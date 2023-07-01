Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - July 1, 2023 - Rate limit exceeded Day

Twitter is crumbling again. Let's talk about it, Shacknews.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Stable Genius Elon Musk's Twitter is imploding again

Screenshot of a series of Elon Musk tweets about limiting how many tweets can be viewed.
Stable Genius Elon Musk's Twitter has had a number of issues today.
Source: Twitter

Musk should stick to his day jobs. It appears that Musk is not being honest about the cause of this new policy either, as reports of Google Cloud billing issues and an internal DDOS caused by incompetence are circulating what remains of Twitter.

Screenshot of Twitter mobile app showing the 'Rate limit exceeded' error.
Stable Genius Elon Musk's Twitter is more broken than usual with many users being served 'Rate limit exceeded' error messages.
Source: Twitter

Shacknews Cortex is still a free platform that doesn't limit views. Just saying.

A comic about Shacknews founders Steve Gibson and Maarten Goldstein implementing a post rate limiter and the hilarity that ensued.
Vodka could probably fix what ails Twitter, right?
Source: Some Shacker?

Maybe he should call those guys.

Lil Uzi Vert covers Chop Suey and Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE entrance music

It's real to Ozzie, damn it. But does Boogs get paid?

When covers deserve to die... If you wanna listen to the whole album, check out the Pink Tape playlist on YouTube.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

Best match ever.

This dude talks creepily, but he knows a lot about fast food

The Colonel is gonna get him for this.

If you needed further evidence of Nintendo not even trying this year

Besides the game being absolute trash, it is also allowing users to upload offensive images as profile pics. Sounds like Shacknews Cortex, tbh.

Mega Ran had Punk right where he wanted him...

Not a bad counter to the XYZ Trigger.

AJ Hawk with an important message

Hell yeah, AJ.

Apple Vision Pro is the most hideous Apple product ever made

Not surprised that the head of industrial design quit before unveiling this PS Vita of VR HMDs.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for July 1, 2023. Please consider joining our short-form social media platform Shacknews Cortex Shouts for free today. We aren't limiting views or signal boosting hate speech. Yes, the bar is that low for social media companies in 2023.

Screenshot of Shacknews Cortex Shouts feed.
Shacknews Cortex Shouts is a free short-form social media platform that lives right here at shacknews.com.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

