Evening Reading - August 3, 2023

Happy Baldur's Gate 3 Day

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets you dual wield salami. pic.twitter.com/j5OlTESTU1 — Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd) August 3, 2023

Dual wield salami? Impressive!

Already overheard on Discord:



"Are you a Penis A or Penis C?"#BaldersGate3 pic.twitter.com/d0OClE8xhY — M.H. Williams (@AutomaticZen) August 3, 2023

Which penis are you?

Mega Ran - People Are Fake

But wrestling is real.

This song is real...

This song shouldn’t be as good as it is



The ad libs from this guy are unbelievable pic.twitter.com/wCAcwVijUf — Football (@BostonConnr) August 1, 2023

Everybody movement!

OHIO INTENSITY WARNING

It's Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend, but did you know that the Shacknews Hall of Fame is also located in Canton, Ohio? Check out our 2022 inductees here: https://t.co/RTJDW2x1Of #HallOfFameGame #HOFGame @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/rLzkMMM6Li — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 3, 2023

It's Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend here in Canton, Ohio, and things are going...

Some of the lights have gone off at the stadium, and the #Jets-#Browns game is now in a delay.



NBC captured a shot of Aaron Rodgers in the dark. The jokes write themselves. pic.twitter.com/HljSUmmDSb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 4, 2023

Power went out in half of Tom Benson Stadium during the Hall of Fame game. Talk about an unscheduled darkness retreat!

At about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Summit County sheriff's dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a shooting that occurred on Interstate 77 in Green near mile-marker 117, a sheriff's press release stated.

https://t.co/fh4P0eEabq — CantonRep.com (@CantonRepdotcom) August 4, 2023

A shooting happened just a few miles up I-77 in Green, Ohio. I-77 Northbound is still closed at Lauby Road. Shit like this is why I burrow on Hall of Fame weekend. I was once mugged at knifepoint just outside of the stadium.

A night out with the boys in The Flats 🤣



Cleveland, Ohio 📍 pic.twitter.com/kVcE6j4xVh — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) July 30, 2023

Wild Kingdom

Oops!

Cat helps.

pic.twitter.com/ndiQKkgKTS — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) July 29, 2023

Kittens!

chonky pic.twitter.com/AWDJfq28IA — cat with confusing auras (@cat_auras) July 31, 2023

Big guy.

Sakurai's cat has a great life.

They are BFFs.

Trevor Noah with a very good point

There is no middle ground in present day America. There are several viewpoints of where the line should be, but there is no consensus.

Meanwhile in Japan...

Do you have a Honda?

Shacknews Dev Update

We are still working on some updates this week.

We shipped an update that should improve the performance of our mobile front page articles.

Things we are working on:

Embeddable Cortex Shouts

Improving the Cortex Shouts hyperlink experience with improved metadata

Fixing a bug that affects displays of Like and Boost Buttons after clicking the Load More Stories Button

Shackpets Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation



Thanks @PaulTassi. We made this new bumper for some reason. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/haEhvjocBz — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 10, 2023

