Evening Reading - August 15, 2023

Welcome to the middle of August, Shackers! We’re halfway through another month, rounding out the end of summer, and heading into the fall season! We hope your summer has gone well, much as we hope you’ve enjoyed our gauntlet of well-crafted content, but today’s coming to a close. That means it’s time to shut down this day of posting with another round of the Evening Reading. Enjoy, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

News from the Street Fighter 6 front

There's been a very noticeable increase in PPing in SF6 Ranked today. Thanks a lot Kakeru. — Alex “Cannon Award Winner” Jebailey (@Jebailey) August 15, 2023

Kakeru does not understand the chaos he unleashed on all of us sinners and tryhards in Ranked.

Modern Bird

Modernized Marisa gaming day 1 pic.twitter.com/Iqtl0Me8He — NASR | Adel (@Bigbird_fgc) August 15, 2023

My favorite Marisa player trying Modern controls? Will be interesting to see how that turns out.

Still out here grindin’

Led Zeppelin’s “All of my Love” fades in and gets louder until your eardrums explode. #SF6 #StreetFighter6 pic.twitter.com/c6HNcKUjT1 — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) August 14, 2023

Diamond has been tough to get through, but I’m still rising.

Poor li’l Leon

leon spilled his inventory :(#ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/S5Si6HbFNt — ревенант 🗡️ @ Fan Expo Canada A019 (@PrinceRevenant) August 15, 2023

I like to imagine Ada would laugh at the moment, but then go around a corner and get choked up at how much of a beautiful idiot Leon is.

Caesar’s Gate 3

Caesar walking into the Senate meeting on the Ides. pic.twitter.com/FbjJQOiTnj — Eduardo García-Molina (@eduardo_garcmol) August 14, 2023

Roll a saving throw for backstab survival. One? Oops.

The path to self-fulfillment is more screen real estate

Sometimes you just gotta spread your wings… onto another 2K 240Hz monitor.

Oldie but a goodie

Things you should never do: Call Chun-Li old or stop fighting her before it’s over.

Wholesome lo-rez

🐱Grammeowster Chef Repost!

Still my fav NPC from monster hunter series pic.twitter.com/LehL8EgE7f — Taj (@taj_tajima) August 14, 2023

I never knew how badly I needed a PS1 aesthetic Grammeowster Chef in my life till now. Maybe you do too?

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine August 15, 2023. We hope you’ve enjoyed our content. If you have, then consider supporting the site through Shacknews Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. It really helps us out and we appreciate everyone who lends a hand. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need a dollar to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android devices where you can engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness, or just peruse all the cute critters like my dog, Silo.

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. We hope you have a good night. Up to any fun games, books, or TV? Sound off in the Chatty comment section below!