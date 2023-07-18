Evening Reading - July 18, 2023

Hello, and welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. We’re about to slip into the midway point of the week, and moving closer to the end of July, so we hope you have smooth sailing all the way there. In the meantime, we have a day of posting to close out, so we welcome you to enjoy another round of Evening Reading!

News from the Street Fighter 6 Grind

SF6 Rashid has:



- A true reversal

- a lvl 1 reversal

- an anti air that covers both

- full screen projectile

- fake outs from jump (?)

- did heavy eagle kick look safe? 💀

- a fucked up lvl 2

- lvl 3 that travels far (anti fireball?)

- side switch combos



Top tier — NASR | Adel (@Bigbird_fgc) July 17, 2023

All the pros are saying Rashid looks like a nasty boy. Get ready for pain on July 24.

Footsies? LOL

Neutral enjoyers when rashid drops pic.twitter.com/Nlgu043VhU — TNS | Saint Cola 🔜 EVO 2023 (@_saintcola) July 18, 2023

There are no footsies here. Only dishonesty, unreactable moves, ridiculous damage, and wild gimmicks.

Meanwhile, in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Ｔｈａｔ Ｇｏｏｍｂａ ｌｏｏｋｓ ｓｏ ｓｅｒｅｎｅ． pic.twitter.com/WNUGibJuHf — Cajarito 📦🐦 (@ElCajarito) July 18, 2023

What a happy little sleeping Goomba. Sure would be a shame if a plumber anthropomorphized into an element squished it into paste.

Clive said light butter on his popcorn, Sir…

Looks like Clive just got his one ticket for #Barbie… pic.twitter.com/WXMylQYgwk — Ben Starr (@The_Ben_Starr) July 17, 2023

Hilarious that Ben Starr is in on the memes about Clive from Final Fantasy 16 going to see Barbie.

Let me do it for you, Hero of Time edition

The light dragon is long#Zelda pic.twitter.com/WqtADCJmml — Simon S. Andersen 🔜 Gamescom (@snakepixel) July 15, 2023

Long dragon is long.

Incredible camera work

Amazing story telling by the camera operator here.



pic.twitter.com/P08hKAIwDf — Blaise (@boehmerB) July 18, 2023

Sometimes, the comedy writes itself. Hope that camera person kept their job.

Too sour to be sweet

Little bunny puckerface pays the price for the forbidden fruit.

