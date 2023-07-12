Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 12, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another serving of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Wise words from the stars of SF6

Oh JP, you're so silly.

Poor Hugh Grant

We're gonna get you out of there, bud.

KIZAZI MOTO: GENERATION FIRE looks dope

Support this show!

New Taylor's Version dropped!

Yeah, I'm a Swiftie. I'm a 2000s kid, don't act surprised.

Letterman is always on point

Solidarity with the writers and actors!

Hard Knocks is coming to the Jets

A lot of hype on this team this year, this could be amazing or spectacularly bad.

How do you consume a Hug juice?

Never been happier to be Neutral Evil.

Spielberg gets his own Jurassic Park figure

Happy 30th birthday to the best movie ever made.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia the Golden Retriever.
Wake Leia up with a vote on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

