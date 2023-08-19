New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - August 19, 2023

It's Saturday and that means it's time for a new Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
3

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Ninja evolution

Maximilian takes us through a few Mortal Kombat visual histories.

The Final Countdown

Matt Groening's Disenchantment is about to air its final season and it's been quite a ride.

Rick vs. Rick

Adult Swim continues to build to the return of Rick & Morty even if we still don't know how exactly they're going to address the elephant in the room.

Terriblle lizard

Matt McMuscles walks us through this Godzilla anti-classic.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Ciara!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

