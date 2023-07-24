Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 24, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Time to unwind and watch Simon solve a puzzle.

Invincible Season 2 teaser trailer

Are you as excited for the next season as I am?

Mark checks out the top games from his GMTK Game Jam

I love watching him analyze the games that were submitted.

The Noclip archive has posted Xbox's E3 2009 press conference

It's certainly a different pace to what we're used to now.

When you need to have both hands on the wheel but gotta touch the thigh

Remember, hands at 10 and 2 and across the center console.

Check out this cool calendar

I love these tear-away paper artworks.

A smoking machine helps the science of getting high

It's wild what we'll research. Love it.

This machine operating is doing a great job

Such precision tearing the car apart.

One for my fellow Aussies

They should just change all the names back to the originals.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's an image of my lovely boy Rad. He's loving winter. Getting all the snuggles and cuddles!

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up tightly

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

