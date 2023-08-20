New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - August 20, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Sunday if we didn't watch Simon solve a challenging sudoku puzzle.

Payday 3 developer diary discusses skills and progression

I am so ready for more Payday. I loved Payday 2 but I lost the plot with all the major changes. I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running with Payday 3.

Ambiguousamphibian checks out Across the Obelisk

I love how this bloke approaches games. I'm all for trying something unique.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Patches!

Damn you, Patches!

This game looks awesome

Some neat climbing mechanics.

RIP Johnny Hardwick

Such a great thread of Dale and Rusty.

Adopting a pet: Dog vs Cat

Cats adopt you!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He loves curling up and holding his feet while he sleeps.

Sam's cat Rad curled up hugging his feet

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola