Evening Reading - August 3, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy Baldur's Gate 3 Day

Dual wield salami? Impressive!

Which penis are you?

Mega Ran - People Are Fake

But wrestling is real.

This song is real...

Everybody movement!

OHIO INTENSITY WARNING

It's Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend here in Canton, Ohio, and things are going... 

Power went out in half of Tom Benson Stadium during the Hall of Fame game. Talk about an unscheduled darkness retreat!

A shooting happened just a few miles up I-77 in Green, Ohio.  I-77 Northbound is still closed at Lauby Road. Shit like this is why I burrow on Hall of Fame weekend. I was once mugged at knifepoint just outside of the stadium.

Wild Kingdom

Oops!

Cat helps.

Kittens!

Big guy.

Sakurai's cat has a great life.

They are BFFs.

Trevor Noah with a very good point

There is no middle ground in present day America. There are several viewpoints of where the line should be, but there is no consensus.

Meanwhile in Japan...

Do you have a Honda?

Shacknews Dev Update

Shacknews Cortex logo.
We are still working on some updates this week.

We shipped an update that should improve the performance of our mobile front page articles.

Things we are working on:

  • Embeddable Cortex Shouts
  • Improving the Cortex Shouts hyperlink experience with improved metadata
  • Fixing a bug that affects displays of Like and Boost Buttons after clicking the Load More Stories Button
  • Shackpets
    • Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users
    • Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 3, 2023. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Don't just LOL tag this article's comment thread either. Put some actual effort into your reaction, and be sure to act now while supplies last.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola