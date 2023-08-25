Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 25: Humble End of Summer Sale continues

Big-time sales have settled down for the end of summer. However, if you're looking for a handful of games you can play before the fall rush, the place to go is the Humble Store. Their End of Summer Sale is not only continuing for another week, it has expanded with dozens more discounted titles. That includes the best from Capcom, as well as some games from Square Enix and quality titles from the indie gaming space.
Elsewhere, Saints Row has come to Steam with a substantial discount. The best of Destiny is also on sale there. Plus, find a first-time discount on indie gaming breakout hit Viewfinder. GOG.com still has a launch discount for the DRM-free version of the Fallout 4 GOTY Edition. And, be sure to check out the Ubisoft Store, which is in the middle of its Gamescom Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
World of Warcraft is offering a special Pets Pack with all proceeds going to BlueCheck Ukraine. Check out the Pets Pack for Ukraine, available until August 29.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - FREE until 8/31
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- Rage 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $3.99 (80% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Teslagrad 2, Backfirewall_, Fall of Porcupine, Teslagrad Remastered, Terracotta, Owlboy, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan, Kingdom Come: Deliverance + Band of Bastards DLC, The Ascent, Rain World, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Patch Quest, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe, Unity of Command 2, Hero's Hour, and Ancestors Legacy. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Tchia [Epic] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $15.74 (21% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.49 (21% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $34.49 (66% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $32.39 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Storyteller [Steam] - $10.34 (31% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $15.49 (38% off)
- A Little to the Left [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $11.19 (72% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $6.23 (52% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $49.83 (17% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $44.37 (26% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $24.91 (38% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.39 (59% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $16.99 (72% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $16.59 (59% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $15.98 (73% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (47% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.88 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $17.38 (30% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.88 (31% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $12.82 (79% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $11.84 (53% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $9.49 (53% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $18.81 (83% off)
Gamersgate
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $33.11 (72% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $27.59 (72% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege + Extracion [Ubisoft] - $18.21 (70% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $22.87 (43% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $12.44 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $10.55 (47% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Steam] - $20.23 (82% off)
GamesPlanet
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $37.99 (24% off)
- Tchia [Epic] - $18.50 (38% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $22.50 (62% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $28.50 (52% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [Ubisoft] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $32.99 (34% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $1.83 (82% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $1.83 (82% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Metro Franchise Bundle - $9.59 (84% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $5.99 (85% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $6.49 (35% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code AUG17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $34.56 (42% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- Saints Row [Steam] - $17.40 (71% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $34.40 (66% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $12.90 (78% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $6.86 (66% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $22.50 (55% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $3.44 (66% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Chivalry 2, Road 96, Trek to Yomi, SuchArt, Tin Can, Hot Brass, and Arcade Paradise. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 or more to get Frozenheim and Evil Genius 2: World Domination. Pay $13 or more to also receive Pan'orama, Airborne Kingdom, and The Tenants. Pay $22 or more to also receive Prehistoric Kingdom and The Universim. These activate on Steam.
Pay $9 or more for Pumpkin Jack and New Super Lucky's Tale. Pay $15 or more to also receive Demon Turf, Kao the Kangaroo, The Spirit and the Mouse, and Hell Pie. Pay $17 to also receive A Hat in Time and A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Breathedge and Journey to the Savage Planet. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Entropy Centre, Trover Saves the Universe, and The Outer Worlds. Pay $30 or more to also receive High On Life and The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass. These activate on Steam.
Pay $20 or more to get The Jackbox Party Pack 9, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, The Jackbox Party Pack 5, The Jackbox Party Pack, The Jackbox Party Starter, Quiplash 2, and Fibbage XL. These activate on Steam.
Pay $13 or more to get Jack Move, The Banner Saga Trilogy Deluxe Pack, Coromon, and Jupiter Hell. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos Deluxe Edition, Panzer Corps 2, and Songs of Conquest. These activate on Steam.
- End of Summer Sale
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam/Epic] - $24.99 (50% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Cassette Beasts [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Terra Nil [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam/Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $11.99 (40% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Signalis [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $8.49 (66% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's End of Summer Sale.
- Ubisoft Summer Spotlight
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $41.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 [Ubisoft] - $53.99 (55% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $23.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $15.99 (80% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Ubisoft Summer Spotlight Sale.
- Capcom Summer Spotlight
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Okami HD [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Capcom Summer Spotlight Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Gamescom Sale
- The Settlers: New Allies Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $36.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $42.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $31.50 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition - $15.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - $54.00 (55% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Ubisoft Gamescom Sale.
Steam
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection (2023) - $23.99 (60% off)
- Viewfinder - $19.99 (20% off)
- Saints Row - $19.79 (67% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.74 (25% off)
- Inkbound [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Planet of Lana - $14.99 (25% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Icarus - $23.44 (33% off)
- Don't Starve Together - $5.09 (66% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 25: Humble End of Summer Sale continues