Evening Reading - July 13, 2023

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe might not be the ideal game for Big Team Building... Or is it? #BlueShell #NintendoSwitch #MarioKart8Deluxe pic.twitter.com/5FzdjR3qbd — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 14, 2023

Las Vegas “The City That Never Sleeps”

BET 😎 pic.twitter.com/Zo9Cv5knzN — ɢᴀɴᴅᴀᴋʀɪs (@MissGandaKris) July 13, 2023

Twitter gets worse and worse by the day

The Chancery Daily Twitter account has been deactivated.

Source: Twitter

One of the very best sources of information about corporate and commercial law in Delaware Courts has left Twitter after over a year of being trolled and harassed. You can still follow The Chancery Daily elsewhere, but this is a huge loss for Finance Twitter (FinTwit). Getting factual and unbiased information is getting harder and harder on Elon Musk's Twitter. The last tweet from the account read "I'm sorry, but my mental health and happiness is not worth this place. There are ten other places on the internet where you can harangue me about the Delaware Court of Chancery, you can find all of them here. It's been a hell of a year, but it's time." We appreciate The Chancery Daily's efforts and wish them the best on other platforms.

Speaking of misinformation on Twitter...

So an altered photo from 2017 has been going around recently & while I can't believe I actually need to say this officially, here we are...

NO, Suda absolutely did not fucking do "blackface"; it's a Photoshop.



To anyone spreading it around seriously: "Fix your hearts or die."⛰️ — Grasshopper Manufacture (@Grasshopper_EN) July 12, 2023

It's sad that Suda's PR team had to put this statement out, but such is life on the Internet in 2023.

Letterman's words about the AMPTP in 2008 still ring true in 2023

During the WGA Strike of '07/'08, David Letterman did a bit on the AMPTP. As relevant now as it was then. pic.twitter.com/1GZgc4BQ7q — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) July 11, 2023

Best of luck to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA in their labor dispute with Hollywood executives.

MMM ICE CREAM SO GOOD 🍦😜 MMM ICE CREAM SO GOOD 🍦😜 YES YES YES YES YES YES👍👍👍 OOOOO YES YES YES YES YES 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/nvMJ4KtSui — Violet Fiesta (@Akii_vel) July 12, 2023

I think we should probably do something about TikTok.

The Cleveland Monsters have unveiled their new branding and identity heading into the 2023-24 AHL season, their most significant brand change in 16 years.



What does everyone think? pic.twitter.com/0aUWJm6FAb — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) July 12, 2023

Cow seen running through East Cleveland, Ohio today 😮🐄



🎥 IG capt.fake pic.twitter.com/zrO67fdZKo — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) July 11, 2023

East Cleveland is getting wilder by the day.

Dog sets Frisbee record for longest catch at 109 yards. Great throw by @frisbeerob !pic.twitter.com/8rBIpWSV3M — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) July 12, 2023

A swan feeds some fish. Video by nishikigoilovers on IG.pic.twitter.com/IbpHNWfJ2N — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) July 11, 2023

All puppies are so cute... pic.twitter.com/NtamjnoUKD — Puppies 🐶 (@PuppiesIover) July 13, 2023

Billionaires are in “inventing” 5 versions of the same app. Meanwhile the people are actually innovating pic.twitter.com/3jY9J8X2vL — Stop Cop City (@JoshuaPHilll) July 9, 2023

We are currently experimenting with a new feature similar to how Retweets work on Twitter. It still needs some time to cook.

