Evening Reading - July 25, 2023

Welcome to another Tuesday’s end, Shackers. We’ve had ourselves a busy one today, but it’s about time to slip into the middle of the week and coast into the weekend. Of course, we still have to shut this day of posting down properly, so we’ve got another fresh-baked Evening Reading for all of you to enjoy. Check it out.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

The new Twitter logo looks pretty promising

Twitter icon finally updated for me pic.twitter.com/8tq0AS2eBY — Darren M. A. Calvert 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@DMACalvert) July 25, 2023

And the rebrand’s going great

Pretty sure X Movies is already a website, but I’m not going to look it up.

Let him in

He’s knocking. You just gonna leave him out there?

Getting ready for Starfield

Sometimes you just have to shoot for the stars ✨



Watch episode one of The Settled Systems - A #Starfield Animated Anthology.



All three episodes can be found here: https://t.co/G1O2cJ84fM pic.twitter.com/Hys7IzxTQw — Bethesda (@bethesda) July 25, 2023

Looks like a good lead-up series to one of the most anticipated games of the year.

Glory to Hypnotoad

Another iconic something-something in Fortnite. The gathering of all things continues.

Look at my babygirl

He’s been through some rough times, but he’s still my bestie.

And now it’s time to say goodbye

see you later alligator, etc. pic.twitter.com/bFgQYkrckP — Tommy Siegel (@TommySiegel) July 25, 2023

Which one is your favorite adieu?

And there you have it, friends. We hope you enjoyed this latest edition of the Evening Reading. Thank you for stopping by. We hope you’ve had a good July. It’s coming to a close, but don’t worry. We’ll still be here. If you want to support the site, don’t forget about Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can enjoy the ultimate battle of pet cuteness.

Little dog, big yawn.

Take care and good night, Shackers. What are you up to this evening? Let us know in the Chatty comment section below!