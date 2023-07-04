Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 4, 2023 - Independence Day

It's night time on the 4th of July in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Found a guy who made money from a Shuga Shack

Cool story, Eddie Murphy.

Michigan to win 2023-24 National Title

Go Blue!

Orb

Orb.

This wearable project seems way cooler than Apple Vision Pro

I will pay $50.

Wow

That is a crazy flip.

Charlie Brown meets Snoopy for the first time

Snoopy.

Sakurai talks about Kid Icarus: Uprising

This would be a great 3DS game to bring to Switch. The 3DS controls were lacking.

SF6 continues to rule

Imagine the crowd chanting "Chun-Li Bootymeat."

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 4, 2023. Today is a day to be thankful of the freedoms provided in the United States of America, which includes the right to be critical of the government's many many flaws. It's also a nice day to remember that not everyone has the day off, like the emergency room workers caring for people who have been shot, stabbed, beaten, or had their hands blown off by fireworks.

Artwork of the Grim Reaper pointing at you.
Tick tock.
Source: ChrisOzFulton - DeviantArt

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Act now while supplies last.

