Evening Reading - August 22, 2023

25 years ago yesterday, the Daywalker hunted the night

25 years later and still features one of the coolest intros in Marvel movie history pic.twitter.com/jJW5zDoOiU https://t.co/NFHLdbdR7M — Nicholas (@NicholasPas5) August 21, 2023

They’re damn right. This is one of the best character intros of all time.

Behold, the most dependable bear

"(I will continue fighting until Master Heihachi returns...even if it means I'm the last one standing!)"

My heart... pic.twitter.com/1vE6bpjJIO — Ultima📛| New Era (@UltimaShadowX) August 22, 2023

Kuma is wearing Heihachi’s martial arts gear because he is defending Mishima HQ and waiting for his boss to come back. My heart. I will be a Kuma main!!!

A breadbug brigade

more breadbugs

i love bread#pikmin pic.twitter.com/vH1KMWNiM9 — sans from stardew valley (@FinalTrashley) August 22, 2023

Really, the best kind of brigade you could have.

Ice-T in Payday 3

It was pretty cool to see the man himself, Ice-T, in Payday 3. Seems like only yesterday we were humbled by his The Division 2 mastery on Shacknews E4.

Maybe she was born with it

Maybe it’s Mortal Kombat. Va-va-va-voom, Sindel.

More Charles Martinet appreciation

Charles Martinet performing the classic Mario line: pic.twitter.com/WIcFchzz2G — Akfamilyhome (@Akfamilyhome) August 22, 2023

A fun and ridiculous outtake. He will sorely be missed as Mario’s voice, but boy howdy is he just an all-around hoot in all he does. Hopefully that remains true as Mario Ambassador.

A poffle to close it out

Please enjoy this very adorable critter.

