New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 18: Nintendo Multiplayer Sale last chance

It's not every week that games like Mario Golf Super Rush and Mario Strikers Battle League go on sale.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

It's been an intense summer, so people can be forgiven if they may have missed some of the bigger summer sales. Fortunately, anybody who wasn't around last week still has another chance to grab the best from the Nintendo Multiplayer Sale. Find rarely-discounted first-party hits like Mario Strikers Battle League, Mario Golf Super Rush, and Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics alongside some of the best multiplayer third-party titles on the market.

The PlayStation Summer Sale has come to a close, but you can find a few good deals during the August Savings sale. Look for games like the Dead Island 2 Gold Edition and Sonic Origins Plus. Finally, find the best of Xbox indies during the ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale, which features some of the best indie gaming titles like High on Life and Vampire Survivors, which just got its big co-op update.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola