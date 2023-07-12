Evening Reading - July 12, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Wise words from the stars of SF6

street fighter 6 encouragement 💚💙❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/FJwo9vQwMq — shuckle (@ssshuckle) July 12, 2023

Oh JP, you're so silly.

Poor Hugh Grant

We're gonna get you out of there, bud.

KIZAZI MOTO: GENERATION FIRE looks dope

All episodes of ‘KIZAZI MOTO: GENERATION FIRE’ are now streaming on Disney+



The anthology series is developed by rising animation talent from 6 African nations. pic.twitter.com/aR2FXkaZhh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 7, 2023

Support this show!

New Taylor's Version dropped!

Yeah, I'm a Swiftie. I'm a 2000s kid, don't act surprised.

Letterman is always on point

During the WGA Strike of '07/'08, David Letterman did a bit on the AMPTP. As relevant now as it was then. pic.twitter.com/1GZgc4BQ7q — SPENCE TODD (@Todd_Spence) July 11, 2023

Solidarity with the writers and actors!

Hard Knocks is coming to the Jets

NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. pic.twitter.com/v9A7Pb9GP2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2023

A lot of hype on this team this year, this could be amazing or spectacularly bad.

How do you consume a Hug juice?

Never been happier to be Neutral Evil.

Spielberg gets his own Jurassic Park figure

Steven Spielberg is getting his own action figure to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘JURASSIC PARK’. pic.twitter.com/nkm1VeXBOd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 11, 2023

Happy 30th birthday to the best movie ever made.

