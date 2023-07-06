Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - July 6, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Screaming

We finally have a Twitter killer.

Coach Prime teaches Peyton Manning to play Cornerback

Nomaha! LOL.

Detective Tech drops a Leffen diss track

This guy is a talented content creator.

Congratulations to Dunkey and Leah!

Uncharted 4 spoilers in this video, but great news for the video game power couple.

Ninja kid

As the youngest of three brothers, I appreciate the innovative nature of this kid.

Hit me with some 2 Live Crew 

That's the stuff.

Nick Cage nails another role

Nick Cage as Nick Cage in Dead By Daylight may be his greatest performance yet.

Shacknews Cortex Shouts dev update

Shacknews Cortex logo.

We are working on several updates still, but we did ship a fix to that weird mobile bug we saw on some devices when displaying feeds. We also added a Like button to Shout article pages, but it doesn't work yet.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 6, 2023. 

Picture of Death pointing at some graves.
Tick tock.
Source: arealme.com

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Act now while supplies last.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola