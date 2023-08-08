Oracle's Refuge puzzle solution - Remnant 2 The old woman has her lips sewn shut, but you can get her to talk and fork over the Recovery Trait and Quilted Heart Relic.

Remnant 2 is full of secrets and puzzles. If you’ve found something that feels like there should be more to it, there probably is. Such is the case with the Oracle of the Dran NPC in Oracle’s Refuge in Losomn. This old lady has her lips sewn shut, but there is a way to get her to talk, and you really want to hear what she has to say.

Oracle’s Refuge puzzle solution

You'll need to clear the area of enemies before the children will calm down and allow you to speak to them.

To get the Oracle of the Dran to speak to you, you must first rescue two of her children that are wandering out in the streets. Of course, the old lady with her lips sewn shut can’t tell you this, which is why I’m going to help you solve this puzzle.

Once you leave Oracle’s Refuge (a very small location), your world could look completely different from mine. My surrounding area was Brocwithe Quarter, but yours could be anything. It doesn’t matter, though, because somewhere in the nearby streets are two children that are wandering about among all the evil doers that you are putting down. Once you find one of the children, take out any enemies nearby and then speak to the child. They won’t say anything, but after you talk to them, they will run off. Now, you just need to locate the second child. Again, they could be anywhere in the area, so clear every corner of the map until you find both children and speak to them.

Once you’ve spoken to both children and they’ve run off, return to Oracle’s Refuge, and walk back up to the Oracle of the Dran (the old lady with her lips sewn shut). You can now interact with her. She still can’t talk, but she will speak through one of the nearby children. Ask her about anything you want, but the real reason you’re here is for the loot, not the lore. Right?

The Oracle of the Dran will give you two rewards for solving this puzzle. The first is the Recovery Trait, which increases your Stamina regeneration. At level 10 this will regenerate 30 Stamina per second, which isn’t a small amount by any means. The second item you’ll receive is the Quilted Heart Relic. This can replace your normal Relic. The Quilted Heart will not provide standard healing, but instead negate Stamina drain and cause evading to heal 15 health over 0.25 seconds. This lasts for a total of 20 seconds. This means that you can dodge to your heart’s desire for 20 seconds and heal by doing so. It’s a nifty alternative to the normal Relic.

Now that you know how to solve the puzzle at the Oracle’s Refuge, be sure to check out more of our handy guides through our Remnant 2 topic on Shacknews.