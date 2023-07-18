Evening Reading - July 18, 2023

Hello, and welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. We’re about to slip into the midway point of the week, and moving closer to the end of July, so we hope you have smooth sailing all the way there. In the meantime, we have a day of posting to close out, so we welcome you to enjoy another round of Evening Reading!
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Baldur's Gate 3's ending has around 17,000 variations
- Diablo 4 Update 1.1.0a patch notes: Season of the Malignant
- Street Fighter 6's Rashid update will also make a major change to Drive Rush cancels
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC requirements don't include an SSD
- Threads update adds translations and Follows tab for Activity Feed
- Corsair (CRSR) to acquire Drop mechanical keyboard company
- New Microsoft 365 AI subscription service costs additional $30/month
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
News from the Street Fighter 6 Grind
SF6 Rashid has:— NASR | Adel (@Bigbird_fgc) July 17, 2023
- A true reversal
- a lvl 1 reversal
- an anti air that covers both
- full screen projectile
- fake outs from jump (?)
- did heavy eagle kick look safe? 💀
- a fucked up lvl 2
- lvl 3 that travels far (anti fireball?)
- side switch combos
Top tier
All the pros are saying Rashid looks like a nasty boy. Get ready for pain on July 24.
Footsies? LOL
Neutral enjoyers when rashid drops pic.twitter.com/Nlgu043VhU— TNS | Saint Cola 🔜 EVO 2023 (@_saintcola) July 18, 2023
There are no footsies here. Only dishonesty, unreactable moves, ridiculous damage, and wild gimmicks.
Meanwhile, in Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Ｔｈａｔ Ｇｏｏｍｂａ ｌｏｏｋｓ ｓｏ ｓｅｒｅｎｅ． pic.twitter.com/WNUGibJuHf— Cajarito 📦🐦 (@ElCajarito) July 18, 2023
What a happy little sleeping Goomba. Sure would be a shame if a plumber anthropomorphized into an element squished it into paste.
Clive said light butter on his popcorn, Sir…
Looks like Clive just got his one ticket for #Barbie… pic.twitter.com/WXMylQYgwk— Ben Starr (@The_Ben_Starr) July 17, 2023
Hilarious that Ben Starr is in on the memes about Clive from Final Fantasy 16 going to see Barbie.
Let me do it for you, Hero of Time edition
The light dragon is long#Zelda pic.twitter.com/WqtADCJmml— Simon S. Andersen 🔜 Gamescom (@snakepixel) July 15, 2023
Long dragon is long.
Incredible camera work
Amazing story telling by the camera operator here.— Blaise (@boehmerB) July 18, 2023
pic.twitter.com/P08hKAIwDf
Sometimes, the comedy writes itself. Hope that camera person kept their job.
Too sour to be sweet
July 18, 2023
Little bunny puckerface pays the price for the forbidden fruit.
And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for July 18, 2023.
That's a wrap on this one, Shackers. Have a great evening. Up to anything cool in games, movies, or TV? Share in the Chatty section below!
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 18, 2023