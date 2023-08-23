Evening Reading - August 23, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Total War: Pharaoh puts you in command of Egypt's most powerful figures
- Persona 5 Tactica is another fresh reinvention of the franchise
- Nightdive Studios remasters Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion in November
- How Universal Orlando Resort got its game on with Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast
- PlayStation Portal Remote Play-dedicated handheld revealed for launch in late 2023
- Kombat Kast returns this week with Sindel, Rain & General Shao gameplay
- BioWare issues round of layoffs ahead of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf
- Star Wars: Dark Forces is being remastered by Nightdive Studios
- NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 2024 earnings results crush revenue & EPS estimates
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Clive Rosfield as Mario
My official audition to play #Mario. https://t.co/pNcInE2VrE pic.twitter.com/MUHGJC0W4W— Ben Starr (@The_Ben_Starr) August 23, 2023
Give this guy the role now.
Terry Funk has passed away
RIP Terry Funk. He dedicated his body, mind, and soul to professional wrestling. They’ll never be another.— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 23, 2023
June 30, 1944 - August 23, 2023 pic.twitter.com/ZGjMkkwejf
Rest in peace!
Sonic in Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
Here's the gameplay of Sonic in #BombRushCyberfunk!— Somnus. (@somnusNemoris_) August 23, 2023
I forgot how absolutely fire Sonic Rush's OST was man https://t.co/8za7RczeQI pic.twitter.com/JgBnxRhUZv
Instantly the best 3D Sonic game.
Reddit browsing in stealth mode
Someone built a frontend to Reddit that looks like Outlook so you can browse it all day at work without worrying about who is looking over your shoulder.— gaut (@0xgaut) August 21, 2023
I love the internet. pic.twitter.com/rdnTJAGAFv
You've got to respect the effort here.
Adult Swim is streaming Venture Bros. 24/7 right now on YouTube
Just a friendly PSA.
Greg Heffley was a savage
genuinely what the fuck was wrong with greg man pic.twitter.com/m33sEZ8E5m— Elizabeth 🐠 (@sylvisorex) August 20, 2023
These books were a cornerstone of my childhood.
Cyrax's MK1 fatality
Here is the official CYRAX Kameo Fatality in #MortalKombat1!— Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) August 23, 2023
Thanks to WB Games for flying me out to Chicago to visit NRS and get Early Access with the game!#TravelAndAccessProvidedByWB pic.twitter.com/7Ab1NEKC9n
Talked about scorched earth.
Mamba Forever
Dec. 20, 2005 -- Kobe Bryant outscores the entire Mavericks team through three quarters. pic.twitter.com/XavHG08YZj— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2023
Happy birthday, Kobe!
Live action Fallout is coming next year
The live-action ‘FALLOUT’ series releases in 2024 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/sJh1hSOdgM— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 23, 2023
Los Angeles is an interesting setting for this, I'm cautiously optimistic.
