Evening Reading - July 6, 2023

Johnny Cage has some very interesting new mechanics in #MortalKombat1!



Check out the gameplay breakdown from today's #KombatKast. pic.twitter.com/qay3nKPhpJ — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 6, 2023

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Screaming

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!



I’ve decided to launch my own alternative social media app called Screaming Very Loudly In The Park At The Ducks. — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) July 6, 2023

We finally have a Twitter killer.

Coach Prime teaches Peyton Manning to play Cornerback

Nomaha! LOL.

Detective Tech drops a Leffen diss track

This guy is a talented content creator.

Congratulations to Dunkey and Leah!

Uncharted 4 spoilers in this video, but great news for the video game power couple.

Ninja kid

he's a ninja pic.twitter.com/fTgq8IBBhE — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 6, 2023

As the youngest of three brothers, I appreciate the innovative nature of this kid.

Hit me with some 2 Live Crew

That's the stuff.

Nick Cage nails another role

i’m sorry i’m going to be so annoying about this but he’s so fucking funny pic.twitter.com/FOd5yOjl6b — 🔪 audra/quinn❓ (@carouselshotgun) July 5, 2023

Nick Cage as Nick Cage in Dead By Daylight may be his greatest performance yet.

Shacknews Cortex Shouts dev update

We are working on several updates still, but we did ship a fix to that weird mobile bug we saw on some devices when displaying feeds. We also added a Like button to Shout article pages, but it doesn't work yet.

