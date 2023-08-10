Evening Reading - August 10, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
This is QuakeCon
Hope everyone has a fun and safe QuakeCon 2023 down there in Grapevine, Texas.
Local gamer furious he isn't allowed to bring ten-screen monitor setup to QuakeCon. #quakecon #qnn #lan #lanallnight @quakeconhttps://t.co/s7WsFDnlHO pic.twitter.com/IAgJA8AICZ— QNN 🔜 QuakeCon (@QNewsNetwork) August 10, 2023
BYOC spots are not accommodating 10 monitor setups?
One of the best parts of QuakeCon are the special guest appearances from puppies! Support Dallas Pets Alive by buying one of the special shirts on sale at the show. #QuakeCon #QuakeCon2023 @DallasPetsAlive pic.twitter.com/1qvBjb86uG— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 10, 2023
You can support Dallas Pets Alive by buying one of the special QuakeCon 2023 shirts here.
Quake 2 (Limited Edition Double Vinyl) pre order live now at Laced Records! #quake2 #QuakeCon2023 @Laced_audio pic.twitter.com/akpY7JNI2M— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 10, 2023
Quake 2 soundtrack vinyl for sale at Laced Records!
Hugo Martin shows off Quake 2 Enhanced Remaster's BFG @ QuakeCon 2023. #quake2 #QuakeCon2023 #FPS pic.twitter.com/TPtDDlpsvR— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 10, 2023
Always nice to see Hugo playing games at QuakeCon. I wonder if he is working on something new...
This year's QuakeCon t-shirt. #QuakeCon2023 pic.twitter.com/gA1vsiYYTO— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 10, 2023
This year's QuakeCon shirt kinda sucks. I didn't buy it.
QuakeCon 2023 Hoodie on sale at Bethesda Gear website. #QuakeCon2023 pic.twitter.com/KMdfxewj2Y— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 10, 2023
But I did cop one of these hoodies.
Area man upset that shirt he ordered one day before event didn't arrive before said event. #quakecon #qnn #lan #lanallnight @quakeconhttps://t.co/AuzIAxqNnk pic.twitter.com/mWVf3nylKY— QNN 🔜 QuakeCon (@QNewsNetwork) August 11, 2023
Tomorrowland 2023 sets
This set by Steve Aoki featured guest appearances from Lil Jon, KAAZE, John Martin, Danna Paola, Dimitri Vegas, Bassjackers, Paris Hilton, and Kid Cudi. He also threw cakes at the crowd.
Indira Paganotto had a great set too.
Johnny Hardwick dead at 64
RIP Johnny Hardwick. The greatest line delivery of the greatest joke in history. Too funny and too talented pic.twitter.com/RT0vfymaMb— CC Kirby (@_cckirby) August 10, 2023
The voice actor known for his iconic portrayal of Dale Gribble on the King of the Hill TV was found dead at his Texas home on Tuesday.
Rest in peace.
Lahaina, Hawaii devastated by wildfires
Passenger captures devastating scenes from the wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/7C2XqexNE0— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 10, 2023
Horrific footage from Maui. The entire town of Lahaina has been tragically destroyed by wildfires. Citizens reportedly ditched their cars and jumped into the ocean to avoid the fires. At least 53 people are reported dead at this time.
New video from Front Street shows virtually all of downtown Lahaina has been burned down. pic.twitter.com/i4ViDhz8K7— Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 9, 2023
Wild Kingdom
he’s calculating… 🧠 pic.twitter.com/CY00VG1Iup— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) August 10, 2023
Calculated.
Pizza plz 🍕 pic.twitter.com/65kNhpFice— No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) August 9, 2023
Please give pizza.
August 10, 2023
Freshly groomed and happy li'l guy.
A big boy pic.twitter.com/y3MKnOaESp— why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) August 9, 2023
Not so li'l guy.
Baker in training. pic.twitter.com/NZwfzDWQlt— cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) August 9, 2023
A lil biscuit making tutorial never hurt anybody.
TRAIN'S HERE pic.twitter.com/ioEnyZtBxD— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) August 9, 2023
No one ever expects the cuteness train.
smol— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) August 6, 2023
tiny
puny pic.twitter.com/yJypMEKyKn
Very smol.
August 4, 2023
Whatchu lookin' at?
😾😾😾😾 pic.twitter.com/xx0OFwV9lm— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) August 3, 2023
Strive for greatness.
Hedgehog eating watermelon...🦔🍉😍 pic.twitter.com/nXHHFQF2lh— why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) August 7, 2023
Yum.
Street Fighter memes and videos for your enjoyment
New character alert!😂 I love coding fighting games! #mugen #tagup #StreetFighter #yerrr #chair pic.twitter.com/yDFr8Gcuup— Hannibal Royce (@DJHANNIBALROYCE) August 9, 2023
Bah gawd, that is a steel chair fighting by itself!
lol @maximilian_ pic.twitter.com/Nyor2kb3Z6— familiar with computer (@DaveStine) August 10, 2023
The SF6 community is special.
When Zangief has lvl 3 super available pic.twitter.com/MU4H7DEsWi— mrsplaystuff (@mrsplaystuff) August 3, 2023
Who doesn't love a good Zangief clip?
A few Internet videos
yo dawg, i heard you like secret bases pic.twitter.com/hZIMlu134Z— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 9, 2023
Making a video about your secret base seems a bit paradoxical.
Easily one of the best cop slide videos I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/y9JCt3jCKm— joe 💦🥩 (@joesmith6282) August 10, 2023
"Who do you think you are? I am!"
Damn this better than a lot of houses pic.twitter.com/8ofSMLu3lg— Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) August 10, 2023
This seems like the nicest mobile home ever.
Hooray for Fritzy!
Baldur's Gate 3 GOTY?
After 30 hours of Baldur's Gate 3, you'd think I'd be bored of putting grease on the floor and watching enemies fall in it and yet— Lucy James (@lucyjamesgames) August 8, 2023
It is funny to watch AI fall down.
A random Baldur's Gate 3 review. pic.twitter.com/70IOubAyUM— Darth 𝕏 ŠČ! (@DarthChillash) August 5, 2023
This game is truly innovative.
baldur’s gate 3 game of all time actually pic.twitter.com/uV5BFFlIuB— sara @ bg3 brainrot ‼️ (@kurapvka) August 8, 2023
Shacknews Dev Update
We were unable to ship any updates this week, but have made some progress on our to-do list below. We might have some stuff ready to push live next week.
Things we are working on:
- Embeddable Cortex Shouts
- Improving the Cortex Shouts hyperlink experience with improved metadata
- Fixing a bug that affects displays of Like and Boost Buttons after clicking the Load More Stories Button
- Shackpets
- Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users
- Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation
