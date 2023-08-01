Evening Reading - August 1, 2023

Hello, Shackers, and welcome to the month of August. We’re excited to bring another fine month of content to you, and can’t wait for you to see what we have in store. That said, today marks the end of the first day of the month and that means it’s time to close it out with the first Evening Reading of August! Come along as we close down another day of posting right. We hope you enjoy.

News from the Street Fighter 6 grind

I present to you the one and done tier list for SF6.



From my experience this is what I believe these are the characters that will cause a one and done on RANK pic.twitter.com/OrXaAffFsT — Justin Wong (@JWonggg) August 1, 2023

This is the most important tier list I’ve seen for Street Fighter 6 so far, and 100 percent true.

Speaking of Justin Wong

Street Fighter 6 (2023) pic.twitter.com/3PirNsNJxw — Perfect Fighting Game Shots (@FGPerfectShots) August 1, 2023

It’s the anniversary of EVO Moment 37, in which Daigo Umehara parried Justin Wong in Street Fighter 3: Third Strike to win it all in an amazing comeback. Looks like someone figured out how to perfectly recreate that moment in Street Fighter 6.

Street Games

Lord knows they’re fast enough, but hopefully they know how to stop in their tracks before the little girl turns around.

More fun in the FGC

MATE, YOU LOOK HUGE.



I did it again, I was inspired by @Octopimp and I'm really thankful that he also helped out by lending his voice for it! pic.twitter.com/EvVFZ6KWd8 — Doovad 🔜 EVO2023 (@DoovadHohdan) August 1, 2023

Octopimp, being the swell guy that he is, recently embraced this meme and it was glorious. This version is absolute perfection, no notes.

It’s always fun till the brands show up

eh it was fun while it lasted pic.twitter.com/cGFVjyazcJ — alex krokus (@alexkrokus) July 31, 2023

This is basically the flowchart of all trends when it comes to social media, memes, and jokes.

Has this ever happened to you?

When speed dating goes terribly awry.

You have proven your resourcefulness, lmao

This is basically how we tackle Shrines for Shacknews guides before we choose to do it the right way.

Silo may be a little dog, but she's got big sleepy yawns.

