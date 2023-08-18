New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 18, 2023

Before getting washed away by a hurricane, let's drop in one more Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Hey, everyone! I'm hunkering down for a possible hurricane, which is something I probably shouldn't be saying since I live in Los Angeles, but I still have time to bring you a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is less than two weeks away from release. Check out the full showcase from Bandai Namco.

Lest anyone forget Square Enix's other Final Fantasy MMORPG, Final Fantasy XI just got a substantial update for the month of August.

If you like building models and trying them out, check out Kitbash Model Club, which just got a 16-player multiplayer update.

And let's take another look at the making of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Dopp Show

Tested's Adam Savage shows us what's in his pouch.

Just "visiting"

*eyes emoji*

Checking in on the Mortal Kombat 1 beta

Well, of course SonicFox is already near the top of the mountain.

A frosty reception for Johnny Cage.

Show me your moves!

Very excited to see the real-life Kenshis at work.

Let's wrap this up by checking in with Ketchup.

Remember, the beta has been extended, so enjoy it through Monday afternoon.

God of THUNDERRRRRRR!

I guess the weather issues here in L.A. could always be worse.

Nothing but the Hotfix Checking in with Flame Fatales

This week, the women of Games Done Quick are stepping up to raise money for Malala Fund. Let's look at some of this week's best runs.

And, of course, we would be remiss if we didn't bring attention to the Flame Fatales prize rap.

Outside of marathon weeks, GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai looks into the differences between animation and more realistic art styles.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq looks back at his time at Lollapalooza.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

AEW tried to do its own marketing for the Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game. It... wasn't great, if that's what you're asking.

Tonight in video game music

ToxicxEternity takes us home with some more Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for the month of August! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola