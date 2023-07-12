Evening Reading - July 12, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Marvel Snap July 12, 2023 patch notes add Spotlight Caches
- Behaviour Interactive opens UK studio formed with Rising Storm devs
- Watch the Limited Run Games LRG3 2023 summer showcase here
- EVO 2023 registration closes with a staggering 7,000 Street Fighter 6 entrants
- San Diego Comic-Con 2023 event schedule
- UK's CMA signals willingness to renegotiate Microsoft & Activision Blizzard deal
- Elon Musk launches xAI 'to understand reality'
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Wise words from the stars of SF6
street fighter 6 encouragement 💚💙❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/FJwo9vQwMq— shuckle (@ssshuckle) July 12, 2023
Oh JP, you're so silly.
Poor Hugh Grant
July 11, 2023
We're gonna get you out of there, bud.
KIZAZI MOTO: GENERATION FIRE looks dope
All episodes of ‘KIZAZI MOTO: GENERATION FIRE’ are now streaming on Disney+— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 7, 2023
The anthology series is developed by rising animation talent from 6 African nations. pic.twitter.com/aR2FXkaZhh
Support this show!
New Taylor's Version dropped!
Yeah, I'm a Swiftie. I'm a 2000s kid, don't act surprised.
Letterman is always on point
During the WGA Strike of '07/'08, David Letterman did a bit on the AMPTP. As relevant now as it was then. pic.twitter.com/1GZgc4BQ7q— SPENCE TODD (@Todd_Spence) July 11, 2023
Solidarity with the writers and actors!
Hard Knocks is coming to the Jets
NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2023
Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. pic.twitter.com/v9A7Pb9GP2
A lot of hype on this team this year, this could be amazing or spectacularly bad.
How do you consume a Hug juice?
Which one are you? pic.twitter.com/cGpd2eW4pn— ITHOUGHTYOUFELTLIKEGUCCIMANEIN2006 (@Vishi_Divine) July 11, 2023
Never been happier to be Neutral Evil.
Spielberg gets his own Jurassic Park figure
Steven Spielberg is getting his own action figure to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘JURASSIC PARK’. pic.twitter.com/nkm1VeXBOd— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 11, 2023
Happy 30th birthday to the best movie ever made.
-
