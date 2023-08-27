Weekend Discussion - August 27, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's puzzle time! There's nothing I love more than sitting back on a Sunday afternoon and watching Simon tackle a sudoku.
An undercover cop talks about his time in the Hell's Angels
What a fascinating line of work. I can't imagine how intense this must have been.
Quitting alcohol for four months
It's always great when people can sever their relationship with alcohol. I love watching these two and seeing how their latest challenge goes for them.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Tom & Ben
thinking about this video of ben stiller and tom cruise pic.twitter.com/D87a7jxEQl— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) August 23, 2023
This skit is great.
Look at this little angel
August 27, 2023
He fell asleep while eating.
Gotta put on the guy uniform
August 23, 2023
Shorts and a black shirt? Done.
Oh hey, it me.
August 24, 2023
I do this every single time. Without fail.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- The Jaws of Oblivion - Emil Bulls
- Queen - Perfume Genius
- Around the Horn - The Bronx
- Cult of the New Beat - Blood Command
