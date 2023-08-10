New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 10, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

This is QuakeCon

Hope everyone has a fun and safe QuakeCon 2023 down there in Grapevine, Texas.

BYOC spots are not accommodating 10 monitor setups?

You can support Dallas Pets Alive by buying one of the special QuakeCon 2023 shirts here.

Quake 2 soundtrack vinyl for sale at Laced Records!

Always nice to see Hugo playing games at QuakeCon. I wonder if he is working on something new...

This year's QuakeCon shirt kinda sucks. I didn't buy it.

But I did cop one of these hoodies.

Tomorrowland 2023 sets

This set by Steve Aoki featured guest appearances from Lil Jon, KAAZE, John Martin, Danna Paola, Dimitri Vegas, Bassjackers, Paris Hilton, and Kid Cudi. He also threw cakes at the crowd.

Indira Paganotto had a great set too.

Johnny Hardwick dead at 64

The voice actor known for his iconic portrayal of Dale Gribble on the King of the Hill TV was found dead at his Texas home on Tuesday.

Rest in peace.

Lahaina, Hawaii devastated by wildfires

Horrific footage from Maui. The entire town of Lahaina has been tragically destroyed by wildfires. Citizens reportedly ditched their cars and jumped into the ocean to avoid the fires. At least 53 people are reported dead at this time.

Wild Kingdom

Calculated.

Please give pizza.

Freshly groomed and happy li'l guy.

Not so li'l guy.

A lil biscuit making tutorial never hurt anybody.

No one ever expects the cuteness train.

Very smol.

Whatchu lookin' at?

Strive for greatness.

Yum.

Street Fighter memes and videos for your enjoyment

Bah gawd, that is a steel chair fighting by itself!

The SF6 community is special.

Who doesn't love a good Zangief clip?

A few Internet videos

Making a video about your secret base seems a bit paradoxical.

"Who do you think you are? I am!"

This seems like the nicest mobile home ever.

Hooray for Fritzy!

Baldur's Gate 3 GOTY?

It is funny to watch AI fall down.

This game is truly innovative.

Shacknews Dev Update

Shacknews Cortex logo.
We are still working on some updates this week.

We were unable to ship any updates this week, but have made some progress on our to-do list below. We might have some stuff ready to push live next week.

Things we are working on:

  • Embeddable Cortex Shouts
  • Improving the Cortex Shouts hyperlink experience with improved metadata
  • Fixing a bug that affects displays of Like and Boost Buttons after clicking the Load More Stories Button
  • Shackpets
    • Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users
    • Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation

There you have it, Shacknews. Your ad-free Evening Reading for August 10, 2023. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Don't just LOL tag this article's comment thread either. Put some actual effort into your reaction, and be sure to act now while supplies last.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

