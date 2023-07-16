Weekend Discussion - July 16, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Ranking Halo 3: ODST missions
ODST was such a delightful outlier and really set the ground for another ensemble game with Halo: Reach.
Experiencing every life
I think this is the egg theory, right?
Your daily dose of sudoku
Let's wrap up our video segment by watching Simon solve a rather tricky puzzle!
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Halo 2 was perfect, and I was great at it
Me talking to my grandkids about Halo 2 pic.twitter.com/T2JgN2aHRn— Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) July 7, 2023
Like, really good. I liked being good at it.
Check out these tiny bars
Omoide Yokocho is a narrow street in Tokyo with over 70 tiny bars and barbecue stands. It looks like it's straight out of "Blade Runner." pic.twitter.com/9MFcH9M9xG— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) July 13, 2023
They look so inviting!
People on Threads don't know Dril
threads is people plagiarizing dril tweets and people not getting them pic.twitter.com/Dq1ZbZzvQ5— mr pussy (@_mrpussy) July 13, 2023
It's a terrible shame.
Agent 47 goes on the weirdest missions
Good work 47 now try to find an exit https://t.co/3EiPVmfraW— John Leavitt 🌹 (@LeavittAlone) July 13, 2023
We still eating billionaires?
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Destabilise - Enter Shikari
- First Time - Cervello
- The Day My Hero Died - Black City
- Going Through Changes - Army Of Me
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Jagged Alliance 3 review: Pretty dang smooth, actually
- 'Oryx's body' was on a sticky note on Destiny 2 writer's wall
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals review: Radio activity
- FPS: First Person Shooter Documentary review: hop, skip & rocket jump
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free!
It's Sunday afternoon, which means it's almost time to tackle a new week. Here's a photo of Rad to help motivate you!
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - July 16, 2023