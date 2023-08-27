New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - August 27, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's puzzle time! There's nothing I love more than sitting back on a Sunday afternoon and watching Simon tackle a sudoku.

An undercover cop talks about his time in the Hell's Angels

What a fascinating line of work. I can't imagine how intense this must have been.

Quitting alcohol for four months

It's always great when people can sever their relationship with alcohol. I love watching these two and seeing how their latest challenge goes for them.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Tom & Ben

This skit is great. 

Look at this little angel

He fell asleep while eating.

Gotta put on the guy uniform

Shorts and a black shirt? Done.

Oh hey, it me.

I do this every single time. Without fail.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

