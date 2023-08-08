Evening Reading - August 8, 2023 - Ohio Votes Edition

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Happy 808 Day! Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

*Ohio Intensely Votes*

All eyes on Ohio today 👀 pic.twitter.com/H3adbrDHi7 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) August 8, 2023

Ohio had a chance to embarrass the nation again today...

OHIO UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT!

🔥🔥🔥



Thank you, Ohio voters.❤️ pic.twitter.com/b2n8g285nq — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) August 9, 2023

We understood the assignment! We didn't just vote no on Issue 1, we voted HELL NO!

Today's special election brought together Ohioans in ways we have not seen in years at the polls.

I hope Ohio republicans are scared shitless. Subversive oppression of freedom will not stand. Not on our watch. pic.twitter.com/Lf56tha6DI — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) August 9, 2023

States that have been banning reproductive rights should all take notice at what happened tonight in Ohio. The citizens of the United States are fed up with this nonsense.

The next month as Republicans look for a scapegoat for the Issue 1 debacle that cost $20 million: pic.twitter.com/Q2qFkkLpOE — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) August 9, 2023

Can't wait for these conservatives to play the blame game.

Kari Lake, who campaigned in Ohio this week for Amendment 1, says the election tonight was rigged. pic.twitter.com/yZ7qyk3Deh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 9, 2023

The only thing rigged about this election was the lack of adequate cards for voting machines. I casted a paper ballot in Stark County tonight. Between the gerrymandering and voter suppression in the state of Ohio, tonight is a huge win for democracy in the face of delusional Republicans like Kari Lake.

Holy shit. 98% of the people in Ohio State University's precinct voted NO on issue one. When I tell you Republicans are scared shitless of young people, this is what I mean. Young people see right through what Republicans are doing & it's just not going to work with us. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 9, 2023

Young people in Ohio have had enough of Republicans ruining the state.

BREAKING - The No on Issue 1 campaign is declaring victory right now in Columbus. #Ohio #Issue1 pic.twitter.com/xPWSCZeD1W — Jo Ingles (@joingles) August 9, 2023

It's been hard to have any pride in this state lately, but today's results are good to see.

Helllo OHIO go Vote 💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/tLDIIO6Mpd — ADAm Pacman Jones (@REALPACMAN24) August 8, 2023

You know it is serious when PAC-MAN Jones makes a call to action.

It's 808 Day!

Happy 808 Day, to those who celebrate. I'm more of a 909 guy, but shout out to the other groundbreaking Roland rhythm composer!

Las Vegas Orb goes offline for DEFCON 2023

They tried turning the Las Vegas orb off but not on again... and decided to just leave it off during hacker summer camp.... for safety. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mMTGVbYlZa — hackerfantastic.crypto (@hackerfantastic) August 7, 2023

LOL.

Coach Prime tells it like it is

"We trying to win. All this is about money. You know that. It's about a bag everybody chasing the bag. Then you get mad at the players when they chase 'em. How do the grown-ups get mad at the players when they're chasing it when the college is chasing it?" I am pulling for Colorado and Coach Prime this season.

Robot Muppets hitting the streets

Move over, Taylor Swift.

Touching North American Grass

Love a good grass video.

Cyber Combat Beta starts tomorrow!

Another beta woohoo!

You can sign up for the next beta now! It will be playable from next Wednesday for a week (August 9-16). pic.twitter.com/qTZVMPLIfV — Cyber Combat | Wishlist now! (@CyberCombatGame) August 3, 2023

Support this neato indie title.

Long John Silver's has to be a front, right?

When was the last time you ate Long John Silver's?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 8, 2023.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Don't just LOL tag this article's comment thread either. Put some actual effort into your reaction, and be sure to act now while supplies last.