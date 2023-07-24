Evening Reading - July 24, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Time to unwind and watch Simon solve a puzzle.

Invincible Season 2 teaser trailer

Are you as excited for the next season as I am?

Mark checks out the top games from his GMTK Game Jam

I love watching him analyze the games that were submitted.

The Noclip archive has posted Xbox's E3 2009 press conference

It's certainly a different pace to what we're used to now.

When you need to have both hands on the wheel but gotta touch the thigh

Remember, hands at 10 and 2 and across the center console.

Check out this cool calendar

I love these tear-away paper artworks.

A smoking machine helps the science of getting high

Here's how to roll the perfect joint, according to science😜 pic.twitter.com/tMFwnUQQ3V — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 22, 2023

It's wild what we'll research. Love it.

This machine operating is doing a great job

Very satisfying watching this car be broken down. pic.twitter.com/a7DhPMMCpQ — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) July 23, 2023

Such precision tearing the car apart.

One for my fellow Aussies

Watching grown men melt down because they saw Brisbane referred to by its indigenous name Meeanjin on an airport sign is completely wild.



How do these men function day to day? — Aaron Smith (@Aaronsmith333) July 21, 2023

They should just change all the names back to the originals.

Here's an image of my lovely boy Rad. He's loving winter. Getting all the snuggles and cuddles!

