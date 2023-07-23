Weekend Discussion - July 23, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Let's kick off Weekend Discussion with one of my favorite things to do: watch Simon solve a sudoku!
Derek analyzes a bloke who didn't eat for over two weeks
It's wild to see what happens to the body when you halt your food intake.
The Making of Vampire Survivor
Vampire Survivor is a smash hit, so it's interesting to hear about it getting made.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Old mate wants to BE in the film at this point
July 19, 2023
How close would you sit? I think it's stupid to have seats that close to a screen. What a waste.
Support the strike
Inigo Montoya #SolidaritySummer pic.twitter.com/1F67DtcHo0— Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 14, 2023
I hope writers get what they want and need.
A science fiction story a day
200 (!) of 365 illustrated tiny sci-fi stories: pic.twitter.com/A1AlUZMlag— small worlds (@smllwrlds) July 19, 2023
I've been loving these.
An interesting break down of Daniel Craig's clothing
Getting a lot of questions regarding my criticism of Daniel Craig's clothes. Common questions: "How can you dress if you're muscular?" "Should no one wear skinny suits?" "What about a more modern silhouette?" Let's talk about some of these points. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/uxCCidmEU2— derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 17, 2023
I hope his tailor improves.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Dave the Diver review: Fishy business
- Viewfinder review: Now you're thinking with photos
- You probably suck at snapping in Marvel Snap
- Gunbrella asks, 'What if Mary Poppins was a hair-triggered desperado?'
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free!
Here is one of my all-time favorite photos of Rad. He was too big for this bed but he desperately wanted to sleep in it.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - July 23, 2023