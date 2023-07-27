Evening Reading - July 27, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Disney Illusion Island review: Mousetroidvania
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons review: Rogue-lite rushdown
- Splatoon 3's next Splatfest asks what's best in life - Money, Fame, or Love?
- PS5 surpasses 40 million units sold
- How to farm Blood Moon Essence - Remnant 2
- Try these Legion decks - Marvel Snap
- GameStop (GME) CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh resigns effective August 11
- Intel (INTC) Q2 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations on surprise profit
- Roku Q2 2023 earnings results beat revenue estimates on smaller than expected loss
- Ford (F) now expects to hit a 600,000 EV production run rate in 2024
Washington D.C., ladies and gentlemen...
Oil companies brought in $200 billion in profit last year. Yet the prices at the pump and on our utility bills remain high.— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 27, 2023
“That, ladies and gentleman, is what we call the oil cartel.” pic.twitter.com/aaMyyDakW6
She might be onto something.
This new Weekend at Bernie's remake is not really that funny at all.
Someone had to do it pic.twitter.com/QjAyr1vwqd— Hubie Talks Hoops (@HubieTalksHoops) July 26, 2023
Good one, Hubie. Maybe ancient turtle fossils shouldn't be allowed to govern?
A message from the comptroller!!! File! File! File!! This is not a drill!!! #PACTACT @DeptVetAffairs @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/zlHkYglnoW— Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 26, 2023
Jon Stewart is doing some great work for veterans and first responders.
Good news! "The era of global warming has ended!"
"The era of global warming has ended. The era of global boiling has arrived."— DW News (@dwnews) July 27, 2023
UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, said there is "simply no more time" for hesitancy or excuses and leaders must act now. pic.twitter.com/bGKMyKjtOa
Bad news? "The era of global boiling has arrived."
Dubai Rainbow Sheikh’s giant Hummer H1 “X3” is three times bigger than a regular Hummer H1 SUV (14 meters long, 6 meters wide, and 5.8 meters high). The Hummer is also fully drivable— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 27, 2023
[read more: https://t.co/LlohQguhTM]pic.twitter.com/uV1Z4juHKx
Don't worry kids, we have very fuel efficient giant Hummers.
Imagine dinosaurs posing with an asteroid pic.twitter.com/0Df7wf3rRS— Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) July 22, 2023
*OHIO INTENSIFIES EVEN HARDER*
Where do I get one?? 🏄♂️ pic.twitter.com/fp6kr8jdiH— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) July 25, 2023
Just don't fall in the Cuyahoga River...
It could feel as hot as 107° tomorrow in the Greater Cleveland area 🥵— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) July 27, 2023
Tomorrow is set to bring the hottest temperatures we’ve seen in 2023. pic.twitter.com/EbXN4NlT7H
The Heat Index is gonna be nuts...
Katt Williams bit on the chicken wing shortage
He is painfully correct with this take.
Don't you worry about X, let Elon worry about X
くたばれ『X』！！ #ゼルダの伝説 #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/8ARvxwbQAu— ZAKUYA (@ZAKUYA_BOTW) July 27, 2023
It's been abundantly clear since Musk took over Twitter that he was going to ruin it, but I guess the impressive part is just how many of his recent decisions contradict the lip service he gave users back in October 2022.
‘Stop calling it Twitter’ says guy who deadnames his own childhttps://t.co/vp72VSKeRY— The Chaser (@chaser) July 25, 2023
What letter should we rename Shacknews?
does this make me the alpha bird? pic.twitter.com/OHXmwFTFfT— Duolingo (@duolingo) July 24, 2023
I guess we do need a new stupid bird app.
if you're wondering how @Twitter turned into @x, i spoke with the original @x (who had his handle changed to @x12345678998765)— Matt Binder (@MattBinder) July 26, 2023
Elon Musk took his 16+ year old username
here's how it went down: https://t.co/j4jiwOlbcG
Musk just took @x away from the user.
Only people on our CSE team have seen those pictures. For now, we will delete those posts and reinstate the account.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2023
Musk also unbanned someone who posted child pornography to X because his right-wing sycophant pals begged him to.
The goal of my companies is simply to be as useful as possible, never to kill the competition.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2023
Competing to serve the people is a good thing.
X is the product of Musk telling himself that he thought of WeChat in the 1990s. Sadly, Twitter is gone. Users who stick around are going to witness the platform's further mutation until it doesn't even resemble its former self.
You are all Stugotz now!
Really solid take on the state of sports journalism from Stugotz on The Dan Le Batard Show.
Sports stuff
Steph Curry was on Hot Ones. With Curry in his name, he better be able to handle some spices.
I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your…— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023
I hope Bronny is able to get back to 100%.
This rookie for sure brought the house down with this one 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/gLiLLm7R5V— New Heights (@newheightshow) July 27, 2023
New Heights is a very fun podcast.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/E9HvvL0Snl— TPS (@TotalProSports) July 24, 2023
Remember the Titans?
I always knew Kevin Hart was a better basketball player than Draymond Green.
Here comes 3. 🫶@HamlinIsland | #BillsCamp pic.twitter.com/Ijj0Z5QGq3— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 26, 2023
Awesome to see Damar back on the field after his near-death experience.
Bill made a funny.
Shaq's last dunk.
"It's a dream come true."@AkshayBhatia_1 was emotional after capturing the first win of his career @CudaChamp. pic.twitter.com/at8pGBgSGD— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 24, 2023
Congratulations to Akshay!
Deion and Rich are always great together.
Kobe's words live on in a lot of vertical videos with inspirational piano music.
Wild Kingdom
A baby wombat and baby kangaroo love each other. pic.twitter.com/qxB0gXmPZp— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) July 26, 2023
Wombats are cute.
Airborne cats are cute.
The Pallas's cat, also known as the manul, is a small, endangered wild cat native to Central Asia. pic.twitter.com/zX1Mb6Hwsk— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) July 26, 2023
Small, endangered cats native to Central Asia are cute.
Panda memes are cute.
Cats drinking water are cute.
Cats with jobs are cute.
Tylee passed away today. She is the reason Chewy exists and her legacy lives forever. pic.twitter.com/ULvXYeKwBq— Ryan Cohen (@ryancohen) July 26, 2023
Rest in peace, Tylee. She was a good dog.
Shacknews Dev Update
We have shipped some updates to the website this week.
- Wide Shack for all!
- Shacknews.com visitors will all now experience the site without a takeover ad and a narrower readable area.
- We believe this will improve the overall reading experience on the website.
- People not logged into the site will also experience Wide Shack by default.
- Cortex Shouts Get Boost Power!
- Shacknews Cortex Shouts gain a function similar to Retweets.
- Boosts will only affect the MY FEED timeline.
- Users can boost from ALL POSTS, but it won't affect where they show up on that feed.
- You can boost your own shouts, but don't do that it is lame.
- Click the Rocket Button next to the Like Button to Boost a Shout on Cortex.
- We shipped another fix that you probably won't notice, but should improve the site's overall function
Things we are still working on:
- Better mobile experience for Cortex Shouts
- Making Cortex Shouts embeddable
- Front page bugs
Thanks to everyone who has given Shacknews Cortex Shouts a chance since our launch at Shacknews E7 2023 last month.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 27, 2023.
“We rely on your knight, and that Legendary Sword…” pic.twitter.com/EOvARFOMSr— Shackpets (@shackpets) July 27, 2023
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Don't just LOL tag this article's comment thread either. Put some actual effort into your reaction, and be sure to act now while supplies last.
