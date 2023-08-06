Weekend Discussion - August 6, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Aztecross has some thoughts on the latest Destiny 2 State of the Game

I'm not sure how I feel about some of these elements, but I'm certainly displeased with how little attention Gambit gets from the community and Bungie.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Time to relax and enjoy some puzzle solving!

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it with another wild challenge

Could you imagine a world with maximum tax (and hopefully the tax gets spent appropriately)?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

The troubles of video games

I don't want to be mean to anyone!

Timezones are tough

Trying to juggle several in your mind is rough.

The Great Emu War

In 1932, a group of Australian soldiers and farmers waged an unconventional war against a horde of emus, large flightless birds that were destroying crops and livestock in Western Australia.



The Great Emu War, as it was dubbed, was a military failure and a public embarrassment… pic.twitter.com/69k6jZY4Zb — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) August 2, 2023

Learn about some Aussie history!

Yeah! Pikmin, bitch!

jesse pikmin pic.twitter.com/tzMQNYBz9s — mel @ OTAKON E110 (@meltyimp) August 2, 2023

Love this little guy.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! Take a look at one of my favorite photos of Wednesday, resting on her favorite cushion. You can find more photos like these on Shackpets!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.