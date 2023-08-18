Evening Reading - August 18, 2023

Hey, everyone! I'm hunkering down for a possible hurricane, which is something I probably shouldn't be saying since I live in Los Angeles, but I still have time to bring you a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Around the gaming horn
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is less than two weeks away from release. Check out the full showcase from Bandai Namco.
The Return Home to Vana'diel and Discount Campaigns are live! ✨ https://t.co/luk3MX3E2U— FINAL FANTASY XI (@FFXI_EN) August 18, 2023
🗓️ Active until Sept. 4, 2023, at 1:00 a.m. (PDT) / 8:00 a.m. (GMT)
Previously subscribed users can log in free of charge plus game downloads and World transfers are discounted! pic.twitter.com/8IQg7WzKGB
Lest anyone forget Square Enix's other Final Fantasy MMORPG, Final Fantasy XI just got a substantial update for the month of August.
If you like building models and trying them out, check out Kitbash Model Club, which just got a 16-player multiplayer update.
And let's take another look at the making of Assassin's Creed Mirage.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The Dopp Show
Tested's Adam Savage shows us what's in his pouch.
Just "visiting"
#JustVisiting pic.twitter.com/vtLqtyPrJ2— Larry Hryb 💫✨ (@majornelson) August 19, 2023
*eyes emoji*
Checking in on the Mortal Kombat 1 beta
Sonicfox just found a 24 hits combo in less than an hour of MK1 beta— Hermann (@hermannphili) August 18, 2023
Mortal Kombat 1 is gonna be 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/X2Ss4kKNks
Well, of course SonicFox is already near the top of the mountain.
I'm loving the MK1 Beta 😍 pic.twitter.com/riOm91G5P4— Lord Tensen ☯️ 🔜AWA (@VontetnoV) August 18, 2023
A frosty reception for Johnny Cage.
Soooo what are you supposed to do vs Johnny's Fatal Blow????#MK1 pic.twitter.com/BOIaS8VKMK— Thamer (@Thamer_MSD) August 18, 2023
Show me your moves!
blind players have been going bananas as they’re getting their hands on the Accessibility features of @MortalKombat 1!— BlindFGC_Rattlehead (@KHRattlehead) August 18, 2023
It all started after we were given the green light to announce.
Thank you NRS!
The new era brings Accessibility as well!#MK1Beta #MK1 https://t.co/6KZ3E5P6l0
Very excited to see the real-life Kenshis at work.
Beta day one— Ketchup (@PNDKetchup) August 18, 2023
Li Mei and Jax is as good as I was expecting pic.twitter.com/XSNifGGXfT
Let's wrap this up by checking in with Ketchup.
The Realms have spoken! We will be extending Pre-Order Beta for an additional 7 hours. The Beta will now conclude on Monday, 8/21 at 3:00pm PT. #MK1— Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) August 19, 2023
Remember, the beta has been extended, so enjoy it through Monday afternoon.
God of THUNDERRRRRRR!
Lightning and volcanic lightning on the Acatenango Volcano in Guatemala— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 18, 2023
[📹 Douglas Steele]pic.twitter.com/ptBrh9LIof
I guess the weather issues here in L.A. could always be worse.
Nothing but the Hotfix Checking in with Flame Fatales
This week, the women of Games Done Quick are stepping up to raise money for Malala Fund. Let's look at some of this week's best runs.
And, of course, we would be remiss if we didn't bring attention to the Flame Fatales prize rap.
#FlameFatales has a LOT of talent, but little did we know we had a Rap Goddess! @Corvimae spits pure fire! pic.twitter.com/Apjp0HzUHS— Games Done Quick ➡️ #FlameFatales (@GamesDoneQuick) August 15, 2023
Outside of marathon weeks, GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai looks into the differences between animation and more realistic art styles.
This week in Shaqnews
Shaquille O’Neal Talks Debut EDM Album as DJ Diesel, Playing Lollapalooza for 100,000 Fans: ‘It Gives Me the Feeling of a Playoff Game’ https://t.co/okbQP1Zkfr— Variety (@Variety) August 18, 2023
Shaq looks back at his time at Lollapalooza.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
AEW tried to do its own marketing for the Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game. It... wasn't great, if that's what you're asking.
Tonight in video game music
ToxicxEternity takes us home with some more Xenoblade Chronicles 2.
That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for the month of August! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
