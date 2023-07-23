Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - July 23, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's kick off Weekend Discussion with one of my favorite things to do: watch Simon solve a sudoku!

Derek analyzes a bloke who didn't eat for over two weeks

It's wild to see what happens to the body when you halt your food intake.

The Making of Vampire Survivor

Vampire Survivor is a smash hit, so it's interesting to hear about it getting made.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Old mate wants to BE in the film at this point

How close would you sit? I think it's stupid to have seats that close to a screen. What a waste.

Support the strike

I hope writers get what they want and need.

A science fiction story a day

I've been loving these.

An interesting break down of Daniel Craig's clothing

I hope his tailor improves.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

Here is one of my all-time favorite photos of Rad. He was too big for this bed but he desperately wanted to sleep in it.

Here is one of my all-time favorite photos of Rad. He was too big for this bed but he desperately wanted to sleep in it.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up in an awkward position in a bed

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

