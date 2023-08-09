ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 357 Don't fold under pressure in Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re helping Mario craft a plan to save the Princess in Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door. During the last Paper Mario episode, we were introduced to Madame Flurrie, our newest partner, deep in the Boggly Woods. It was with here help that we made our way to the Great Boggly Tree and got our hands on the second crystal star. After bringing crystal star number two to the Thousand Year Door, we find out that our next stop on our adventure is Glitzville.

Glitzville is home to an underground fight club and our next crystal star. I really like Glitzville as it’s a giant carnival complete with a fighting tournament. Will we be able to defeat Rawk Hawk, the Glitzville star, and find out just what’s going on? Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door!

Glitzville, the city that never sleeps and is high in the sky!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Super Mario Galaxy playthrough and more of our Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons playthrough. The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons will be a tougher playthrough as I'm not as familiar with this Legend of Zelda title so wish me luck!

Keep thinking of new games that you’d like me to play on the Stevetendo show. There were new spinoff Pokémon games added to the Nintendo Switch Online service so we might be playing one of them on the show. Pokémon Stadium 2 has a great mini game collection so playing them on a difficulty I don’t usually play would be fun. Also, my birthday is August 10 so join the show for an early birthday celebration!