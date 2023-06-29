Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - June 29, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

YouTube TV rolls out expanded multiview test

TVs lost picture-in-picture just so Google could reinvent it in 2023.

Hasan Minhaj interviews President Barack Obama

Thanks, Obama.

Memes of the Kingdom

The amazing gameplay systems in Super Mario Maker and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allow for players to make beautiful music.

Zelda and Link are a true love story.

Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles

Check out some of these interesting stories from across the Internet:

Lavar Burton has done a tremendous job as a literacy advocate.

Wild Kingdom

A wild Waldo appears!

That's a heck of a "Return to Sender."

The answer is right under their nose.

Nick Chubb is special.

Silly kitty!

Upside down kitty!

Sleepy kitty!

Angy Kitty!

Brave Kitty!

Happy for Vanilla.

BFFs.

Pride Month continues

Punk may have lost at CEO this week, but that meme is a huge W.

Good on the AEW crowd.

Supreme Court rules colleges and universities must stop considering race in admissions

I likely would not have made it to the University of Michigan if affirmative action didn't exist.

What a comeback!

The dad's spit take really ties the video together.

Shacknews Cortex Shouts dev update

Shacknews Cortex logo
The Shacknews Cortex Shouts platform has been live for two weeks.

It's been two weeks since we launched our new short-form social media platform, and users have been providing us with some very valuable feedback. Here's the latest from our Shacknews Cortex Shouts development project:

  • Cortex and Chatty Logo Buttons
    • Both of these buttons will now link back to the Shacknews.com front page
  • Like Button
    • Likes should be appearing properly on the feeds now
    • Still working on adding a Like Button to individual Cortex Shout pages
  • URL optimizations
    • Cortex Shout hyperlinks are now limited to 35 character URL slugs
    • Cortex Shout hyperlink URL slugs will now no longer include hyperlinks in the body of the Shout
  • Image optimizations
    • We have increased the resolution of images on Cortex Shout pages
  • Profile pictures
    • We have fixed the caching issue that was causing Profile pictures to not appear
  • Mouseover text for Cortex Shouts image upload, video upload, and GIF Buttons
    • We have implemented this requested accessibility feature
  • Shacknews Cortex Shouts modal now dynamically expands when typing longer posts
    • Implemented this in an effort to reach some sort of parity with competitor modals
  • Embedding of Shouts
    • We are still working on a solution to allow people to be able to share Cortex Shouts as embeds
  • When users post a Cortex Shout it takes them to the My Posts page
    • This was something we ended up going with during testing because the All Posts feed takes a bit to cache, and we don't want people to think their Shout didn't post
    • We admit that this is not an ideal solution, and will look at some other solutions, but we are rolling with the current flow for now

We expect to have some more updates ready to ship in the next few weeks, so keep an eye on our Thursday night Evening Reading articles for all the latest Shacknews development updates. 

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 29, 2023. Please consider downloading and playing our first official app Shackpets to support our company. The Hero of Time Sticker Pack is available for free on the Shackpets Sticker Store. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola