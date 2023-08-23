New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - August 23, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Clive Rosfield as Mario

Give this guy the role now.

Terry Funk has passed away

Rest in peace!

Sonic in Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Instantly the best 3D Sonic game.

Reddit browsing in stealth mode

You've got to respect the effort here.

Adult Swim is streaming Venture Bros. 24/7 right now on YouTube

Just a friendly PSA.

Greg Heffley was a savage

These books were a cornerstone of my childhood.

Cyrax's MK1 fatality

Talked about scorched earth.

Mamba Forever

Happy birthday, Kobe!

Live action Fallout is coming next year

Los Angeles is an interesting setting for this, I'm cautiously optimistic.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Yamper the Pokemon.

Source: Yamper will bite you if you don't download Shackpets on iOS or Android!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola