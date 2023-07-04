Evening Reading - July 4, 2023 - Independence Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Cortex Shouts are available now via desktop! Check out a clip from today's Shacknews Direct #ShackE7 and read more about this new short-form social media platform here: https://t.co/BMaEIEPhV1 pic.twitter.com/8Az3JZyjup — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 15, 2023

Found a guy who made money from a Shuga Shack

Cool story, Eddie Murphy.

Michigan to win 2023-24 National Title

Michigan’s record in 2023 will be ___.



Fill in the blank. pic.twitter.com/iGbawb9UQu — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) July 2, 2023

Go Blue!

Orb

The Sphere Thingy just got a lot more interesting pic.twitter.com/GZSf9jbXjK — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) July 2, 2023

Orb.

This wearable project seems way cooler than Apple Vision Pro

Humane- An AI startup founded by ex-Apple designers called just unveiled the ‘Ai Pin’



It's a mini projector that attaches to clothing and aims to replace smartphones.



Details:

-Humane has been stealing talent from Apple since 2018- all while keeping its product a secret… pic.twitter.com/h2JfYlxeGP — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) July 2, 2023

I will pay $50.

Wow

That is a crazy flip.

Charlie Brown meets Snoopy for the first time

Snoopy.

Sakurai talks about Kid Icarus: Uprising

This would be a great 3DS game to bring to Switch. The 3DS controls were lacking.

SF6 continues to rule

I just got eliminated at my local by a guy named this pic.twitter.com/KbVUk8N3xY — Super_Yan xx Fanfest xx Evo (@Super__Yan) July 4, 2023

Imagine the crowd chanting "Chun-Li Bootymeat."

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 4, 2023. Today is a day to be thankful of the freedoms provided in the United States of America, which includes the right to be critical of the government's many many flaws. It's also a nice day to remember that not everyone has the day off, like the emergency room workers caring for people who have been shot, stabbed, beaten, or had their hands blown off by fireworks.

