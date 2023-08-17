Evening Reading - August 17, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Just announced during this week's edtion of Pop! Goes the Culture!...



We now have an Official #Shacknews Community Discord server!



Join today 👉🏿: https://t.co/JaQwJe5Yd7 pic.twitter.com/I4obyfJvpV — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 17, 2023

Join the Shacknews Community Discord.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Shacknews is reviewing Starfield

Can confirm that I have #Starfield and am reviewing it for @Shacknews!



You can expect to read my detailed review on August 31.



Let's go. pic.twitter.com/0qnOi0HCFU — Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) August 17, 2023

Stop by the website on August 31 for the verdict.

Blood Bath and Beyond

$BBBYQ shareholders will be wiped out in less than a month. There is nothing they can do to stop it lmao https://t.co/MbHzmGOpa0 pic.twitter.com/kARS08wFse — Professor (@shortdestroyer) August 16, 2023

BBBYQ shareholders will be completely wiped out on September 12, 2023.

Lego Sushi

Making blue fin tuna sashimi from lego



📹 ilikehome_stopmotion

pic.twitter.com/JmJXrZzCee — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) August 14, 2023

Most impressive stop motion animation.

Really makes you think...

Frozen hot dog molds are still worth more than most NFTs.

This might be the best Rocket League goal of all time

What an amazing RLCS.

No one ever expects Cotton Eye Joe

no way 'Cotton Eye Joe' comes on mid-point pic.twitter.com/iCYf3hwnPG — Ryan (@Some1NamedRyan) August 12, 2023

That song is truly one of the best ever written.

More Sports

Kevin Harlan is my hero pic.twitter.com/7mGDNaKxMk — sports announcers with no context (@nocontxtanncr) August 12, 2023

Kevin Harlan is a true professional.

Someone come pickup Gramps pic.twitter.com/Xl4XDbHcmt — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) August 12, 2023

Gramps is paying close attention to the game.

Throwback to Shaq and MJ playing 1 v. 1.



That move from Shaq was ridiculous. 🔥



(via @NBAHistory)



pic.twitter.com/I8A7IinHSD — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 12, 2023

Shaq news.

Brittany Mahomes is a real piece of work.

James Harden is in full DGAF mode.

Shacknews Dev Update

We are still working on some updates this week.

We were unable to ship any updates this week, but have made some progress on our to-do list below. We thought we might have some stuff ready to push live this week, but ran into some bugs that need more time to fix.

Things we are working on:

Embeddable Cortex Shouts

Improving the Cortex Shouts hyperlink experience with improved metadata

Fixing a bug that affects displays of Like and Boost Buttons after clicking the Load More Stories Button

Shackpets Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation



There you have it, Shacknews. Your ad-free Evening Reading for August 17. Check out our new Shacknews Community Discord if you are into that sort of thing.

Unlock our brand new To The Moon Sitcker Pack by uploading 7 pictures this week! 🧑‍🚀🌕🚀🛰️🎉 pic.twitter.com/NZfrqMTa8X — Shackpets (@shackpets) August 15, 2023

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Don't just LOL tag this article's comment thread either. Put some actual effort into your reaction, and be sure to act now while supplies last.