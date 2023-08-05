New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - August 5, 2023

It's Saturday and it's time for some Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

The Triumph of striking

As the strike goes on strong, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog reports from the inside.

A comic eulogy

Conan O'Brien recalls his memories of the late Paul Reubens.

The Rise of Slysssa

I have a list of favorite Hearthstone content creators: Thijs, Kripparrian, RegisKillbin. But I'm also a big fan of Slysssa and of the barriers that she's helped break down for women in the game. Here's a look at her story.

"Cowabunga!"

While Mutant Mayhem hits theaters, check out the full first season of the original 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Doja Cat!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

