 25: Humble End of Summer Sale continues

Big-time sales have settled down for the end of summer. However, if you're looking for a handful of games you can play before the fall rush, the place to go is the Humble Store. Their End of Summer Sale is not only continuing for another week, it has expanded with dozens more discounted titles. That includes the best from Capcom, as well as some games from Square Enix and quality titles from the indie gaming space.

Elsewhere, Saints Row has come to Steam with a substantial discount. The best of Destiny is also on sale there. Plus, find a first-time discount on indie gaming breakout hit Viewfinder. GOG.com still has a launch discount for the DRM-free version of the Fallout 4 GOTY Edition. And, be sure to check out the Ubisoft Store, which is in the middle of its Gamescom Sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

World of Warcraft is offering a special Pets Pack with all proceeds going to BlueCheck Ukraine. Check out the Pets Pack for Ukraine, available until August 29.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Teslagrad 2, Backfirewall_, Fall of Porcupine, Teslagrad Remastered, Terracotta, Owlboy, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan, Kingdom Come: Deliverance + Band of Bastards DLC, The Ascent, Rain World, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Patch Quest, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe, Unity of Command 2, Hero's Hour, and Ancestors Legacy. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code AUG17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Chivalry 2, Road 96, Trek to Yomi, SuchArt, Tin Can, Hot Brass, and Arcade Paradise. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more to get Frozenheim and Evil Genius 2: World Domination. Pay $13 or more to also receive Pan'orama, Airborne Kingdom, and The Tenants. Pay $22 or more to also receive Prehistoric Kingdom and The Universim. These activate on Steam.

Pay $9 or more for Pumpkin Jack and New Super Lucky's Tale. Pay $15 or more to also receive Demon Turf, Kao the Kangaroo, The Spirit and the Mouse, and Hell Pie. Pay $17 to also receive A Hat in Time and A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Breathedge and Journey to the Savage Planet. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Entropy Centre, Trover Saves the Universe, and The Outer Worlds. Pay $30 or more to also receive High On Life and The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass. These activate on Steam.

Pay $20 or more to get The Jackbox Party Pack 9, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, The Jackbox Party Pack 5, The Jackbox Party Pack, The Jackbox Party Starter, Quiplash 2, and Fibbage XL. These activate on Steam.

Pay $13 or more to get Jack Move, The Banner Saga Trilogy Deluxe Pack, Coromon, and Jupiter Hell. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos Deluxe Edition, Panzer Corps 2, and Songs of Conquest. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.