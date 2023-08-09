New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 9, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

R.I.P. DJ Casper

We'll be Cha Cha Sliding until the end of time.

100 days of striking

Stay strong, writers!

No new Mystery Dungeon announcement at Pokemon Presents?

It's been nine years since the last original entry in the series...

Pranks on the set of Scream 4

I would have been on edge every day!

Josh Sawyer dunking on a Transphobe

Let 'em know.

Daken decks in Marvel Snap

Daken's probably my favorite Season Pass card in a while.

Christopher Nolan and Robert Downey Jr. Wired Autocomplete

Really entertaining and insightful interview. I didn't know Chris Nolan smiled.

Disney+ and Hulu are getting more expensive

This is what you're supposed to do after losing subscribers, right? I don't know business.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia the Golden Retriever.
Give Princess Leia a vote on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

