Evening Reading - June 30, 2023

#SteamSummerSale will run from this Thurs June 29th - July 13th. Check out the quick trailer below. pic.twitter.com/0vvPLseyuX — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 27, 2023

Oh no, President Biden says Russia is "losing the war in Iraq"

In a verbal slip-up, US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ‘losing the war in Iraq’ when he meant to say Ukraine https://t.co/sxYjZAMA3o pic.twitter.com/NEKOPIcCsm — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2023

The good news is that he didn't poop his pants as he said that.

Rob Zombie x Grease

Uh you really can’t appreciate how unhinged the school dance scene is in Grease until you put it to Rob Zombie pic.twitter.com/NbSr6DFYqt — Elad Nehorai (@EladNehorai) June 27, 2023

I didn't expect this to work as well as it did.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejects Biden plan for student loan forgiveness

BREAKING: The U.S. Supreme Court rules the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively killing the $400 billion plan. Millions of Americans are expected to resume payments by late summer. https://t.co/DJLK0hgkyd pic.twitter.com/f8qfn0WojR — The Associated Press (@AP) June 30, 2023

The government has no problem bending rules for banks liike SIVB when billionaires are at risk of losing money, but helping the average citizen with student loan debt forgiveness is a bridge too far.

Pride Month concludes

BREAKING: A Christian artist can refuse to make wedding websites for gay couples, the Supreme Court ruled in an LGBTQ+ rights setback and another win for religious plaintiffs. https://t.co/KW1Ec6S4Vq pic.twitter.com/vIW1tzArjv — The Associated Press (@AP) June 30, 2023

The Supreme Court dealt a setback in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights today.

Today, last day of Gay Pride.



Tomorrow, first day of Gay Wrath. pic.twitter.com/r2xzwx7ERF — Lincoln Buyeaux 🥑 (@Milheril) June 30, 2023

The LGBTQ+ community's fight for equal rights doesn't take an 11 month break.

All LGBTQIA+ people are always welcome here. Happy Pride! pic.twitter.com/R7nQBpClDz — Respectful Memes (@RespectfulMemes) June 30, 2023

Love.

It must be the shoes

Another #VidCon for the books, and I can confidently say that New Balances are the best shoe to rock for any convention (especially the 990V3 or 992 or 2002r) 👏🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/cPnhwzBCpz — Rishi Chadha (@RdotChadha) June 24, 2023

I rock those same New Balance shoes. They are great for my wide ass fat feet.

John Carmack will be at QuakeCon 2023

I am happy to report that @Project2501_117 and I will be at Quakecon this year with the official blessing of Id — I was a bit concerned I was still unwelcome due to the Zenimax/Oculus affair, but all is good! We will have our VR headsets in the BYOC, but I expect it to be a… https://t.co/w6GfkQCChH — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) June 23, 2023

Prepare for some random chats in the hallway.

Iron Chef Dad Cooks Octopus

This YouTube channel always delivers.

Tiger Woods son outdrives the golf legend

Charlie Woods has a lot of pressure on him to succeed.

