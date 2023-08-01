Evening Reading - August 1, 2023

Hello, Shackers, and welcome to the month of August. We’re excited to bring another fine month of content to you, and can’t wait for you to see what we have in store. That said, today marks the end of the first day of the month and that means it’s time to close it out with the first Evening Reading of August! Come along as we close down another day of posting right. We hope you enjoy.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk PlayStation & Xbox releases set for September 2023
- Valorant update 7.02 patch notes add VCT Esports hub
- Street Fighter 6 introduces Master League & Legend Rank
- Dead by Daylight is getting Alien content with the Xenomorph & a new map
- Twitter (X) files lawsuit against non-profit org studying hate speech on the platform
- Vimeo (VMEO) Q2 2023 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations
- AMD Q2 2023 earnings results beat analyst EPS and revenue estimates
- Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 2024 earnings results beat Wall Street EPS estimates
- Hearthstone: Titans - 10 decks to use on Day 1
- EVO 2023: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch
And now… More stuff from The Internet
News from the Street Fighter 6 grind
I present to you the one and done tier list for SF6.— Justin Wong (@JWonggg) August 1, 2023
From my experience this is what I believe these are the characters that will cause a one and done on RANK pic.twitter.com/OrXaAffFsT
This is the most important tier list I’ve seen for Street Fighter 6 so far, and 100 percent true.
Speaking of Justin Wong
Street Fighter 6 (2023) pic.twitter.com/3PirNsNJxw— Perfect Fighting Game Shots (@FGPerfectShots) August 1, 2023
It’s the anniversary of EVO Moment 37, in which Daigo Umehara parried Justin Wong in Street Fighter 3: Third Strike to win it all in an amazing comeback. Looks like someone figured out how to perfectly recreate that moment in Street Fighter 6.
Street Games
だーるーまーさーんーがー pic.twitter.com/pj4kMiIn1B— カイツブリ｜Kaituburi (@kaituburing) August 1, 2023
Lord knows they’re fast enough, but hopefully they know how to stop in their tracks before the little girl turns around.
More fun in the FGC
MATE, YOU LOOK HUGE.— Doovad 🔜 EVO2023 (@DoovadHohdan) August 1, 2023
I did it again, I was inspired by @Octopimp and I'm really thankful that he also helped out by lending his voice for it! pic.twitter.com/EvVFZ6KWd8
Octopimp, being the swell guy that he is, recently embraced this meme and it was glorious. This version is absolute perfection, no notes.
It’s always fun till the brands show up
eh it was fun while it lasted pic.twitter.com/cGFVjyazcJ— alex krokus (@alexkrokus) July 31, 2023
This is basically the flowchart of all trends when it comes to social media, memes, and jokes.
Has this ever happened to you?
August 1, 2023
When speed dating goes terribly awry.
You have proven your resourcefulness, lmao
August 1, 2023
This is basically how we tackle Shrines for Shacknews guides before we choose to do it the right way.
And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for August 1, 2023. We hope you have an absolutely stellar August. It’s the last month of summer and a great one full of awesome coverage and events. If you want to support Shacknews as we bring you wonderful content this month, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews Mercury where you can help support the site for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s Shacknews’ free app on iOS and Android devices where you can engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. You’ll also find fun pet pics like this latest one of Flaff, AKA Silo there!
Thanks for stopping by Shackers. We hope you have a great week. Up to anything fun? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 1, 2023