Evening Reading - August 18, 2023

Hey, everyone! I'm hunkering down for a possible hurricane, which is something I probably shouldn't be saying since I live in Los Angeles, but I still have time to bring you a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is less than two weeks away from release. Check out the full showcase from Bandai Namco.

The Return Home to Vana'diel and Discount Campaigns are live! ✨ https://t.co/luk3MX3E2U



🗓️ Active until Sept. 4, 2023, at 1:00 a.m. (PDT) / 8:00 a.m. (GMT)



Previously subscribed users can log in free of charge plus game downloads and World transfers are discounted! pic.twitter.com/8IQg7WzKGB — FINAL FANTASY XI (@FFXI_EN) August 18, 2023

Lest anyone forget Square Enix's other Final Fantasy MMORPG, Final Fantasy XI just got a substantial update for the month of August.

If you like building models and trying them out, check out Kitbash Model Club, which just got a 16-player multiplayer update.

And let's take another look at the making of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

The Dopp Show

Tested's Adam Savage shows us what's in his pouch.

Just "visiting"

*eyes emoji*

Checking in on the Mortal Kombat 1 beta

Sonicfox just found a 24 hits combo in less than an hour of MK1 beta

Mortal Kombat 1 is gonna be 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/X2Ss4kKNks — Hermann (@hermannphili) August 18, 2023

Well, of course SonicFox is already near the top of the mountain.

I'm loving the MK1 Beta 😍 pic.twitter.com/riOm91G5P4 — Lord Tensen ☯️ 🔜AWA (@VontetnoV) August 18, 2023

A frosty reception for Johnny Cage.

Soooo what are you supposed to do vs Johnny's Fatal Blow????#MK1 pic.twitter.com/BOIaS8VKMK — Thamer (@Thamer_MSD) August 18, 2023

Show me your moves!

blind players have been going bananas as they’re getting their hands on the Accessibility features of @MortalKombat 1!

It all started after we were given the green light to announce.

Thank you NRS!

The new era brings Accessibility as well!#MK1Beta #MK1 https://t.co/6KZ3E5P6l0 — BlindFGC_Rattlehead (@KHRattlehead) August 18, 2023

Very excited to see the real-life Kenshis at work.

Beta day one



Li Mei and Jax is as good as I was expecting pic.twitter.com/XSNifGGXfT — Ketchup (@PNDKetchup) August 18, 2023

Let's wrap this up by checking in with Ketchup.

The Realms have spoken! We will be extending Pre-Order Beta for an additional 7 hours. The Beta will now conclude on Monday, 8/21 at 3:00pm PT. #MK1 — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) August 19, 2023

Remember, the beta has been extended, so enjoy it through Monday afternoon.

God of THUNDERRRRRRR!

Lightning and volcanic lightning on the Acatenango Volcano in Guatemala



[📹 Douglas Steele]pic.twitter.com/ptBrh9LIof — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 18, 2023

I guess the weather issues here in L.A. could always be worse.

Nothing but the Hotfix Checking in with Flame Fatales

This week, the women of Games Done Quick are stepping up to raise money for Malala Fund. Let's look at some of this week's best runs.

And, of course, we would be remiss if we didn't bring attention to the Flame Fatales prize rap.

#FlameFatales has a LOT of talent, but little did we know we had a Rap Goddess! @Corvimae spits pure fire! pic.twitter.com/Apjp0HzUHS — Games Done Quick ➡️ #FlameFatales (@GamesDoneQuick) August 15, 2023

Outside of marathon weeks, GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai looks into the differences between animation and more realistic art styles.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaquille O’Neal Talks Debut EDM Album as DJ Diesel, Playing Lollapalooza for 100,000 Fans: ‘It Gives Me the Feeling of a Playoff Game’ https://t.co/okbQP1Zkfr — Variety (@Variety) August 18, 2023

Shaq looks back at his time at Lollapalooza.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

AEW tried to do its own marketing for the Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game. It... wasn't great, if that's what you're asking.

Tonight in video game music

ToxicxEternity takes us home with some more Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for the month of August! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!