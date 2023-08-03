Evening Reading - August 3, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Goodbye, Bird app fren. 😢🐥 pic.twitter.com/9vdy2RuF9h— Shackpets (@shackpets) July 29, 2023
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Happy Baldur's Gate 3 Day
Baldur’s Gate 3 lets you dual wield salami. pic.twitter.com/j5OlTESTU1— Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd) August 3, 2023
Dual wield salami? Impressive!
Already overheard on Discord:— M.H. Williams (@AutomaticZen) August 3, 2023
"Are you a Penis A or Penis C?"#BaldersGate3 pic.twitter.com/d0OClE8xhY
Which penis are you?
Mega Ran - People Are Fake
But wrestling is real.
This song is real...
This song shouldn’t be as good as it is— Football (@BostonConnr) August 1, 2023
The ad libs from this guy are unbelievable pic.twitter.com/wCAcwVijUf
Everybody movement!
OHIO INTENSITY WARNING
It's Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend, but did you know that the Shacknews Hall of Fame is also located in Canton, Ohio? Check out our 2022 inductees here: https://t.co/RTJDW2x1Of #HallOfFameGame #HOFGame @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/rLzkMMM6Li— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 3, 2023
It's Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend here in Canton, Ohio, and things are going...
Some of the lights have gone off at the stadium, and the #Jets-#Browns game is now in a delay.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 4, 2023
NBC captured a shot of Aaron Rodgers in the dark. The jokes write themselves. pic.twitter.com/HljSUmmDSb
Power went out in half of Tom Benson Stadium during the Hall of Fame game. Talk about an unscheduled darkness retreat!
At about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Summit County sheriff's dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a shooting that occurred on Interstate 77 in Green near mile-marker 117, a sheriff's press release stated.— CantonRep.com (@CantonRepdotcom) August 4, 2023
https://t.co/fh4P0eEabq
A shooting happened just a few miles up I-77 in Green, Ohio. I-77 Northbound is still closed at Lauby Road. Shit like this is why I burrow on Hall of Fame weekend. I was once mugged at knifepoint just outside of the stadium.
A night out with the boys in The Flats 🤣— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) July 30, 2023
Cleveland, Ohio 📍 pic.twitter.com/kVcE6j4xVh
Wild Kingdom
Whoops… 😅 pic.twitter.com/PtjI3YuBGS— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 29, 2023
Oops!
July 28, 2023
Cat helps.
July 29, 2023
Kittens!
chonky pic.twitter.com/AWDJfq28IA— cat with confusing auras (@cat_auras) July 31, 2023
Big guy.
ねるキャット｡ pic.twitter.com/3s35taBuz7— 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) August 2, 2023
Sakurai's cat has a great life.
August 2, 2023
They are BFFs.
Trevor Noah with a very good point
There is no middle ground in present day America. There are several viewpoints of where the line should be, but there is no consensus.
Meanwhile in Japan...
COPY HOUSEオープン！— 牧歌電子 / BOKKADENcI (@BOKKADENcI) July 30, 2023
日曜日よりの使者、
ヒロシがお待ちしてます🏡
拙者、先日腰をやってしまいまして
今こんな感じですが
元気に🈺業してます！
顔出しに来てください〜🍻#bar #wear #gallery https://t.co/9jDYV0klET pic.twitter.com/JQeijv0bIB
Do you have a Honda?
Shacknews Dev Update
We shipped an update that should improve the performance of our mobile front page articles.
Things we are working on:
- Embeddable Cortex Shouts
- Improving the Cortex Shouts hyperlink experience with improved metadata
- Fixing a bug that affects displays of Like and Boost Buttons after clicking the Load More Stories Button
- Shackpets
- Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users
- Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 3, 2023.
Thanks @PaulTassi. We made this new bumper for some reason. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/haEhvjocBz— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 10, 2023
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Don't just LOL tag this article's comment thread either. Put some actual effort into your reaction, and be sure to act now while supplies last.
