Evening Reading - July 19, 2023

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. It’s the end of Wednesday. Donovan’s on vacation this week, so I’m here to give you a double dose of my personal brand of Evening Reading! We’re more than halfway through the week and it’s about time to coast into the weekend. However, before you do, let’s shut down another day of posting the right way. Please enjoy.
- Microsoft & Activision Blizzard agree to extend deal deadline to October 2023
- Overwatch League team owners will vote on continuation following this season's end
- Activision Blizzard claims Diablo 4 had over 10 million playing for over 700 million hours in June
- Bungie founder forms Look North World studio with former EA & Kongregate devs
- Netflix (NFLX) added 5.89 million subscribers in Q2 2023
- Netflix (NFLX) Q2 2023 earnings results beat EPS estimates, miss revenue expectations
- IBM Q2 2023 earnings results slightly miss on revenue, beat EPS expectations
- Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2023 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations
- Musk says over 300 million miles have been driven using Tesla (TSLA) FSD beta
- Elon Musk says Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2023 production will see a slight decrease from Q2
- Musk says Tesla (TSLA) will allow FSD vehicle transfer for customers one time during Q3
- Tesla (TSLA) is open to licensing FSD hardware and software to other car companies
- Exoprimal review: Dino-sore
Final Fantasy X turns 22
Today marks 22 years since we could first listen to his story in Final Fantasy X.— FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) July 19, 2023
Celebrate with us by telling us your favourite tales of Spira. pic.twitter.com/B35RuywQgn
Not my favorite, but maybe it’s yours? What are you favorite memories of Final Fantasy X?
Gravity Rush is good gaming
As a reminder, our 10% launch sale on Steam is lasting until tomorrow - July 20th, 11AM PT.— GravityCircuit - OUT NOW! (@GravityCircuit) July 19, 2023
So, if you haven't had a chance to buy the game yet, you still have some time to grab it before the sale goes away!
You can find the game on Steam here:https://t.co/rBWInwBUVG pic.twitter.com/4z473PylmJ
If you missed Indie-licious this week, you need to check this out. Gravity Rush is an incredible blend of Mega Man and Bionic Commando gameplay.
Promethean Humor
Got a light? pic.twitter.com/QzYIDwvWsj— Martin 'HotPaper' Rosner (@HotPaperComics) July 19, 2023
Zeus is such a wet blanket.
Thanks, Torgal. You’re the best
torgal is trying his best and i still love him pic.twitter.com/66c5eUKlJv— Junjou Laina 🔥 (@Jun_on_Fire) July 19, 2023
Not in a helpful way, mind you. I’m just happy Torgal is there.
Not dead yet
Me seeing that Rip Harvey is trending pic.twitter.com/n6UcHpP9JN— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) July 18, 2023
It's gotta be weird going on The Internet and finding out everyone thought you died.
A wild, cage-free JP
Majestic #SF6 #SF6_JP pic.twitter.com/V57Hc2Eyq5— Brian Fleitman (@Vomax2k) July 14, 2023
So beautiful, so natural. Let’s hope there are no bears or E. Hondas nearby.
Well done, Turner!
Bring back Comix Zone pic.twitter.com/DwuJauNbBa— Steve 'Stevesie' Gregson (@RoboticSteve) July 19, 2023
I would happily embrace a Comix Zone remake or an indie game just like it.
Thank you for stopping by. How’s your Wednesday going? Waist deep in any good games or TV? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!
