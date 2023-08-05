Weekend Discussion - August 5, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

The Triumph of striking

As the strike goes on strong, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog reports from the inside.

A comic eulogy

Conan O'Brien recalls his memories of the late Paul Reubens.

The Rise of Slysssa

I have a list of favorite Hearthstone content creators: Thijs, Kripparrian, RegisKillbin. But I'm also a big fan of Slysssa and of the barriers that she's helped break down for women in the game. Here's a look at her story.

"Cowabunga!"

While Mutant Mayhem hits theaters, check out the full first season of the original 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Doja Cat!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!