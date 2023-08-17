New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 17, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Join the Shacknews Community Discord.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Shacknews is reviewing Starfield

Stop by the website on August 31 for the verdict.

Blood Bath and Beyond

BBBYQ shareholders will be completely wiped out on September 12, 2023. 

Lego Sushi

Most impressive stop motion animation.

Really makes you think...

Frozen hot dog molds are still worth more than most NFTs.

This might be the best Rocket League goal of all time

What an amazing RLCS.

No one ever expects Cotton Eye Joe

That song is truly one of the best ever written.

More Sports

Kevin Harlan is a true professional.

Gramps is paying close attention to the game.

Shaq news.

Brittany Mahomes is a real piece of work.

James Harden is in full DGAF mode.

Shacknews Dev Update

Shacknews Cortex logo.
We are still working on some updates this week.

We were unable to ship any updates this week, but have made some progress on our to-do list below. We thought we might have some stuff ready to push live this week, but ran into some bugs that need more time to fix.

Things we are working on:

  • Embeddable Cortex Shouts
  • Improving the Cortex Shouts hyperlink experience with improved metadata
  • Fixing a bug that affects displays of Like and Boost Buttons after clicking the Load More Stories Button
  • Shackpets
    • Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users
    • Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation

There you have it, Shacknews. Your ad-free Evening Reading for August 17. Check out our new Shacknews Community Discord if you are into that sort of thing.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Don't just LOL tag this article's comment thread either. Put some actual effort into your reaction, and be sure to act now while supplies last.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola