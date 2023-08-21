Xbox Series X is getting console wraps, starting with Starfield Console Wraps are a new way to customize your Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X is coming up on its third anniversary in a few months, and while there is no new Xbox hardware in sight, Microsoft is introducing a way for users to customize their systems. Xbox Series X Console Wraps can be used to outfit a console, and the first batch includes a Starfield-themed design.

Microsoft announced the new Xbox Series X console wraps in an Xbox Wire post. Set to roll out this fall, the wraps cost $44.00 USD on the Microsoft Store. There are currently three wrap designs available for pre-order: Starfield, Arctic Camo, and Mineral Camo. The latter two match the design of existing Xbox Series X controllers. The Starfield wrap features the same Starship-inspired aesthetic as the Starfield controller and headset. Microsoft shared more details about the wraps themselves in the blog post.



Source: Microsoft

The wraps were designed specifically for Series X and have a custom, precision fit. Every detail was taken into consideration to ensure your console performance is preserved– vents are all clear, and small feet were added to the bottom of the wraps to ensure air can flow freely through the console. Made with solid core panels that are layered with high-tech fabric finishes, the wraps are folded around your console and secured with a hook and loop enclosure. The interior of the wraps are printed with silicone designs that keep the wrap in place.

It looks like applying the Console Wrap is as simple as folding it around the blocky rectangular prism that is the Xbox Series X. It’s Microsoft’s answer to the PS5’s console covers, which provide similar customizability and are priced in the same range. It’ll be interesting to see if Microsoft releases more themed wraps in honor of its first-party releases in the future.