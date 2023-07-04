Evening Reading - July 4, 2023 - Independence Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Cortex Shouts are available now via desktop! Check out a clip from today's Shacknews Direct #ShackE7 and read more about this new short-form social media platform here: https://t.co/BMaEIEPhV1 pic.twitter.com/8Az3JZyjup— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 15, 2023
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Found a guy who made money from a Shuga Shack
Cool story, Eddie Murphy.
Michigan to win 2023-24 National Title
Michigan’s record in 2023 will be ___.— Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) July 2, 2023
Fill in the blank. pic.twitter.com/iGbawb9UQu
Go Blue!
Orb
The Sphere Thingy just got a lot more interesting pic.twitter.com/GZSf9jbXjK— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) July 2, 2023
Orb.
This wearable project seems way cooler than Apple Vision Pro
Humane- An AI startup founded by ex-Apple designers called just unveiled the ‘Ai Pin’— Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) July 2, 2023
It's a mini projector that attaches to clothing and aims to replace smartphones.
Details:
-Humane has been stealing talent from Apple since 2018- all while keeping its product a secret… pic.twitter.com/h2JfYlxeGP
I will pay $50.
Wow
Full multi-camera replay of U-40 @BucketListHydro driver Dustin Echols' flip in the Final Heat of the 2023 @MadisonRegatta Indiana Governor's Cup.#H1Unlimited // #GovernorsCup pic.twitter.com/53ZSi21CEJ— H1 Unlimited (@H1Unlimited) July 2, 2023
That is a crazy flip.
Charlie Brown meets Snoopy for the first time
July 3, 2023
Snoopy.
Sakurai talks about Kid Icarus: Uprising
This would be a great 3DS game to bring to Switch. The 3DS controls were lacking.
SF6 continues to rule
I just got eliminated at my local by a guy named this pic.twitter.com/KbVUk8N3xY— Super_Yan xx Fanfest xx Evo (@Super__Yan) July 4, 2023
Imagine the crowd chanting "Chun-Li Bootymeat."
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 4, 2023. Today is a day to be thankful of the freedoms provided in the United States of America, which includes the right to be critical of the government's many many flaws. It's also a nice day to remember that not everyone has the day off, like the emergency room workers caring for people who have been shot, stabbed, beaten, or had their hands blown off by fireworks.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Act now while supplies last.
