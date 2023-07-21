How to play co-op - Remnant 2 Unlock co-op and invite your friends to your game in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 is back and with it comes a challenging co-op experience for all skill levels. For those that want to dive into multiplayer with their friends straight away, there will no doubt be questions surrounding when co-op unlocks and then how to invite friends. The good news is that you just need to complete a brief introductory section and then you can team up and play co-op.

How to play co-op

After following Ford through the crystal you will receive a message notifying you that your session is now joinable. This means co-op is unlocked.

Before you can play co-op in Remnant 2, you must first unlock the ability to play co-op. Much like the first game, co-operative play is not available immediately; you must complete a small tutorial section, get your Archetype and gear from Ward 13, and head off to the giant crystal. Co-op unlocks once you follow Ford through the crystal.

This whole process is rather quick and shouldn’t take longer than 15 minutes, depending on how long you spend deliberating which Archetype to unlock. Ford will ask you to meet him at the bunker, and after following him through the ruins and unlocking your Dragon Heart relic, you’ll see him disappear into the crystal. After interacting with the crystal yourself, you’ll be able to invite friends to your session.

How to invite friends

To invite friends, open the menu and navigate to the Systems page. Select the Friends tab to see a list of all your friends. Find the player you want to invite and then select the symbol on the right to send a game invite. They can accept the request through their platform’s messaging service.

How co-op works

It's possible to reroll your campaign to play again using the same character and gear or take your character from co-op into your own playthrough.

Whoever hosts the co-op session will be the player with the campaign progress. Progress through the story is not saved to other players’ accounts. However, anything they acquire will be saved to their character including Archetypes, weapons and armor, mods and mutators, and other items.

The benefit of this is that Remnant 2’s campaign can be wildly different on each playthrough. Different bosses will be available, different level layouts, as well as different side quests and loot. You can take your co-op character into a new campaign with all the gear you’ve acquired by playing co-op in someone else’s game.

Playing Remnant 2 co-op is undoubtedly the best way to experience the game. Even solo players can have a companion with them thanks to the Handler Archetype. Now that you’ve got co-op unlocked and invites sent out, head out into the world and see what loot you can acquire. Check out our associated topic page for more Remnant 2 help.