Evening Reading - June 29, 2023

- Best deals from Steam Summer Sale 2023 include the Steam Deck for 20% off
- AEW Fight Forever review: Don't try this at home
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective review: Spruced-up spectral sleuthing
- Shack Chat: What 3DS game do you want to see ported to the Switch?
- Thirsty Suitors takes us on a journey of love, acceptance & forgiveness in November
- Ghost Bike is a paranormal biking adventure from the creator of Nidhogg
- TinyBuild issues 2023 & 2024 profit warning, stock plummets over 70% in UK trading
- Baldur's Gate 3 release date moves up to early August on PC, delayed on PS5
- Niantic lays off 230 employees, cancels Marvel game
- Colin Kaepernick teases Wild Card Football from NFLPA & Saber Interactive for October
Excited for #AEWFightForever releasing tomorrow? Check out the game's day one roster in the video below. #AEW pic.twitter.com/UP0H2bRw3O— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 28, 2023
YouTube TV rolls out expanded multiview test
And, we’re ROLLING 🔴🎥— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) June 21, 2023
Starting today in the Home tab, a small portion of members will see us testing up to 5 brand new multiview streams that will be available to watch 24/7 across news, sports, business news, weather, and Deportes. pic.twitter.com/wYDPjWWmDz
TVs lost picture-in-picture just so Google could reinvent it in 2023.
Hasan Minhaj interviews President Barack Obama
Thanks, Obama.
Memes of the Kingdom
The amazing gameplay systems in Super Mario Maker and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allow for players to make beautiful music.
i don’t have an excuse actually #Zelink #totk pic.twitter.com/otgbEELn9y— raine✨ (@risingsterling) June 25, 2023
Zelda and Link are a true love story.
- Cleveland man filmed himself raping teen girl as she fatally overdosed on fentanyl he gave her, prosecutors say
- ‘The 2024 elections are going to be a mess’ because of A.I. and misinformation: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt
- He wanted to pet dogs for his 100th birthday. Hundreds lined up.
- Google Violated Its Standards in Ad Deals, Research Finds
- IBM to acquire software company Apptio for $4.6 billion
- Walgreens stock sinks as company warns consumers pull back on spending, COVID vaccines
- Google killed its Iris augmented-reality smart glasses as it shifts attention to building AR software
- Deutsche Bank tells investors some of their Russian shares are missing
- China’s manufacturing activity shrinks again, casting a shadow on recovery hopes
Lavar Burton has done a tremendous job as a literacy advocate.
Wild Kingdom
Hey everyone I found him pic.twitter.com/kfWjmGekQe— Stephanie (@AgentTinsley) June 27, 2023
A wild Waldo appears!
June 26, 2023
That's a heck of a "Return to Sender."
Whereby a bunch of unvaccinated MAGAs describe the symptoms of Long COVID without quite making the connection.— Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) June 25, 2023
They are sooooo close to getting it. pic.twitter.com/VJN53MSCNS
The answer is right under their nose.
Nick Chubb at Cedartown High School in GA training in a Williams Stength Facility with 610 lb load on a Tsunami Max Bar. Imagine the force load coupled with CNS activation! pic.twitter.com/AstSAydeIL— Mike Armstrong (@DrCOACHStrong) July 21, 2022
Nick Chubb is special.
June 25, 2023
Silly kitty!
June 26, 2023
Upside down kitty!
eepy pic.twitter.com/930FU91K9I— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) June 26, 2023
Sleepy kitty!
June 28, 2023
Angy Kitty!
June 28, 2023
Brave Kitty!
Vanilla, a chimpanzee who spent years in a cage before being freed at a Florida sanctuary, basked in the sun and walked around the farm pic.twitter.com/wzeamyXNpY— Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2023
Happy for Vanilla.
Synchronized walk.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/csGJbb9A5d— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 25, 2023
BFFs.
Pride Month continues
“Everyone is welcome in the FGC.” - @PunkDaGod https://t.co/ePwtAdAVHf pic.twitter.com/KnL0g2RngT— kurominah 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@kurominah) June 26, 2023
Punk may have lost at CEO this week, but that meme is a huge W.
If ya told me years ago, I’d have an arena chanting HE’S GAY at me in the most POSITIVE of ways, I’d say you’re crazy.— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) June 24, 2023
It’s pretty cool to see how far we’ve come. Still more work to do. Happy Pride #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/CgBM8QJWWn
Good on the AEW crowd.
Supreme Court rules colleges and universities must stop considering race in admissions
BREAKING: The U.S. Supreme Court rules colleges and universities must stop considering race in admissions, putting an end to affirmative action in higher education. https://t.co/qCOtkgbxQO pic.twitter.com/jv4l1qxcyq— The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2023
I likely would not have made it to the University of Michigan if affirmative action didn't exist.
What a comeback!
Protect this kid at all costs pic.twitter.com/9CG0HatRvO— Betches Wildin (@betcheswildin) June 25, 2023
The dad's spit take really ties the video together.
Shacknews Cortex Shouts dev update
It's been two weeks since we launched our new short-form social media platform, and users have been providing us with some very valuable feedback. Here's the latest from our Shacknews Cortex Shouts development project:
- Cortex and Chatty Logo Buttons
- Both of these buttons will now link back to the Shacknews.com front page
- Like Button
- Likes should be appearing properly on the feeds now
- Still working on adding a Like Button to individual Cortex Shout pages
- URL optimizations
- Cortex Shout hyperlinks are now limited to 35 character URL slugs
- Cortex Shout hyperlink URL slugs will now no longer include hyperlinks in the body of the Shout
- Image optimizations
- We have increased the resolution of images on Cortex Shout pages
- Profile pictures
- We have fixed the caching issue that was causing Profile pictures to not appear
- Mouseover text for Cortex Shouts image upload, video upload, and GIF Buttons
- We have implemented this requested accessibility feature
- Shacknews Cortex Shouts modal now dynamically expands when typing longer posts
- Implemented this in an effort to reach some sort of parity with competitor modals
- Embedding of Shouts
- We are still working on a solution to allow people to be able to share Cortex Shouts as embeds
- When users post a Cortex Shout it takes them to the My Posts page
- This was something we ended up going with during testing because the All Posts feed takes a bit to cache, and we don't want people to think their Shout didn't post
- We admit that this is not an ideal solution, and will look at some other solutions, but we are rolling with the current flow for now
We expect to have some more updates ready to ship in the next few weeks, so keep an eye on our Thursday night Evening Reading articles for all the latest Shacknews development updates.
