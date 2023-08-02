New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 2, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
6

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Yanka Cat

I'll take five.

Christopher Landon is directing Scream 7!

A lot of mixed feelings here, but I'm excited for Scream 7 updates!

Speaking of Scream...

Happy birthday to the late, legendary Wes Craven. Rest in Peace.

Post Malone buys the One Ring MTG card for $2.6 million

I'm honestly just happy for the dude that opened and sold this card.

Nedry was an Oppenheimer fan?

This is a fascinating development.

Excellent John Singleton lore

R.I.P.  Paul Reubens.

Cop takes a tumble

God, how did he end up in this situation?

Twitter Blue subs can now hide their shame

That's one hell of a sales pitch.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Kira the Akita.

Source: Meet Kira, the happy Akita!

What are you up to tonight? Surely you have some time to download and check out Shackpets on iOS and Android. Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Hello, Meet Lola