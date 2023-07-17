Evening Reading - July 17, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Time to watch Simon crack a puzzle!

Megadeth drummer listens to Mr. Brightside

How does someone not know this song?

Payday 3 shows off its stealth

I cannot wait for this game.

Retry: Elden Ring

The RKG boys are back with their brand new Elden Ring playthrough!

Such a loud motorcycle!

...oh.

Lynch knew what was going to happen

David Lynch got there first. pic.twitter.com/Yj31thhLqR — eyeswideshut (@eyeswideshut75) July 15, 2023

New Twin Peaks when?

I have no idea what the problem is

Fun exercise for people who have never been to the United States: figure out what on earth the complaint here is about https://t.co/Oj6YzqGNGe — arwon (@arwon) July 14, 2023

Why would it matter that I'm paying for my drink right away? The USA is crazy, man.

How to roll a burrito

The correct way to roll a burrito. https://t.co/Xcb66XnzRG — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) July 16, 2023

I've been doing it wrong my whole life.

Writers Guild on strike

You’re telling me I’m supposed to just move on with my day after this? pic.twitter.com/JE6HSsnjku — Brianna Ashby (@brianna_ashby) July 17, 2023

An incredible poster by an incredible actor.

