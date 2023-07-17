Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 17, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Time to watch Simon crack a puzzle!

Megadeth drummer listens to Mr. Brightside

How does someone not know this song?

Payday 3 shows off its stealth

I cannot wait for this game.

Retry: Elden Ring

The RKG boys are back with their brand new Elden Ring playthrough!

Such a loud motorcycle!

...oh.

Lynch knew what was going to happen

New Twin Peaks when?

I have no idea what the problem is

Why would it matter that I'm paying for my drink right away? The USA is crazy, man.

How to roll a burrito

I've been doing it wrong my whole life.

Writers Guild on strike

An incredible poster by an incredible actor.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness!

Sam's ginger cat Rad loafing on a bed

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

