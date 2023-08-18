Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 18: Nintendo Multiplayer Sale last chance

It's been an intense summer, so people can be forgiven if they may have missed some of the bigger summer sales. Fortunately, anybody who wasn't around last week still has another chance to grab the best from the Nintendo Multiplayer Sale. Find rarely-discounted first-party hits like Mario Strikers Battle League, Mario Golf Super Rush, and Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics alongside some of the best multiplayer third-party titles on the market.
The PlayStation Summer Sale has come to a close, but you can find a few good deals during the August Savings sale. Look for games like the Dead Island 2 Gold Edition and Sonic Origins Plus. Finally, find the best of Xbox indies during the ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale, which features some of the best indie gaming titles like High on Life and Vampire Survivors, which just got its big co-op update.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Blue Fire - FREE!
- Inertial Drift - FREE!
- When the Past was Around - FREE!
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- God of Rock [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Soulstice [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Teslagrad Power Pack Edition - $20.99 (30% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- High on Life [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Vampire Survivors [Xbox Series X] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Xbox Series X] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Signalis [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Artful Escape - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.99 (40% off)
- Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $13.99 (50% off)
- Unpacking [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Bricktales [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Outer Wilds [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $27.49 (45% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- John Wick Hex - $1.99 (90% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale.
- THQ Nordic Showcase Sale
- Way of the Hunter [Xbox Series X] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Biomutant - $15.99 (60% off)
- Darksiders 3: Blades & Whip Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed - $23.99 (40% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition - $43.99 (20% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox THQ Showcase Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- August Savings
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $62.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- F1 23 [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $42.49 (50% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Atomic Heart Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Star Trek Resurgence - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tchia: Oleti Edition [PS5/PS4] - $22.74 (35% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life [PS5] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition [PS5] - $35.74 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (70% off)
- The Callisto Protocol [PS5] - $31.49 (55% off)
- Signalis - $15.99 (20% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $27.64 (30% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Temtem [PS5] - $30.14 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (85% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $13.99 (65% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection + Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition - $14.84 (67% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation August Savings Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- PGA Tour 2K23 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dreams - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- LEGO 2K Drive - $47.99 (20% off)
- Multiplayer Sale
- Mario Party Superstars - $41.99 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario Strikers Battle League - $41.99 (30% off)
- Borderlands GOTY Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $23.09 (67% off)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mario Golf Super Rush - $41.99 (30% off)
- Arms - $41.99 (30% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Moving Out - $6.24 (75% off)
- Among Us - $3.50 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain - $20.99 (30% off)
- Stardew Valley - $9.99 (33% off)
- Snipperclips: Cut It Out, Together - $13.99 (30% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $19.49 (35% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie Special Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Kirby Fighters 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Kirby Star Allies - $41.99 (30% off)
- River City Girls - $14.99 (50% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R - $29.99 (40% off)
- Game Builder Garage - $20.99 (30% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Go Vacation - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $41.99 (30% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Miitopia - $34.99 (30% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido - $34.99 (30% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Boomerang Fu - $8.99 (40% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $3.74 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers - $9.99 (50% off)
- Broforce - $2.99 (80% off)
- Heave Ho - $3.99 (60% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $34.99 (30% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Pikuniku - $3.24 (75% off)
- Vitamin Connection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Wargroove: Double Trouble Bundle - $7.99 (60% off)
- DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos - $27.99 (30% off)
- Them's Fightin' Herds - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Super Meat Boy - $4.94 (67% off)
- Capcom Summer Sale
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $24.99 (58% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $24.99 (58% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $15.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $9.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ubisoft Summer Splash Sale
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $29.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $11.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $8.99 (70% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Activision Blizzard Multiplayer Sale
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle - $39.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Nitros Oxide Edition - $20.99 (65% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- THQ Nordic Showcase Sale
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Fatesworn - $15.99 (20% off)
- Destroy All Humans - $19.99 (50% off)
- Darksiders 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- MX vs ATV All Out - $15.99 (60% off)
- Titan Quest: Atlantis - $5.99 (70% off)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar - $11.99 (70% off)
- Battle Worlds: Kronos - $8.99 (70% off)
- Darksiders Genesis - $11.99 (70% off)
- de Blob - $8.99 (70% off)
- de Blob 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Legend of Kay Anniversary - $8.99 (70% off)
- Monster Jam Steel Titans - $8.99 (70% off)
- Rebel Cops - $2.99 (70% off)
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Raven Remastered - $8.99 (70% off)
- This is the Police - $8.99 (70% off)
- This is the Police 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Titan Quest - $11.99 (70% off)
- Maximum Games x Modus Games Publisher Sale
- Afterimage - $17.49 (30% off)
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots - $1.99 (60% off)
- Cris Tales - $7.99 (80% off)
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page - $2.24 (85% off)
- Override 2: Super Mech League - $4.49 (85% off)
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain - $2.99 (90% off)
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break - $2.99 (90% off)
- Rustler - $2.99 (90% off)
- Skully - $4.49 (85% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- MLB The Show 23 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Origins - $22.49 (25% off)
- Disney Speedstorm Founder's Pack [Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie - $17.49 (30% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $23.99 (20% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $12.49 (50% off)
- Temtem - $30.14 (33% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $24.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Soundfall - $8.99 (70% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 18: Nintendo Multiplayer Sale last chance