ShackStream: Pekoe has us running a teahouse for cats on Indie-licious Kitten Cup Studio challenges us to build a teahouse and cater to the discerning tastes of feline's on today's Indie-licious ShackStream.

Running a teahouse in of itself sounds relaxing and chill as all get-out. Running it for cats sounds a little more dicey, given their temperaments, but we feel we’re up to the task and we’re going to prove it as we play Pekoe on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Pekoe comes to us from Kitten Cup Studio. It came to Steam Early Access on June 28, 2023, and is currently only available on PC. Nonetheless, it’s a game we’ve been keeping an eye on for a while. As the proprietor of a new teahouse in the world of Pekoe, it’s your job to gather the ingredients for a good spread of tea drinks, create a lounging area that perfectly compliments those drinks, figure out the best tea brewing and preparation methods, and learn the discerning tastes of your customers. Can we take our teahouse from up-and-coming business to talk of the town?

Find out as we play Pekoe on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:55 p.m. PT / 4:55 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

