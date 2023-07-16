Weekend Discussion - July 16, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Ranking Halo 3: ODST missions

ODST was such a delightful outlier and really set the ground for another ensemble game with Halo: Reach.

Experiencing every life

I think this is the egg theory, right?

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's wrap up our video segment by watching Simon solve a rather tricky puzzle!

Halo 2 was perfect, and I was great at it

Me talking to my grandkids about Halo 2 pic.twitter.com/T2JgN2aHRn — Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) July 7, 2023

Like, really good. I liked being good at it.

Check out these tiny bars

Omoide Yokocho is a narrow street in Tokyo with over 70 tiny bars and barbecue stands. It looks like it's straight out of "Blade Runner." pic.twitter.com/9MFcH9M9xG — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) July 13, 2023

They look so inviting!

People on Threads don't know Dril

threads is people plagiarizing dril tweets and people not getting them pic.twitter.com/Dq1ZbZzvQ5 — mr pussy (@_mrpussy) July 13, 2023

It's a terrible shame.

Agent 47 goes on the weirdest missions

Good work 47 now try to find an exit https://t.co/3EiPVmfraW — John Leavitt 🌹 (@LeavittAlone) July 13, 2023

We still eating billionaires?

