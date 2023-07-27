Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 104

We're breaking down the Barbenheimer mania on this week's Pop! Goes the Culture!
Donovan Erskine
We're coming off the fourth biggest box office weekend in the history of cinema, so Donovan and Greg are ready to talk all things Barbie and Oppenheimer. Quick, get in here!

Episode 104 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We'll be discussing and reviewing both Barbie and Oppenheimer on this show. We'll also talk about the impact they've had on the culture over the last couple of weeks. Of course, there's also that new Exorcists trailer that warrants some discussion, too.

We'd like to thank you for listening to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further support us can do so by subscribing. If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Saddle up for episode 104 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

