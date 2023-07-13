Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 13, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Orb

Orb.

Orb.

Twitter gets worse and worse by the day

Screenshot of the @chancery_daily Twitter profile that shows it is now deactivated. 'This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another.'
The Chancery Daily Twitter account has been deactivated.
Source: Twitter

One of the very best sources of information about corporate and commercial law in Delaware Courts has left Twitter after over a year of being trolled and harassed. You can still follow The Chancery Daily elsewhere, but this is a huge loss for Finance Twitter (FinTwit). Getting factual and unbiased information is getting harder and harder on Elon Musk's Twitter. The last tweet from the account read "I'm sorry, but my mental health and happiness is not worth this place. There are ten other places on the internet where you can harangue me about the Delaware Court of Chancery, you can find all of them here. It's been a hell of a year, but it's time." We appreciate The Chancery Daily's efforts and wish them the best on other platforms.

Speaking of misinformation on Twitter...

It's sad that Suda's PR team had to put this statement out, but such is life on the Internet in 2023.

Letterman's words about the AMPTP in 2008 still ring true in 2023

Best of luck to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA in their labor dispute with Hollywood executives.

Gang gang...

I think we should probably do something about TikTok.

*Ohio intensifies*

Rolly Coasty.

Go Monsters!

East Cleveland is getting wilder by the day.

Wild Kingdom

Pupper help.

What a good dog.

Sakurai's cat videos are wonderful.

That is a symbiotic relationship.

When are they gonna drop the beat.

Puppies are the best.

Forget social media, I want this

I will pay $50.

Shacknews Cortex Shouts dev update

Shacknews Cortex logo.

We are currently experimenting with a new feature similar to how Retweets work on Twitter. It still needs some time to cook. 

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 13, 2023. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Act now while supplies last.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

