Evening Reading - July 11, 2023

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. It’s July 11, and the end of your Tuesday, no less. We hope you’re feeling good and ready to slip into the midway point of the week. However, we’d like to thank you for stopping by as well. As the day of posting comes to a close, we have another fine Evening Reading for you to enjoy. Please, have some.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

News from the Street Fighter 6 grind

Me, insulting the Honda player’s intelligence after he 10-0’s me in the Battle Hub. pic.twitter.com/Rmkra25hjM — AndyO (@AndyOCR) July 11, 2023

Honda has no interest in your arguments and salt. He’s just going to headbutt or butt stomp you again, anyways.

Thankfully Marisa can stuff him in the garbage

“It might be over”



You never have the lifelead vs Marisa… pic.twitter.com/sU3l9pg25Z — NASR | Adel (@Bigbird_fgc) July 11, 2023

Big Bird continues to be my main inspiration for big damage on Big ‘Risa.

The numbers don’t lie

the street figther 6 voice actors being big dorks irl is good stuiff pic.twitter.com/AFAI0J5bh7 — IT'S MY REAL LIFE BIRTHDAY NOW 🇿🇦 (@ProjectAuuman) June 29, 2023

Don’t question the math of Big Momma Pump.

Jebailey demands blood

Alright, I'm committing to as many Online Tourneys as I can until Evo to practice my Blanka and cause some salty upsets in my wake.



Besides TNS Wednesdays for SF6. What else is out there region free or not (I'm in Florida). Reply and I'll also promote here! pic.twitter.com/j6EdNCW0Fb — Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) July 10, 2023

Gonna be cool to see how his Blanka holds up at EVO. Can’t wait to see everyone there busting out everything they know.

Delivering on a good cause

Thanks to your enthusiastic support of @_wholesomegames and our lineup of merch celebrating this summer's Wholesome Direct, we were able to donate over $10k to @AbleGamers! 😲 Thanks again to everyone who picked up a tee and helped to contribute to a great cause! pic.twitter.com/DP8f15Hspt — The Yetee 🌈 (@theyetee) July 11, 2023

Congrats to everyone involved. More money for AbleGamers is always a win.

Time for a li’l Tulin

It’s always a good time for Tulin. He’s the best birb.

Biscuits made by the master

Move aside and let the master baker show you how it’s done. pic.twitter.com/ixBgOKQTml — cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) July 11, 2023

Sometimes, kitty’s just got to show them how it’s done.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine July 11, 2023. We hope you had a safe holiday last week and stayed out of the hospital. If you want to support the site, don’t forget about Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can enjoy the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. Check out the latest upload of Silo, AKA Flaff!

Silo doesn't blep everytime we take pictures of her, but when she does, she goes all out.

Have a great week, y’all. Don’t work too hard. We’ll be here with your news and game coverage returning bright and early in the morning!