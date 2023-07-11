Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 11, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. It’s July 11, and the end of your Tuesday, no less. We hope you’re feeling good and ready to slip into the midway point of the week. However, we’d like to thank you for stopping by as well. As the day of posting comes to a close, we have another fine Evening Reading for you to enjoy. Please, have some.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

News from the Street Fighter 6 grind

Honda has no interest in your arguments and salt. He’s just going to headbutt or butt stomp you again, anyways.

Thankfully Marisa can stuff him in the garbage

Big Bird continues to be my main inspiration for big damage on Big ‘Risa.

The numbers don’t lie

Don’t question the math of Big Momma Pump.

Jebailey demands blood

Gonna be cool to see how his Blanka holds up at EVO. Can’t wait to see everyone there busting out everything they know.

Delivering on a good cause

Congrats to everyone involved. More money for AbleGamers is always a win.

Time for a li’l Tulin

It’s always a good time for Tulin. He’s the best birb.

Biscuits made by the master

Sometimes, kitty’s just got to show them how it’s done.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine July 11, 2023. We hope you had a safe holiday last week and stayed out of the hospital. If you want to support the site, don’t forget about Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can enjoy the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. Check out the latest upload of Silo, AKA Flaff!

A mini-Aussie shepherd blepping the bejeezus out of a photo.
Silo doesn't blep everytime we take pictures of her, but when she does, she goes all out.

Have a great week, y’all. Don’t work too hard. We’ll be here with your news and game coverage returning bright and early in the morning!

