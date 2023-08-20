Weekend Discussion - August 20, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It wouldn't be a Sunday if we didn't watch Simon solve a challenging sudoku puzzle.
Payday 3 developer diary discusses skills and progression
I am so ready for more Payday. I loved Payday 2 but I lost the plot with all the major changes. I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running with Payday 3.
Ambiguousamphibian checks out Across the Obelisk
I love how this bloke approaches games. I'm all for trying something unique.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Patches!
Elden Ring's Patches might be worse than Hades for this one pic.twitter.com/3KUXS13IcL— 💛🤍 Skele 💜🖤 (@SkeleMann) August 14, 2023
Damn you, Patches!
This game looks awesome
Experimenting with a minimal HUD.— Rubeki Games ▸ Wishlist ⁙ Lorn's Lure (@_rubeki) August 15, 2023
Stamina only shows up when it's below 100%.
No more distance measure (since it's useless).
Don't show anything if not climbable.
What do y'all think? pic.twitter.com/2NSxftLaqs
Some neat climbing mechanics.
RIP Johnny Hardwick
D̶a̶l̶e̶ ̶G̶r̶i̶b̶b̶l̶e̶— Boomhauer (@_Boomhauer) August 15, 2023
Rusty Shackleford.
THREAD 🧵#RIPJohnnyHardwick pic.twitter.com/1UHyE0S373
Such a great thread of Dale and Rusty.
Adopting a pet: Dog vs Cat
August 16, 2023
Cats adopt you!
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Eye of the Tiger - Devil You Know
- Freaks & Animals - Rishloo
- Rational Eyes - Threat Signal
- Faces - Scary Kids Scaring Kids
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Blasphemous 2 Review: The second coming
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew review: Ghostly strategy on the high seas
- Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure is the start of a brand new saga
- Pikmin 4 review: Pikture perfect
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He loves curling up and holding his feet while he sleeps.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - August 20, 2023