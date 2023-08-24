ShackStream: Snatching cubes in Marvel Snap on PC! We're celebrating Marvel Snap's PC launch with a special ShackStream. Come get your Twitch Drops!

After nearly a year in early access, Marvel Snap has finally launched in its 1.0 state on PC. It earned our Mobile Game of the Year award in 2022, and we’re excited to dig into it on PC. We’ll be doing so live on Twitch, so come hang out and discuss Marvel Snap while earning some shiny new Drops!

Our special Marvel Snap Shackstream will take place today, August 24, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. It will be broadcasted over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

We’ll be testing out X-23, Marvel Snap’s newest card. We’ll also be doing some Conquest, climbing the ladder, and even doing battles within the Shack Staff. In celebration of the PC launch, developer Second Dinner is giving out exclusive Card Variants, Titles, and Boosters through Twitch Drops. All you need to do is link your Marvel Snap and Twitch accounts, and tune into our stream!

We’re big Marvel Snap fans here at Shacknews, and we’re excited to jump in and try out the shiny new PC interface. Please stop by and chat with us about the game and earn some drops!