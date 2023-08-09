Evening Reading - August 9, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- PS5 console unit sales grew 37.5% year-over-year in Sony Q1 2023
- Tekken 8 won't have Denuvo & the director tells fans to calm down about it
- QuakeCon 2023 stream schedule & charity initiatives
- Nintendo registers patents for Tears of the Kingdom including loading screens & physics
- Avowed was almost multiplayer, but the devs felt that was outside their expertise
- GM reveals $130,000 Cadillac Escalade IQ EV with 450 mile estimated range
- SCOTUS shoots down Epic Games' bid to implement new App Store policy
- Roblox (RBLX) stock down 20% as Q2 2023 EPS & revenue miss estimates
- 2023 Pokemon World Championships: Prize pool, schedule, in-game promos, and how to watch
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
R.I.P. DJ Casper
DJ Casper, the creator of the world-famous "Cha Cha Slide," has died after a battle with cancer. He was 58 years old.https://t.co/yWIbaYcq1S pic.twitter.com/aysad5DB06— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 8, 2023
We'll be Cha Cha Sliding until the end of time.
100 days of striking
Warner Bros getting all the notes on this 100th day of the #Writersstrike pic.twitter.com/zwm5ktjILx— Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) August 9, 2023
Stay strong, writers!
No new Mystery Dungeon announcement at Pokemon Presents?
Pokemon Mystery Dungeon bros... I guess we'll have to keep waiting. pic.twitter.com/xY9f93vXQS— Yisuno ⚝ (@TheYisusOne) August 8, 2023
It's been nine years since the last original entry in the series...
Pranks on the set of Scream 4
On the set of SCREAM 4 [2011]— Wes Craven was notoriously know for pranking the cast members while filming. 👻— 𝙎𝘾𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙈 🔪 𝙊𝘽𝙎𝙀𝙎𝙎𝙀𝘿 (@Scream_Obsessed) August 8, 2023
Let’s take a look back at some of Wes Craven’s most clever scares! 🔪 pic.twitter.com/ZLvfn7kIj3
I would have been on edge every day!
Josh Sawyer dunking on a Transphobe
yeah👍 pic.twitter.com/7qTH7jAlaX— Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) August 9, 2023
Let 'em know.
Daken decks in Marvel Snap
Daken's probably my favorite Season Pass card in a while.
Christopher Nolan and Robert Downey Jr. Wired Autocomplete
Really entertaining and insightful interview. I didn't know Chris Nolan smiled.
Disney+ and Hulu are getting more expensive
Disney+ Premium (with no ads) will have a price increase from $10.99 to $13.99/month for U.S. customers.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 9, 2023
Hulu without ads will increase from $14.99 to $17.99/month. pic.twitter.com/AJVpUNxQTM
This is what you're supposed to do after losing subscribers, right? I don't know business.
