Evening Reading - July 27, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Washington D.C., ladies and gentlemen...

Oil companies brought in $200 billion in profit last year. Yet the prices at the pump and on our utility bills remain high.



“That, ladies and gentleman, is what we call the oil cartel.” pic.twitter.com/aaMyyDakW6 — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 27, 2023

She might be onto something.

This new Weekend at Bernie's remake is not really that funny at all.

Someone had to do it pic.twitter.com/QjAyr1vwqd — Hubie Talks Hoops (@HubieTalksHoops) July 26, 2023

Good one, Hubie. Maybe ancient turtle fossils shouldn't be allowed to govern?

Jon Stewart is doing some great work for veterans and first responders.

Good news! "The era of global warming has ended!"

"The era of global warming has ended. The era of global boiling has arrived."



UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, said there is "simply no more time" for hesitancy or excuses and leaders must act now. pic.twitter.com/bGKMyKjtOa — DW News (@dwnews) July 27, 2023

Bad news? "The era of global boiling has arrived."

Dubai Rainbow Sheikh’s giant Hummer H1 “X3” is three times bigger than a regular Hummer H1 SUV (14 meters long, 6 meters wide, and 5.8 meters high). The Hummer is also fully drivable



[read more: https://t.co/LlohQguhTM]pic.twitter.com/uV1Z4juHKx — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 27, 2023

Don't worry kids, we have very fuel efficient giant Hummers.

Imagine dinosaurs posing with an asteroid pic.twitter.com/0Df7wf3rRS — Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) July 22, 2023

*OHIO INTENSIFIES EVEN HARDER*

Where do I get one?? 🏄‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fp6kr8jdiH — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) July 25, 2023

Just don't fall in the Cuyahoga River...

It could feel as hot as 107° tomorrow in the Greater Cleveland area 🥵



Tomorrow is set to bring the hottest temperatures we’ve seen in 2023. pic.twitter.com/EbXN4NlT7H — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) July 27, 2023

The Heat Index is gonna be nuts...

Katt Williams bit on the chicken wing shortage

He is painfully correct with this take.

Don't you worry about X, let Elon worry about X

It's been abundantly clear since Musk took over Twitter that he was going to ruin it, but I guess the impressive part is just how many of his recent decisions contradict the lip service he gave users back in October 2022.

‘Stop calling it Twitter’ says guy who deadnames his own childhttps://t.co/vp72VSKeRY — The Chaser (@chaser) July 25, 2023

What letter should we rename Shacknews?

does this make me the alpha bird? pic.twitter.com/OHXmwFTFfT — Duolingo (@duolingo) July 24, 2023

I guess we do need a new stupid bird app.

if you're wondering how @Twitter turned into @x, i spoke with the original @x (who had his handle changed to @x12345678998765)



Elon Musk took his 16+ year old username



here's how it went down: https://t.co/j4jiwOlbcG — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) July 26, 2023

Musk just took @x away from the user.

Only people on our CSE team have seen those pictures. For now, we will delete those posts and reinstate the account. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2023

Musk also unbanned someone who posted child pornography to X because his right-wing sycophant pals begged him to.

The goal of my companies is simply to be as useful as possible, never to kill the competition.



Competing to serve the people is a good thing. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2023

X is the product of Musk telling himself that he thought of WeChat in the 1990s. Sadly, Twitter is gone. Users who stick around are going to witness the platform's further mutation until it doesn't even resemble its former self.

You are all Stugotz now!

Really solid take on the state of sports journalism from Stugotz on The Dan Le Batard Show.

Sports stuff

Steph Curry was on Hot Ones. With Curry in his name, he better be able to handle some spices.

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

I hope Bronny is able to get back to 100%.

This rookie for sure brought the house down with this one 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/gLiLLm7R5V — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 27, 2023

New Heights is a very fun podcast.

Remember the Titans?

I always knew Kevin Hart was a better basketball player than Draymond Green.

Awesome to see Damar back on the field after his near-death experience.

Bill made a funny.

Shaq's last dunk.

"It's a dream come true."@AkshayBhatia_1 was emotional after capturing the first win of his career @CudaChamp. pic.twitter.com/at8pGBgSGD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 24, 2023

Congratulations to Akshay!

Deion and Rich are always great together.

Kobe's words live on in a lot of vertical videos with inspirational piano music.

Wild Kingdom

A baby wombat and baby kangaroo love each other. pic.twitter.com/qxB0gXmPZp — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) July 26, 2023

Wombats are cute.

Airborne cats are cute.

The Pallas's cat, also known as the manul, is a small, endangered wild cat native to Central Asia. pic.twitter.com/zX1Mb6Hwsk — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) July 26, 2023

Small, endangered cats native to Central Asia are cute.

Panda memes are cute.

Cats drinking water are cute.

Cats with jobs are cute.

Tylee passed away today. She is the reason Chewy exists and her legacy lives forever. pic.twitter.com/ULvXYeKwBq — Ryan Cohen (@ryancohen) July 26, 2023

Rest in peace, Tylee. She was a good dog.

Shacknews Dev Update

Shacknews Cortex has some new updates this week.

We have shipped some updates to the website this week.

Wide Shack for all! Shacknews.com visitors will all now experience the site without a takeover ad and a narrower readable area. We believe this will improve the overall reading experience on the website. People not logged into the site will also experience Wide Shack by default.

Cortex Shouts Get Boost Power! Shacknews Cortex Shouts gain a function similar to Retweets. Boosts will only affect the MY FEED timeline. Users can boost from ALL POSTS, but it won't affect where they show up on that feed. You can boost your own shouts, but don't do that it is lame. Click the Rocket Button next to the Like Button to Boost a Shout on Cortex.

We shipped another fix that you probably won't notice, but should improve the site's overall function

You got boost power!

Things we are still working on:

Better mobile experience for Cortex Shouts

Making Cortex Shouts embeddable

Front page bugs

Thanks to everyone who has given Shacknews Cortex Shouts a chance since our launch at Shacknews E7 2023 last month.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 27, 2023.

“We rely on your knight, and that Legendary Sword…” pic.twitter.com/EOvARFOMSr — Shackpets (@shackpets) July 27, 2023

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Don't just LOL tag this article's comment thread either. Put some actual effort into your reaction, and be sure to act now while supplies last.