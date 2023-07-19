Evening Reading - July 19, 2023

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. It’s the end of Wednesday. Donovan’s on vacation this week, so I’m here to give you a double dose of my personal brand of Evening Reading! We’re more than halfway through the week and it’s about time to coast into the weekend. However, before you do, let’s shut down another day of posting the right way. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet

Final Fantasy X turns 22

Today marks 22 years since we could first listen to his story in Final Fantasy X.



Celebrate with us by telling us your favourite tales of Spira. pic.twitter.com/B35RuywQgn — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) July 19, 2023

Not my favorite, but maybe it’s yours? What are you favorite memories of Final Fantasy X?

Gravity Rush is good gaming

As a reminder, our 10% launch sale on Steam is lasting until tomorrow - July 20th, 11AM PT.



So, if you haven't had a chance to buy the game yet, you still have some time to grab it before the sale goes away!



You can find the game on Steam here:https://t.co/rBWInwBUVG pic.twitter.com/4z473PylmJ — GravityCircuit - OUT NOW! (@GravityCircuit) July 19, 2023

If you missed Indie-licious this week, you need to check this out. Gravity Rush is an incredible blend of Mega Man and Bionic Commando gameplay.

Promethean Humor

Zeus is such a wet blanket.

Thanks, Torgal. You’re the best

torgal is trying his best and i still love him pic.twitter.com/66c5eUKlJv — Junjou Laina 🔥 (@Jun_on_Fire) July 19, 2023

Not in a helpful way, mind you. I’m just happy Torgal is there.

Not dead yet

Me seeing that Rip Harvey is trending pic.twitter.com/n6UcHpP9JN — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) July 18, 2023

It's gotta be weird going on The Internet and finding out everyone thought you died.

A wild, cage-free JP

So beautiful, so natural. Let’s hope there are no bears or E. Hondas nearby.

Well done, Turner!

Bring back Comix Zone pic.twitter.com/DwuJauNbBa — Steve 'Stevesie' Gregson (@RoboticSteve) July 19, 2023

I would happily embrace a Comix Zone remake or an indie game just like it.

And there you have it. That's your latest Evening Reading in the books for July 19, 2023.

Silo wouldn't cooperate for a picture two days in a row, but she did give me one of the funniest side-eyes I've captured so far.

Thank you for stopping by. How’s your Wednesday going? Waist deep in any good games or TV? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!