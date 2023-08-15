New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 15, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading!
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to the middle of August, Shackers! We’re halfway through another month, rounding out the end of summer, and heading into the fall season! We hope your summer has gone well, much as we hope you’ve enjoyed our gauntlet of well-crafted content, but today’s coming to a close. That means it’s time to shut down this day of posting with another round of the Evening Reading. Enjoy, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

News from the Street Fighter 6 front

Kakeru does not understand the chaos he unleashed on all of us sinners and tryhards in Ranked.

Modern Bird

My favorite Marisa player trying Modern controls? Will be interesting to see how that turns out.

Still out here grindin’

Diamond has been tough to get through, but I’m still rising.

Poor li’l Leon

I like to imagine Ada would laugh at the moment, but then go around a corner and get choked up at how much of a beautiful idiot Leon is.

Caesar’s Gate 3

Roll a saving throw for backstab survival. One? Oops.

The path to self-fulfillment is more screen real estate

Sometimes you just gotta spread your wings… onto another 2K 240Hz monitor.

Oldie but a goodie

Things you should never do: Call Chun-Li old or stop fighting her before it’s over.

Wholesome lo-rez

I never knew how badly I needed a PS1 aesthetic Grammeowster Chef in my life till now. Maybe you do too?

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine August 15, 2023. We hope you’ve enjoyed our content. If you have, then consider supporting the site through Shacknews Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. It really helps us out and we appreciate everyone who lends a hand. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need a dollar to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android devices where you can engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness, or just peruse all the cute critters like my dog, Silo.

A mini-Aussie shepherd looking rather majestic in her happy little bed.

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. We hope you have a good night. Up to any fun games, books, or TV? Sound off in the Chatty comment section below!

Hello, Meet Lola