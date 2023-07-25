Evening Reading - July 25, 2023

Welcome to another Tuesday’s end, Shackers. We’ve had ourselves a busy one today, but it’s about time to slip into the middle of the week and coast into the weekend. Of course, we still have to shut this day of posting down properly, so we’ve got another fresh-baked Evening Reading for all of you to enjoy. Check it out.
- General Motors (GM) achieved goal of producing 50,000 EVs by end of Q2 2023
- Armored Core 6's July gameplay reveal showed off nimble duels & skyscraper-sized bosses
- Armored Core 6 will have 1v1 & 3v3 multiplayer PvP
- Destiny 2 Update 7.1.5.1 patch notes add Deep Dive join in progress
- Xbox Insider is testing a feature allowing keyboard keys to be mapped to gamepad buttons
- Google (GOOGL) reports $7.665 billion of YouTube Q2 2023 ad revenue
- Microsoft (MSFT) reports Xbox hardware revenue decreased 13% in Q4 2023
- Mr. Run and Jump Review: I just felt like running and jumping!
- Armored Core 6 tests you from the opening tutorial's helicopter boss
The new Twitter logo looks pretty promising
Twitter icon finally updated for me pic.twitter.com/8tq0AS2eBY— Darren M. A. Calvert 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@DMACalvert) July 25, 2023
And the rebrand’s going great
go on, change the name. pic.twitter.com/UEm0dZREUd— slweeb 🪱🏳️🌈🌞 (@slweeb) July 25, 2023
Pretty sure X Movies is already a website, but I’m not going to look it up.
Let him in
July 25, 2023
He’s knocking. You just gonna leave him out there?
Getting ready for Starfield
Sometimes you just have to shoot for the stars ✨— Bethesda (@bethesda) July 25, 2023
Watch episode one of The Settled Systems - A #Starfield Animated Anthology.
All three episodes can be found here: https://t.co/G1O2cJ84fM pic.twitter.com/Hys7IzxTQw
Looks like a good lead-up series to one of the most anticipated games of the year.
Glory to Hypnotoad
ALL HAIL HYPNOTOAD. 7.26.23.https://t.co/AKYfr4RkF2 pic.twitter.com/w1tZEwe16u— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 25, 2023
Another iconic something-something in Fortnite. The gathering of all things continues.
Look at my babygirl
July 25, 2023
He’s been through some rough times, but he’s still my bestie.
And now it’s time to say goodbye
see you later alligator, etc. pic.twitter.com/bFgQYkrckP— Tommy Siegel (@TommySiegel) July 25, 2023
Which one is your favorite adieu?
And there you have it, friends. We hope you enjoyed this latest edition of the Evening Reading. Thank you for stopping by. We hope you've had a good July. It's coming to a close, but don't worry. We'll still be here.
Take care and good night, Shackers. What are you up to this evening? Let us know in the Chatty comment section below!
