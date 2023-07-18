Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 18, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of the Evening Reading.
Hello, and welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. We’re about to slip into the midway point of the week, and moving closer to the end of July, so we hope you have smooth sailing all the way there. In the meantime, we have a day of posting to close out, so we welcome you to enjoy another round of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

News from the Street Fighter 6 Grind

All the pros are saying Rashid looks like a nasty boy. Get ready for pain on July 24.

Footsies? LOL

There are no footsies here. Only dishonesty, unreactable moves, ridiculous damage, and wild gimmicks.

Meanwhile, in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

What a happy little sleeping Goomba. Sure would be a shame if a plumber anthropomorphized into an element squished it into paste.

Clive said light butter on his popcorn, Sir

Hilarious that Ben Starr is in on the memes about Clive from Final Fantasy 16 going to see Barbie.

Let me do it for you, Hero of Time edition

Long dragon is long.

Incredible camera work

Sometimes, the comedy writes itself. Hope that camera person kept their job.

Too sour to be sweet

Little bunny puckerface pays the price for the forbidden fruit.

And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for July 18, 2023. Thank you for stopping by.

A mini-Aussie shepherd with a very boopable snoot
Silo has a very boopable snoot, but you shouldn't do that unless you want her to do a sad little shove of your hand with her softy paws.

That’s a wrap on this one, Shackers. Have a great evening. Up to anything cool in games, movies, or TV? Share in the Chatty section below!

Hello, Meet Lola