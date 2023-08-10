Evening Reading - August 10, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

This is QuakeCon

Hope everyone has a fun and safe QuakeCon 2023 down there in Grapevine, Texas.

BYOC spots are not accommodating 10 monitor setups?

One of the best parts of QuakeCon are the special guest appearances from puppies! Support Dallas Pets Alive by buying one of the special shirts on sale at the show. #QuakeCon #QuakeCon2023 @DallasPetsAlive pic.twitter.com/1qvBjb86uG — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 10, 2023

You can support Dallas Pets Alive by buying one of the special QuakeCon 2023 shirts here.

Quake 2 soundtrack vinyl for sale at Laced Records!

Always nice to see Hugo playing games at QuakeCon. I wonder if he is working on something new...

This year's QuakeCon shirt kinda sucks. I didn't buy it.

QuakeCon 2023 Hoodie on sale at Bethesda Gear website. #QuakeCon2023 pic.twitter.com/KMdfxewj2Y — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 10, 2023

But I did cop one of these hoodies.

Tomorrowland 2023 sets

This set by Steve Aoki featured guest appearances from Lil Jon, KAAZE, John Martin, Danna Paola, Dimitri Vegas, Bassjackers, Paris Hilton, and Kid Cudi. He also threw cakes at the crowd.

Indira Paganotto had a great set too.

Johnny Hardwick dead at 64

RIP Johnny Hardwick. The greatest line delivery of the greatest joke in history. Too funny and too talented pic.twitter.com/RT0vfymaMb — CC Kirby (@_cckirby) August 10, 2023

The voice actor known for his iconic portrayal of Dale Gribble on the King of the Hill TV was found dead at his Texas home on Tuesday.

Rest in peace.

Lahaina, Hawaii devastated by wildfires

Passenger captures devastating scenes from the wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/7C2XqexNE0 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 10, 2023

Horrific footage from Maui. The entire town of Lahaina has been tragically destroyed by wildfires. Citizens reportedly ditched their cars and jumped into the ocean to avoid the fires. At least 53 people are reported dead at this time.

New video from Front Street shows virtually all of downtown Lahaina has been burned down. pic.twitter.com/i4ViDhz8K7 — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 9, 2023

Wild Kingdom

he’s calculating… 🧠 pic.twitter.com/CY00VG1Iup — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) August 10, 2023

Calculated.

Pizza plz 🍕 pic.twitter.com/65kNhpFice — No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) August 9, 2023

Please give pizza.

Freshly groomed and happy li'l guy.

A big boy pic.twitter.com/y3MKnOaESp — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) August 9, 2023

Not so li'l guy.

Baker in training. pic.twitter.com/NZwfzDWQlt — cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) August 9, 2023

A lil biscuit making tutorial never hurt anybody.

TRAIN'S HERE pic.twitter.com/ioEnyZtBxD — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) August 9, 2023

No one ever expects the cuteness train.

smol

tiny

puny pic.twitter.com/yJypMEKyKn — Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) August 6, 2023

Very smol.

Whatchu lookin' at?

Strive for greatness.

Hedgehog eating watermelon...🦔🍉😍 pic.twitter.com/nXHHFQF2lh — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) August 7, 2023

Yum.

Street Fighter memes and videos for your enjoyment

Bah gawd, that is a steel chair fighting by itself!

The SF6 community is special.

When Zangief has lvl 3 super available pic.twitter.com/MU4H7DEsWi — mrsplaystuff (@mrsplaystuff) August 3, 2023

Who doesn't love a good Zangief clip?

A few Internet videos

yo dawg, i heard you like secret bases pic.twitter.com/hZIMlu134Z — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 9, 2023

Making a video about your secret base seems a bit paradoxical.

Easily one of the best cop slide videos I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/y9JCt3jCKm — joe 💦🥩 (@joesmith6282) August 10, 2023

"Who do you think you are? I am!"

Damn this better than a lot of houses pic.twitter.com/8ofSMLu3lg — Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) August 10, 2023

This seems like the nicest mobile home ever.

Hooray for Fritzy!

Baldur's Gate 3 GOTY?

After 30 hours of Baldur's Gate 3, you'd think I'd be bored of putting grease on the floor and watching enemies fall in it and yet — Lucy James (@lucyjamesgames) August 8, 2023

It is funny to watch AI fall down.

A random Baldur's Gate 3 review. pic.twitter.com/70IOubAyUM — Darth 𝕏 ŠČ! (@DarthChillash) August 5, 2023

This game is truly innovative.

baldur’s gate 3 game of all time actually pic.twitter.com/uV5BFFlIuB — sara @ bg3 brainrot ‼️ (@kurapvka) August 8, 2023

Shacknews Dev Update

We are still working on some updates this week.

We were unable to ship any updates this week, but have made some progress on our to-do list below. We might have some stuff ready to push live next week.

Things we are working on:

Embeddable Cortex Shouts

Improving the Cortex Shouts hyperlink experience with improved metadata

Fixing a bug that affects displays of Like and Boost Buttons after clicking the Load More Stories Button

Shackpets Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation



There you have it, Shacknews. Your ad-free Evening Reading for August 10, 2023.

Thanks @PaulTassi. We made this new bumper for some reason. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/haEhvjocBz — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 10, 2023

