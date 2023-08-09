Evening Reading - August 9, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

R.I.P. DJ Casper

DJ Casper, the creator of the world-famous "Cha Cha Slide," has died after a battle with cancer. He was 58 years old.https://t.co/yWIbaYcq1S pic.twitter.com/aysad5DB06 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 8, 2023

We'll be Cha Cha Sliding until the end of time.

100 days of striking

Warner Bros getting all the notes on this 100th day of the #Writersstrike pic.twitter.com/zwm5ktjILx — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) August 9, 2023

Stay strong, writers!

No new Mystery Dungeon announcement at Pokemon Presents?

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon bros... I guess we'll have to keep waiting. pic.twitter.com/xY9f93vXQS — Yisuno ⚝ (@TheYisusOne) August 8, 2023

It's been nine years since the last original entry in the series...

Pranks on the set of Scream 4

On the set of SCREAM 4 [2011]— Wes Craven was notoriously know for pranking the cast members while filming. 👻



Let’s take a look back at some of Wes Craven’s most clever scares! 🔪 pic.twitter.com/ZLvfn7kIj3 — 𝙎𝘾𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙈 🔪 𝙊𝘽𝙎𝙀𝙎𝙎𝙀𝘿 (@Scream_Obsessed) August 8, 2023

I would have been on edge every day!

Josh Sawyer dunking on a Transphobe

Let 'em know.

Daken decks in Marvel Snap

Daken's probably my favorite Season Pass card in a while.

Christopher Nolan and Robert Downey Jr. Wired Autocomplete

Really entertaining and insightful interview. I didn't know Chris Nolan smiled.

Disney+ and Hulu are getting more expensive

Disney+ Premium (with no ads) will have a price increase from $10.99 to $13.99/month for U.S. customers.



Hulu without ads will increase from $14.99 to $17.99/month. pic.twitter.com/AJVpUNxQTM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 9, 2023

This is what you're supposed to do after losing subscribers, right? I don't know business.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Give Princess Leia a vote on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.