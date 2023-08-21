Evening Reading - August 21, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 hopes to follow in TMNT's footsteps
- Cygni: All Guns Blazing wants to take shoot 'em ups far beyond the days of Gradius
- Blasphemous 2 Review: The second coming
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew review: Ghostly strategy on the high seas
- Google's plans to purge inactive accounts in December faces user backlash
- Dark and Darker devs are gathering data to combat cheaters via a Discord bot
- Games Done Quick returns to TwitchCon as Flame Fatales raises $110K for Malala Fund
- Ghostrunner 2 gets late October 2023 release date
- Xbox Series X is getting console wraps, starting with Starfield
- Charles Martinet named official Mario ambassador by Nintendo
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Monday night! Time for sudoku.
A look at Taskmaster
It's great seeing how this show comes together.
Baldur's Gate 3 Sex% speedrun
Just over 4 minutes to reach Pound Town.
Here's a playlist I found for you to listen to when Starfield gets here
Who's keen for Starfield?
Heston Blumenthal's restaurant, The Fat Duck, looks wild
This looks like an unbelievable experience.
Let's learn about North Korea
This place is wild man. I hope the people there can get help.
Tom Scott checks out long barrows
What an interesting take on a mausoleum.
Australia votes soon
“If you don’t know, Vote No” - Yeah stay UNINFORMED. Stay IGNORANT. Remain as suggestible & pliable as the Liberals need you to be.— Senator Briggs (Biblically Accurate) (@Briggs) August 21, 2023
Here's hoping the "yes" vote prevails. The Liberals are having a field day scaring people.
RIP so sad
August 17, 2023
But so fresh.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Take a look at my beautiful boy, Rad. He's absolutely loving the snuggles this winter. I don't want the cold to go away!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 21, 2023