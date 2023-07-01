Weekend Discussion - July 1, 2023 - Rate limit exceeded Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Stable Genius Elon Musk's Twitter is imploding again

Stable Genius Elon Musk's Twitter has had a number of issues today.

Source: Twitter

Musk should stick to his day jobs. It appears that Musk is not being honest about the cause of this new policy either, as reports of Google Cloud billing issues and an internal DDOS caused by incompetence are circulating what remains of Twitter.

Stable Genius Elon Musk's Twitter is more broken than usual with many users being served 'Rate limit exceeded' error messages.

Source: Twitter

Vodka could probably fix what ails Twitter, right?

Source: Some Shacker?

Maybe he should call those guys.

Lil Uzi Vert covers Chop Suey and Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE entrance music

It's real to Ozzie, damn it. But does Boogs get paid?

When covers deserve to die... If you wanna listen to the whole album, check out the Pink Tape playlist on YouTube.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

Best match ever.

This dude talks creepily, but he knows a lot about fast food

The Colonel is gonna get him for this.

If you needed further evidence of Nintendo not even trying this year

Meet Horace Showpony, he’s your MC in #Everybody12Switch! 🐴☝



Who’s ready to party? 🎉 pic.twitter.com/5Q5TjnWJPi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 30, 2023

Besides the game being absolute trash, it is also allowing users to upload offensive images as profile pics. Sounds like Shacknews Cortex, tbh.

Mega Ran had Punk right where he wanted him...

Not a bad counter to the XYZ Trigger.

AJ Hawk with an important message

Hell yeah, AJ.

Apple Vision Pro is the most hideous Apple product ever made

We only saw a glimpse in the keynote, so here's a quick model of the Vision Pro's top strap. From what people are saying about the weight it looks like it'll be needed for long sessions #VisionPro #render pic.twitter.com/AdIeap0OQP — Marcus Kane (@marcusckane) June 28, 2023

Not surprised that the head of industrial design quit before unveiling this PS Vita of VR HMDs.

