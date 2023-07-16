Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - July 16, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Ranking Halo 3: ODST missions

ODST was such a delightful outlier and really set the ground for another ensemble game with Halo: Reach.

Experiencing every life

I think this is the egg theory, right?

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's wrap up our video segment by watching Simon solve a rather tricky puzzle!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Halo 2 was perfect, and I was great at it

Like, really good. I liked being good at it.

Check out these tiny bars

They look so inviting!

People on Threads don't know Dril

It's a terrible shame.

Agent 47 goes on the weirdest missions

We still eating billionaires?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

It's Sunday afternoon, which means it's almost time to tackle a new week. Here's a photo of Rad to help motivate you!

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up on a blue blanket

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola