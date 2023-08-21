Evening Reading - August 21, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Monday night! Time for sudoku.

A look at Taskmaster

It's great seeing how this show comes together.

Baldur's Gate 3 Sex% speedrun

Just over 4 minutes to reach Pound Town.

Here's a playlist I found for you to listen to when Starfield gets here

Who's keen for Starfield?

Heston Blumenthal's restaurant, The Fat Duck, looks wild

This looks like an unbelievable experience.

Let's learn about North Korea

This place is wild man. I hope the people there can get help.

Tom Scott checks out long barrows

What an interesting take on a mausoleum.

Australia votes soon

“If you don’t know, Vote No” - Yeah stay UNINFORMED. Stay IGNORANT. Remain as suggestible & pliable as the Liberals need you to be. — Senator Briggs (Biblically Accurate) (@Briggs) August 21, 2023

Here's hoping the "yes" vote prevails. The Liberals are having a field day scaring people.

RIP so sad

But so fresh.

Here's hoping the "yes" vote prevails. The Liberals are having a field day scaring people.

What are you up to tonight?