Evening Reading - August 23, 2023

Clive Rosfield as Mario

Give this guy the role now.

Terry Funk has passed away

RIP Terry Funk. He dedicated his body, mind, and soul to professional wrestling. They’ll never be another.



June 30, 1944 - August 23, 2023 pic.twitter.com/ZGjMkkwejf — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 23, 2023

Rest in peace!

Sonic in Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Here's the gameplay of Sonic in #BombRushCyberfunk!

I forgot how absolutely fire Sonic Rush's OST was man https://t.co/8za7RczeQI pic.twitter.com/JgBnxRhUZv — Somnus. (@somnusNemoris_) August 23, 2023

Instantly the best 3D Sonic game.

Reddit browsing in stealth mode

Someone built a frontend to Reddit that looks like Outlook so you can browse it all day at work without worrying about who is looking over your shoulder.



I love the internet. pic.twitter.com/rdnTJAGAFv — gaut (@0xgaut) August 21, 2023

You've got to respect the effort here.

Adult Swim is streaming Venture Bros. 24/7 right now on YouTube

Just a friendly PSA.

Greg Heffley was a savage

genuinely what the fuck was wrong with greg man pic.twitter.com/m33sEZ8E5m — Elizabeth 🐠 (@sylvisorex) August 20, 2023

These books were a cornerstone of my childhood.

Cyrax's MK1 fatality

Here is the official CYRAX Kameo Fatality in #MortalKombat1!



Thanks to WB Games for flying me out to Chicago to visit NRS and get Early Access with the game!#TravelAndAccessProvidedByWB pic.twitter.com/7Ab1NEKC9n — Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) August 23, 2023

Talked about scorched earth.

Mamba Forever

Dec. 20, 2005 -- Kobe Bryant outscores the entire Mavericks team through three quarters. pic.twitter.com/XavHG08YZj — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2023

Happy birthday, Kobe!

Live action Fallout is coming next year

The live-action ‘FALLOUT’ series releases in 2024 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/sJh1hSOdgM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 23, 2023

Los Angeles is an interesting setting for this, I'm cautiously optimistic.

