Evening Reading - August 2, 2023

Yanka Cat

I'll take five.

Christopher Landon is directing Scream 7!

Looks like 7 really is a lucky number.



More to come… pic.twitter.com/4MOfXIGJwa — christopher landon (@creetureshow) August 2, 2023

A lot of mixed feelings here, but I'm excited for Scream 7 updates!

Speaking of Scream...

Happy birthday to the late, legendary Wes Craven. Rest in Peace.

Post Malone buys the One Ring MTG card for $2.6 million

This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. @PostMalone @wizards_magic you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. Forever grateful 🙏 ✨ #mtg #onering pic.twitter.com/VMBlDA1HdD — Brook Trafton (@BrookTrafton) August 1, 2023

I'm honestly just happy for the dude that opened and sold this card.

Nedry was an Oppenheimer fan?

RIP Jurassic Park software engineer Dennis Nedry. I know you would have loved OPPENHEIMER (2023) pic.twitter.com/2BJhHB4Iu8 — Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) August 1, 2023

This is a fascinating development.

Excellent John Singleton lore

I think it's very cool that Boyz n the Hood is part of Pee-wee's Playhouse lineage pic.twitter.com/DrVjUstj8p — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) August 1, 2023

R.I.P. Paul Reubens.

Cop takes a tumble

Boston, MA - A Boston Police officer sustained a head injury after a mishap at a playground on Congress St downtown. Boston EMS treated the officer. pic.twitter.com/tVjsK2N252 — Live Boston (@LiveBoston617) August 1, 2023

God, how did he end up in this situation?

Twitter Blue subs can now hide their shame

X now allows you to hide your Blue checkmark. pic.twitter.com/Di9lesKeHf — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 2, 2023

That's one hell of a sales pitch.

