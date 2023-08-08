New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 8, 2023 - Ohio Votes Edition

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
4

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Happy 808 Day! Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

*Ohio Intensely Votes*

Ohio had a chance to embarrass the nation again today...

We understood the assignment! We didn't just vote no on Issue 1, we voted HELL NO!

Today's special election brought together Ohioans in ways we have not seen in years at the polls.

States that have been banning reproductive rights should all take notice at what happened tonight in Ohio. The citizens of the United States are fed up with this nonsense.

Can't wait for these conservatives to play the blame game.

The only thing rigged about this election was the lack of adequate cards for voting machines. I casted a paper ballot in Stark County tonight. Between the gerrymandering and voter suppression in the state of Ohio, tonight is a huge win for democracy in the face of delusional Republicans like Kari Lake.

Young people in Ohio have had enough of Republicans ruining the state. 

It's been hard to have any pride in this state lately, but today's results are good to see.

You know it is serious when PAC-MAN Jones makes a call to action. 

It's 808 Day!

Happy 808 Day, to those who celebrate. I'm more of a 909 guy, but shout out to the other groundbreaking Roland rhythm composer!

Las Vegas Orb goes offline for DEFCON 2023

LOL.

Coach Prime tells it like it is

"We trying to win. All this is about money. You know that. It's about a bag everybody chasing the bag. Then you get mad at the players when they chase 'em. How do the grown-ups get mad at the players when they're chasing it when the college is chasing it?" I am pulling for Colorado and Coach Prime this season.

Robot Muppets hitting the streets

Move over, Taylor Swift.

Touching North American Grass

Love a good grass video.

Cyber Combat Beta starts tomorrow!

Support this neato indie title.

Long John Silver's has to be a front, right?

When was the last time you ate Long John Silver's?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 8, 2023. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Don't just LOL tag this article's comment thread either. Put some actual effort into your reaction, and be sure to act now while supplies last.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

