New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - August 22, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, Shackers. We’ve come to the end of another Tuesday. It was a very Gamescom 2023 full of reveals and updates on upcoming games, and we had a lot of fun covering it all. Did you enjoy it? Either way, the day is at an end, the time for posting is over, and that means it’s Evening Reading-o’clock. Please enjoy as we wind down.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

25 years ago yesterday, the Daywalker hunted the night

They’re damn right. This is one of the best character intros of all time.

Behold, the most dependable bear

Kuma is wearing Heihachi’s martial arts gear because he is defending Mishima HQ and waiting for his boss to come back. My heart. I will be a Kuma main!!!

A breadbug brigade

Really, the best kind of brigade you could have.

Ice-T in Payday 3

It was pretty cool to see the man himself, Ice-T, in Payday 3. Seems like only yesterday we were humbled by his The Division 2 mastery on Shacknews E4.

Maybe she was born with it

Maybe it’s Mortal Kombat. Va-va-va-voom, Sindel.

More Charles Martinet appreciation

A fun and ridiculous outtake. He will sorely be missed as Mario’s voice, but boy howdy is he just an all-around hoot in all he does. Hopefully that remains true as Mario Ambassador.

A poffle to close it out

Please enjoy this very adorable critter.

And there you have it, Shackers. Thank you for stopping by to read up on the latest Evening Reading. We appreciate you and hope you have a good night. If you appreciate us, consider Shacknews Mercury where you can help support the site for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? You never need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s the free app on iOS and Android where you can post and vote on pet pics in the ultimate battle of cuteness.

A mini-Aussie shepherd jonesing for foods.

With that said, we wish you a good night. Did you enjoy Gamescom Opening Night Live? What was your favorite reveal? Sound off in the Chatty below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola