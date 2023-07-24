Evening Reading - July 24, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Gord is the Darkest Dungeon of colony sims
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale throws the beat amongst the pigeons
- Remnant 2 review: Rootin' tootin' boogaloo
- Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island beautifully sails both series' waters
- Tesla (TSLA) to discuss factory for $24,000 car with Indian commerce minister
- Spotlight Cache schedule & rotation - Marvel Snap
- Armored Core 6 will have a new gameplay presentation tomorrow
- FaZe Clan is reportedly fielding acquisition offers
- Tencent to acquire majority stake in Dying Light dev Techland
- Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to X
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Time to unwind and watch Simon solve a puzzle.
Invincible Season 2 teaser trailer
Are you as excited for the next season as I am?
Mark checks out the top games from his GMTK Game Jam
I love watching him analyze the games that were submitted.
The Noclip archive has posted Xbox's E3 2009 press conference
It's certainly a different pace to what we're used to now.
When you need to have both hands on the wheel but gotta touch the thigh
July 22, 2023
Remember, hands at 10 and 2 and across the center console.
Check out this cool calendar
A 3D art tree calendar— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 22, 2023
[📹 artropad0: https://t.co/lg30X8b8fZ]pic.twitter.com/ufup022NQ7
I love these tear-away paper artworks.
A smoking machine helps the science of getting high
Here's how to roll the perfect joint, according to science😜 pic.twitter.com/tMFwnUQQ3V— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 22, 2023
It's wild what we'll research. Love it.
This machine operating is doing a great job
Very satisfying watching this car be broken down. pic.twitter.com/a7DhPMMCpQ— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) July 23, 2023
Such precision tearing the car apart.
One for my fellow Aussies
Watching grown men melt down because they saw Brisbane referred to by its indigenous name Meeanjin on an airport sign is completely wild.— Aaron Smith (@Aaronsmith333) July 21, 2023
How do these men function day to day?
They should just change all the names back to the originals.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness!
Here's an image of my lovely boy Rad. He's loving winter. Getting all the snuggles and cuddles!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 24, 2023