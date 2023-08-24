New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 107

We're talking Percy Jackson and Zack Snyder on this week's Pop! Goes the Culture!
Donovan Erskine
1

It's Thursday, or as we like to call it, Friday Eve! We're back at our regularly scheduled time, and we're chomping at the bit to discuss the latest news in film and television.

Episode 107 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Are you excited to hear resident Snyder fan Greg Burke explode with enthusiasm over the Rebel Moon trailer? Ready to hear me lose my mind over Percy Jackson getting a new trailer and release date?

A big shout out to you for stopping by to watch Pop! Goes the Culture! We love talking about movies and TV and your support means the world! If you'd like to show even more support for the show, you can subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Amazon Prime subscribers can do this at no additional cost via Prime Gaming.

Butter your popcorn, it's time for Episode 107 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

