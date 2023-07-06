Bungie Day is set for July 7 and includes a fishing derby Bungie Day 2023 includes numerous activities and ways to give back for Destiny 2 players.

Bungie Day is set to kick off this Friday, July 7, 2023. This year includes several ways for Destiny 2 players to give back and earn some rewards, including the Bungie Day Giving Festival, which runs from July 6 to July 23.

Bungie Day is an annual event that has largely centered around Destiny 2 in recent years. It typically includes spotlighting charities that players can support, often earning themselves in-game rewards for their generosity. This year is no different, but it should be noted that the Bungie Day Giving Festival runs from today until July 23, giving anyone who misses out on the festivities of July 7 another opportunity to participate.

The Bungie Foundation is back for its fourth annual Bungie Day Giving Festival running from July 6 to July 23, where supporters can raise funds for charities such as the Little Lights program, Direct Relief, and College Success Foundation. This year’s event has many prizes in store for donors, such as an Exotic Ghost Shell, Bungie Day emblem bundle, a special edition Marathon T-Shirt, PlayStation games giveaway, and tons more. Find out more about Bungie Day Giving Festival in the full announcement.

Bungie Day will also include a fishing derby. Players can participate by playing the in-game fishing activity that will include five one-hour time slots. The top three scorers from each derby will receive a prize package.

Alpha Derby: 2 a.m. PDT to 3 a.m. PDT

Bravo Derby: 6 a.m. PDT to 7 a.m. PDT

Charlie Derby: 10 a.m. PDT to 11 a.m. PDT

Delta Derby: 2 p.m. PDT to 3 p.m. PDT

Echo Derby: 6 p.m. PDT to 7 p.m. PDT

There’s a lot more to dig into related to Bungie Day and the Bungie Day Giving Festival. You can get full details on the charities being supported, the in-game items up for grabs, and everything else related by reading the Bungie Day blog post, and today’s This Week in Destiny post.