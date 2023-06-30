Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 30, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Oh no, President Biden says Russia is "losing the war in Iraq"

The good news is that he didn't poop his pants as he said that.

Rob Zombie x Grease

I didn't expect this to work as well as it did.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejects Biden plan for student loan forgiveness

The government has no problem bending rules for banks liike SIVB when billionaires are at risk of losing money, but helping the average citizen with student loan debt forgiveness is a bridge too far.

Pride Month concludes

The Supreme Court dealt a setback in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights today.

The LGBTQ+ community's fight for equal rights doesn't take an 11 month break.

Love.

It must be the shoes

I rock those same New Balance shoes. They are great for my wide ass fat feet.

John Carmack will be at QuakeCon 2023

Prepare for some random chats in the hallway.

Iron Chef Dad Cooks Octopus

This YouTube channel always delivers.

Tiger Woods son outdrives the golf legend

Charlie Woods has a lot of pressure on him to succeed.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 30, 2023. Please consider downloading and playing our first official app Shackpets to support our company. The Hero of Time Sticker Pack is available for free on the Shackpets Sticker Store. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

