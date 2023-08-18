Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 18: Zen Studios Presents Arcade Classics on Steam

The folks at Zen Studios are looking back at the pure fun of arcades and celebrating with a sale on games featuring arcade-style gameplay. Head over to Steam to grab games like the full Dead Cells collection, Cyber Shadow, Enter the Gungeon, and even the classic PC-era Star Wars games. If that's not your thing, you can also find deals on games like Cyberpunk 2077, the best from Capcom, and also a first-time discount on Darkest Dungeon 2.

Elsewhere, the Humble Store has kicked off its End of Summer Sale, Fanatical is continuing its Summer Sale, and GamesPlanet is the last remaining holdout for QuakeCon sales, so if you missed all of those, head over there to grab the best from Bethesda.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

World of Warcraft is offering a special Pets Pack with all proceeds going to BlueCheck Ukraine. Check out the Pets Pack for Ukraine, available until August 29.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Teslagrad 2, Backfirewall_, Fall of Porcupine, Teslagrad Remastered, Terracotta, Owlboy, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan, Kingdom Come: Deliverance + Band of Bastards DLC, The Ascent, Rain World, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Patch Quest, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe, Unity of Command 2, Hero's Hour, and Ancestors Legacy. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code AUG17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Chivalry 2, Road 96, Trek to Yomi, SuchArt, Tin Can, Hot Brass, and Arcade Paradise. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more to get Frozenheim and Evil Genius 2: World Domination. Pay $13 or more to also receive Pan'orama, Airborne Kingdom, and The Tenants. Pay $22 or more to also receive Prehistoric Kingdom and The Universim. These activate on Steam.

Pay $3 or more for Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil, and Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4 (2005), Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, and Resident Evil 6. Pay $20 or more to also receive Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. Pay $35 or more to also receive Resident Evil Village. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Breathedge and Journey to the Savage Planet. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Entropy Centre, Trover Saves the Universe, and The Outer Worlds. Pay $30 or more to also receive High On Life and The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass. These activate on Steam.

Pay $20 or more to get The Jackbox Party Pack 9, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, The Jackbox Party Pack 5, The Jackbox Party Pack, The Jackbox Party Starter, Quiplash 2, and Fibbage XL. These activate on Steam.

Pay $13 or more to get Jack Move, The Banner Saga Trilogy Deluxe Pack, Coromon, and Jupiter Hell. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos Deluxe Edition, Panzer Corps 2, and Songs of Conquest. These activate on Steam.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.