Xbox Series X is getting console wraps, starting with Starfield

Console Wraps are a new way to customize your Xbox Series X.
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
3

The Xbox Series X is coming up on its third anniversary in a few months, and while there is no new Xbox hardware in sight, Microsoft is introducing a way for users to customize their systems. Xbox Series X Console Wraps can be used to outfit a console, and the first batch includes a Starfield-themed design.

Microsoft announced the new Xbox Series X console wraps in an Xbox Wire post. Set to roll out this fall, the wraps cost $44.00 USD on the Microsoft Store. There are currently three wrap designs available for pre-order: Starfield, Arctic Camo, and Mineral Camo. The latter two match the design of existing Xbox Series X controllers. The Starfield wrap features the same Starship-inspired aesthetic as the Starfield controller and headset. Microsoft shared more details about the wraps themselves in the blog post.

The Arctic and Mineral Xbox Series X Console Wraps.

Source: Microsoft

It looks like applying the Console Wrap is as simple as folding it around the blocky rectangular prism that is the Xbox Series X. It’s Microsoft’s answer to the PS5’s console covers, which provide similar customizability and are priced in the same range. It’ll be interesting to see if Microsoft releases more themed wraps in honor of its first-party releases in the future.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

    August 21, 2023 9:20 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Xbox Series X is getting console wraps, starting with Starfield

      August 21, 2023 9:23 AM

      Two terrible patterns and an ok Starfield one. Meh.

        August 21, 2023 2:04 PM

      August 21, 2023 9:28 AM

      If my xbox is camouflage how am I supposed to find the disc slot

      August 21, 2023 9:53 AM

      That's pretty dope! I dig the Starfield one. I may have to buy that.

      August 21, 2023 10:26 AM

      Too simple, obviously didn't put thought into it. Rushed. Skin will be bad. Cancelling pre-order.

