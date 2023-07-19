Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 19, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of the Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
Welcome, welcome, Shackers. It’s the end of Wednesday. Donovan’s on vacation this week, so I’m here to give you a double dose of my personal brand of Evening Reading! We’re more than halfway through the week and it’s about time to coast into the weekend. However, before you do, let’s shut down another day of posting the right way. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet

Final Fantasy X turns 22

Not my favorite, but maybe it’s yours? What are you favorite memories of Final Fantasy X?

Gravity Rush is good gaming

If you missed Indie-licious this week, you need to check this out. Gravity Rush is an incredible blend of Mega Man and Bionic Commando gameplay.

Promethean Humor

Zeus is such a wet blanket.

Thanks, Torgal. You’re the best

Not in a helpful way, mind you. I’m just happy Torgal is there.

Not dead yet

It's gotta be weird going on The Internet and finding out everyone thought you died.

A wild, cage-free JP

So beautiful, so natural. Let’s hope there are no bears or E. Hondas nearby.

Well done, Turner!

I would happily embrace a Comix Zone remake or an indie game just like it.

And there you have it. That’s your latest Evening Reading in the books for July 19, 2023. If you’d like to support our modest website and what we do, consider Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Well, you don’t need one to get in on Shackpets! That’s our app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness, whether you upload pet pics of your own, vote on the pets you think are the cutest, or just surf the Latest Pets tab to see what folks are uploading!

A mini-Aussie shepherd giving a big and nervous side-eye
Silo wouldn't cooperate for a picture two days in a row, but she did give me one of the funniest side-eyes I've captured so far.

Thank you for stopping by. How’s your Wednesday going? Waist deep in any good games or TV? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

