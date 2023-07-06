Evening Reading - July 6, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Shacknews Direct: Introducing Cortex Shouts short-form social media platform
- FPS: First Person Shooter Documentary review: hop, skip & rocket jump
- Mortal Kombat 1 confirmed Smoke, Rain, Sektor, Cyrax & Frost in Kombat Kast trailer
- Destiny 2's dev team talks crafting the narrative, dungeon challenges & more
- Musk threatens legal action against Meta one day after Twitter competitor Threads launch
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes to Peacock streaming service in August\
- Park Beyond review: Going off the rails
- Bungie Day is set for July 7 and includes a fishing derby
- Disney World TRON Coaster Transports Guests to the Gaming Grid
- Diablo 4 Season 1 is titled Season of the Malignant & gets a July release date
Johnny Cage has some very interesting new mechanics in #MortalKombat1!— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 6, 2023
Check out the gameplay breakdown from today's #KombatKast. pic.twitter.com/qay3nKPhpJ
Screaming
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!— Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) July 6, 2023
I’ve decided to launch my own alternative social media app called Screaming Very Loudly In The Park At The Ducks.
We finally have a Twitter killer.
Coach Prime teaches Peyton Manning to play Cornerback
Nomaha! LOL.
Detective Tech drops a Leffen diss track
This guy is a talented content creator.
Congratulations to Dunkey and Leah!
Uncharted 4 spoilers in this video, but great news for the video game power couple.
Ninja kid
he's a ninja pic.twitter.com/fTgq8IBBhE— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 6, 2023
As the youngest of three brothers, I appreciate the innovative nature of this kid.
Hit me with some 2 Live Crew
That's the stuff.
Nick Cage nails another role
i’m sorry i’m going to be so annoying about this but he’s so fucking funny pic.twitter.com/FOd5yOjl6b— 🔪 audra/quinn❓ (@carouselshotgun) July 5, 2023
Nick Cage as Nick Cage in Dead By Daylight may be his greatest performance yet.
Shacknews Cortex Shouts dev update
We are working on several updates still, but we did ship a fix to that weird mobile bug we saw on some devices when displaying feeds. We also added a Like button to Shout article pages, but it doesn't work yet.
