Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 105

We're talking about Disney+ raising subscription prices and Barbie crossing a billion dollars on today's PGTC.
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Thursday! We're back after a week away to discuss the latest and greatest in the entertainment world. There's a lot to chat about, so prepare for the latest episode of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 105 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We're back to cover some of the most interesting stories in movies and TV, including Disney+ raising subscription prices despite losing subscribers last quarter. We're also going to dig into the controversy of Gran Turismo's depiction of a real-life tragedy that left a person dead. Lastly, you'll get Donovan's full breakdown of the news that Christopher Landon is directing Scream 7.

We appreciate everyone who listens to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further back our show can do so by subscribing. If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Buckle up for episode 105 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

