Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 104 We're breaking down the Barbenheimer mania on this week's Pop! Goes the Culture!

We're coming off the fourth biggest box office weekend in the history of cinema, so Donovan and Greg are ready to talk all things Barbie and Oppenheimer. Quick, get in here!

Episode 104 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We'll be discussing and reviewing both Barbie and Oppenheimer on this show. We'll also talk about the impact they've had on the culture over the last couple of weeks. Of course, there's also that new Exorcists trailer that warrants some discussion, too.

