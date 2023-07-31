Evening Reading - July 31, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- SEC asked Coinbase (COIN) to halt all non-Bitcoin crypto trading, CEO tells FT
- There are no plans for a Final Fantasy 14 and 16 crossover... yet
- Cities: Skylines 2's maps will be about 5 times as large as those of the original
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure review: Sanrio crossing
- Becoming Doom Guy: John Romero on his memoir and a life in games
- Venba review: Amma's home cooking
- Hitman World of Assassination will add new Elusive Target based on real-life DJ Dmitri Vegas
- Satisfactory Update 8 lays the groundwork for its homestretch to Version 1.0
- Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail expansion announced for Summer 2024
- Diablo 4 was Twitch's most-viewed game by more than 60 million hours in June
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Let's kick back and relax!
Pannen is back with more uncommentated Mario shenanigans
I love the things he discovers about this game.
Zero waste for a month
This sounds like a tough task.
Deep fried coffee
James Hoffman has another treat for us.
There's protein in everything
It's not just animal products, you know?
Zullie the Witch checks out some big skeletons
Caelid was always so creepy thanks in part to the massive skeletons.
What an incredible vehicle
dont think ive ever wanted a car more in my life pic.twitter.com/S93Qh3Ld6V— Luke Plunkett (@LukePlunkett) July 31, 2023
This car looks sick.
A banger of a song
July 28, 2023
Takes me back to the mid-2000s.
Look at this jellyfish
The stunning colors of the Halitrephes Maasi, a type of jellyfish. pic.twitter.com/IFIVhsdcHQ— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) July 27, 2023
So vibrant!
