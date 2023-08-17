New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 106 (Special Announcement)

We're digging into The Blind Side lawsuit and Apple TV+'s new Godzilla series on today's PGTC!
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy (early) Thursday! We're getting started early today with the movie and entertainment news of the week, and we've also got an exciting announcement to make!

Episode 106 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

What a wacky news week it's been. Michael Oher suing the family that we believed adopted him, now alleging that it was actually a conservatorship, is not the plot twist I was expecting this year. 

Buckle up for episode 106 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

