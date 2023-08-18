Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 18: Zen Studios Presents Arcade Classics on Steam

The folks at Zen Studios are looking back at the pure fun of arcades and celebrating with a sale on games featuring arcade-style gameplay. Head over to Steam to grab games like the full Dead Cells collection, Cyber Shadow, Enter the Gungeon, and even the classic PC-era Star Wars games. If that's not your thing, you can also find deals on games like Cyberpunk 2077, the best from Capcom, and also a first-time discount on Darkest Dungeon 2.
Elsewhere, the Humble Store has kicked off its End of Summer Sale, Fanatical is continuing its Summer Sale, and GamesPlanet is the last remaining holdout for QuakeCon sales, so if you missed all of those, head over there to grab the best from Bethesda.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
World of Warcraft is offering a special Pets Pack with all proceeds going to BlueCheck Ukraine. Check out the Pets Pack for Ukraine, available until August 29.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Black Book - FREE until 8/24
- Dodo Peak - FREE until 8/24
- Tchia - $19.79 (67% off)
- Football Manager 2023 - $23.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $9.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $7.49 (75% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Teslagrad 2, Backfirewall_, Fall of Porcupine, Teslagrad Remastered, Terracotta, Owlboy, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan, Kingdom Come: Deliverance + Band of Bastards DLC, The Ascent, Rain World, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Patch Quest, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe, Unity of Command 2, Hero's Hour, and Ancestors Legacy. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Dredge [Steam] - $17.24 (31% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tchia [Epic] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $15.74 (21% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin [Steam] - $37.79 (37% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Atomic Heart [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $39.19 (72% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $32.39 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row [Epic] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Storyteller [Steam] - $10.49 (30% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $25.89 (63% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $21.59 (73% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $33.59 (72% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- A Little to the Left [Steam] - $10.49 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $11.19 (72% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Broforce [Steam] - $3.74 (75% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $6.49 (50% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.39 (86% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $49.83 (17% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $16.59 (59% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (47% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.96 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $19.96 (20% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $15.97 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $22.00 (80% off)
Gamersgate
- Saints Row [Epic] - $23.54 (64% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege + Extracion [Ubisoft] - $18.21 (70% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $12.74 (75% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Steam] - $20.23 (82% off)
GamesPlanet
- Tchia [Epic] - $18.50 (38% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $21.99 (27% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.50 (76% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $9.50 (76% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus [Steam] - $6.00 (85% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $3.30 (67% off)
- More from the GamesPlanet's QuakeCon Sale.
- Watch Dogs Legion [Ubisoft] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Crusader Kings [Steam] - $23.99 (52% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $3.99 (80% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Biomutant - $15.99 (60% off)
- Darksiders Genesis - $7.49 (75% off)
- Mortal Shell Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.29 (80% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- The Flame in the Flood - $2.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code AUG17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Alan Wake Remastered [Epic] - $12.00 (60% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $34.56 (42% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Afterimage [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $12.90 (78% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $22.50 (55% off)
- Spiritfarer [Steam] - $4.60 (84% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Chivalry 2, Road 96, Trek to Yomi, SuchArt, Tin Can, Hot Brass, and Arcade Paradise. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 or more to get Frozenheim and Evil Genius 2: World Domination. Pay $13 or more to also receive Pan'orama, Airborne Kingdom, and The Tenants. Pay $22 or more to also receive Prehistoric Kingdom and The Universim. These activate on Steam.
Pay $3 or more for Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil, and Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4 (2005), Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, and Resident Evil 6. Pay $20 or more to also receive Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. Pay $35 or more to also receive Resident Evil Village. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Breathedge and Journey to the Savage Planet. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Entropy Centre, Trover Saves the Universe, and The Outer Worlds. Pay $30 or more to also receive High On Life and The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass. These activate on Steam.
Pay $20 or more to get The Jackbox Party Pack 9, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, The Jackbox Party Pack 5, The Jackbox Party Pack, The Jackbox Party Starter, Quiplash 2, and Fibbage XL. These activate on Steam.
Pay $13 or more to get Jack Move, The Banner Saga Trilogy Deluxe Pack, Coromon, and Jupiter Hell. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos Deluxe Edition, Panzer Corps 2, and Songs of Conquest. These activate on Steam.
- End of Summer Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Cassette Beasts [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Terra Nil [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam/Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Signalis [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's End of Summer Sale.
- Ubisoft Summer Spotlight
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $41.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 [Ubisoft] - $53.99 (55% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $23.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $15.99 (80% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Ubisoft Summer Spotlight Sale.
- Interact Influence Investigate Sale
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Okami HD [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Shadows of New York [Steam] - $1.99 (90% off)
- Beacon Pines [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Her Story [Steam] - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Interact Influence Investigate Sale.
Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $29.99 (25% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.74 (25% off)
- Zen Studios Presents Arcade Classics
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $28.35 (43% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $13.99 (30% off)
- Pinball FX Starter Bundle - $7.48 (63% off)
- Peglin - $14.99 (25% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $4.49 (70% off)
- Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter - $3.49 (65% off)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $2.24 (85% off)
- The Angry Video Game Nerd 1+2 Deluxe - $10.49 (30% off)
- More from the Steam Zen Studios Presents Arcade Classics Sale.
- Capcom End of Summer Sale
- Mega Man Summer Pack - $29.84 (78% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Complete Pack - $29.46 (76% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Lost Planet 3 Complete Pack - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom End of Summer Sale.
- No More Robots 6th Year Anniversary Sale
- Let's Build a Zoo - $10.99 (45% off)
- Descenders - $7.49 (70% off)
- Fashion Police Squad - $11.99 (40% off)
- Yes Your Grace - $5.99 (70% off)
- Hypnospace Outlaw - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Steam No More Robots 6th Year Anniversary Sale.
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/20)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $17.49 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/20)
- Marauders [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Payday 2 - $0.99 (90% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
