Evening Reading - August 21, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Monday night! Time for sudoku.

A look at Taskmaster

It's great seeing how this show comes together.

Baldur's Gate 3 Sex% speedrun

Just over 4 minutes to reach Pound Town.

Here's a playlist I found for you to listen to when Starfield gets here

Who's keen for Starfield?

Heston Blumenthal's restaurant, The Fat Duck, looks wild

This looks like an unbelievable experience.

Let's learn about North Korea

This place is wild man. I hope the people there can get help.

Tom Scott checks out long barrows

What an interesting take on a mausoleum.

Australia votes soon

Here's hoping the "yes" vote prevails. The Liberals are having a field day scaring people.

RIP so sad

But so fresh.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Take a look at my beautiful boy, Rad. He's absolutely loving the snuggles this winter. I don't want the cold to go away!

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up asleep on a blue blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola