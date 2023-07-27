New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 27, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Washington D.C., ladies and gentlemen...

She might be onto something.

This new Weekend at Bernie's remake is not really that funny at all.

Good one, Hubie. Maybe ancient turtle fossils shouldn't be allowed to govern? 

Jon Stewart is doing some great work for veterans and first responders.

Good news! "The era of global warming has ended!"

Bad news? "The era of global boiling has arrived."

Don't worry kids, we have very fuel efficient giant Hummers.

*OHIO INTENSIFIES EVEN HARDER*

Just don't fall in the Cuyahoga River...

The Heat Index is gonna be nuts...

Katt Williams bit on the chicken wing shortage

He is painfully correct with this take.

Don't you worry about X, let Elon worry about X 

It's been abundantly clear since Musk took over Twitter that he was going to ruin it, but I guess the impressive part is just how many of his recent decisions contradict the lip service he gave users back in October 2022.

What letter should we rename Shacknews?

I guess we do need a new stupid bird app.

Musk just took @x away from the user.

Musk also unbanned someone who posted child pornography to X because his right-wing sycophant pals begged him to.

X is the product of Musk telling himself that he thought of WeChat in the 1990s. Sadly, Twitter is gone. Users who stick around are going to witness the platform's further mutation until it doesn't even resemble its former self.

You are all Stugotz now!

Really solid take on the state of sports journalism from Stugotz on The Dan Le Batard Show.

Sports stuff

Steph Curry was on Hot Ones. With Curry in his name, he better be able to handle some spices.

I hope Bronny is able to get back to 100%.

New Heights is a very fun podcast.

Remember the Titans?

I always knew Kevin Hart was a better basketball player than Draymond Green.

Awesome to see Damar back on the field after his near-death experience.

Bill made a funny.

Shaq's last dunk.

Congratulations to Akshay!

Deion and Rich are always great together.

Kobe's words live on in a lot of vertical videos with inspirational piano music.

Wild Kingdom

Wombats are cute.

Airborne cats are cute.

Small, endangered cats native to Central Asia are cute.

Panda memes are cute.

Cats drinking water are cute.

Cats with jobs are cute.

Rest in peace, Tylee. She was a good dog.

Shacknews Dev Update

Shacknews Cortex logo.
Shacknews Cortex has some new updates this week.

We have shipped some updates to the website this week.

  • Wide Shack for all!
    • Shacknews.com visitors will all now experience the site without a takeover ad and a narrower readable area.
    • We believe this will improve the overall reading experience on the website.
    • People not logged into the site will also experience Wide Shack by default.
  • Cortex Shouts Get Boost Power!
    • Shacknews Cortex Shouts gain a function similar to Retweets.
    • Boosts will only affect the MY FEED timeline.
    • Users can boost from ALL POSTS, but it won't affect where they show up on that feed.
    • You can boost your own shouts, but don't do that it is lame.
    • Click the Rocket Button next to the Like Button to Boost a Shout on Cortex.
  • We shipped another fix that you probably won't notice, but should improve the site's overall function
Screenshot of the Shacknews Cortex MY FEED page showcasing the new Boost feature.
You got boost power!

Things we are still working on:

  • Better mobile experience for Cortex Shouts
  • Making Cortex Shouts embeddable
  • Front page bugs

Thanks to everyone who has given Shacknews Cortex Shouts a chance since our launch at Shacknews E7 2023 last month.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 27, 2023.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Don't just LOL tag this article's comment thread either. Put some actual effort into your reaction, and be sure to act now while supplies last.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

