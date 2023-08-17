Starfield Xbox Series X/S and PC pre-load schedule Here's when and how you can pre-load Starfield on Xbox and PC.

We’re in the final stretch before the release of Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios’ newest single-player RPG and its first new property in twenty years. With the game having officially gone gold, players can finally begin pre-loading the game to their system of choice, ensuring they can boot it up and start playing the moment it releases. If you’re one of those eager fans, we’ll show you when and how you can start your Starfield pre-load.

Starfield Xbox Series X/S pre-load



Source: Bethesda Softworks

Pre-loads for Starfield on Xbox Series X/S consoles kicked off on August 17, 2023. To pre-download the game, head to the Microsoft Store app. If you’ve already pre-ordered Starfield, there should be an option to install the game. You may need to make room for the 126.1 GB install size. If you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass and plan on playing the game through that service, select the button on the store page that says “Manage - Included with Game Pass.”

Starfield PC pre-load

If you’re going to be playing Starfield on Steam, you’ll be able to pre-load the game as of August 30, 2023. This is pretty close to the game’s September 1 Early Access release date, but should give you more than enough time to clear the proper space on your PC and install the game. The game can also be pre-loaded from the Windows Store, by searching for it within the PC app.

Bethesda shared the official details for Starfield’s pre-loads shortly after announcing the game had officially gone gold, the final major milestone before it’s released to the public.

Now that you know how and when you can pre-load Starfield on your platform of choice, you’re one step closer to exploring Bethesda’s new universe. For all of your Starfield news and guides leading up to and following its release, stay right here on Shacknews.