Evening Reading - July 17, 2023

- Viewfinder review: Now you're thinking with photos
- Dave the Diver review: Fishy business
- Jagged Alliance 3 review: Pretty dang smooth, actually
- FPS: First Person Shooter Documentary review: hop, skip & rocket jump
- Moving Out 2 wants you to throw furniture through windows in family-friendly co-op
- Blasphemous 2 shall have you repent and be born again
- Shack Chat: What is your favorite baseball video game?
- Senator Warren wants the SEC to investigate Tesla's potential Twitter conflicts of interest
- Star Wars Outlaws won't use procedural generation; all planets are being handcrafted
- Microsoft and UK CMA extend merger negotiation window after appeal gets paused
Your daily dose of sudoku
Time to watch Simon crack a puzzle!
Megadeth drummer listens to Mr. Brightside
How does someone not know this song?
Payday 3 shows off its stealth
I cannot wait for this game.
Retry: Elden Ring
The RKG boys are back with their brand new Elden Ring playthrough!
Such a loud motorcycle!
Can’t stop laughing.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NnsPg2HnFC— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 15, 2023
...oh.
Lynch knew what was going to happen
David Lynch got there first. pic.twitter.com/Yj31thhLqR— eyeswideshut (@eyeswideshut75) July 15, 2023
New Twin Peaks when?
I have no idea what the problem is
Fun exercise for people who have never been to the United States: figure out what on earth the complaint here is about https://t.co/Oj6YzqGNGe— arwon (@arwon) July 14, 2023
Why would it matter that I'm paying for my drink right away? The USA is crazy, man.
How to roll a burrito
The correct way to roll a burrito. https://t.co/Xcb66XnzRG— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) July 16, 2023
I've been doing it wrong my whole life.
Writers Guild on strike
You’re telling me I’m supposed to just move on with my day after this? pic.twitter.com/JE6HSsnjku— Brianna Ashby (@brianna_ashby) July 17, 2023
An incredible poster by an incredible actor.
