Weekend Discussion - August 20, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Sunday if we didn't watch Simon solve a challenging sudoku puzzle.

Payday 3 developer diary discusses skills and progression

I am so ready for more Payday. I loved Payday 2 but I lost the plot with all the major changes. I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running with Payday 3.

Ambiguousamphibian checks out Across the Obelisk

I love how this bloke approaches games. I'm all for trying something unique.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Patches!

Elden Ring's Patches might be worse than Hades for this one pic.twitter.com/3KUXS13IcL — 💛🤍 Skele 💜🖤 (@SkeleMann) August 14, 2023

Damn you, Patches!

This game looks awesome

Experimenting with a minimal HUD.

Stamina only shows up when it's below 100%.

No more distance measure (since it's useless).

Don't show anything if not climbable.



What do y'all think? pic.twitter.com/2NSxftLaqs — Rubeki Games ▸ Wishlist ⁙ Lorn's Lure (@_rubeki) August 15, 2023

Some neat climbing mechanics.

RIP Johnny Hardwick

Such a great thread of Dale and Rusty.

Adopting a pet: Dog vs Cat

Cats adopt you!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

