Weekend Discussion - July 8, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

"I'm a normal man, having a normal day"

If you missed it on Adult Swim and don't have Max to stream it, YouTube has the full first episode of My Adventures With Superman. It's everything that's wonderful about this character.

Gotta go 'Fast'

Todd in the Shadows takes a look at Fast Car from Luke Combs, confesses that following pop music in 2023 has been rough, and kinda laments the lack of new music, period.

Dunkcharted

Dunkey proves he is never wrong by going back and showing everyone how wrong he was about Uncharted 4.

Stay until the twist at the end.

The Year of the Guts continues

Super Mario Maker 2 streamers don't come gutsier than Geek.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Olivia Rodrigo!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!