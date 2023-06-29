Evening Reading - June 29, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Excited for #AEWFightForever releasing tomorrow? Check out the game's day one roster in the video below. #AEW pic.twitter.com/UP0H2bRw3O — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 28, 2023

YouTube TV rolls out expanded multiview test

And, we’re ROLLING 🔴🎥



Starting today in the Home tab, a small portion of members will see us testing up to 5 brand new multiview streams that will be available to watch 24/7 across news, sports, business news, weather, and Deportes. pic.twitter.com/wYDPjWWmDz — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) June 21, 2023

TVs lost picture-in-picture just so Google could reinvent it in 2023.

Hasan Minhaj interviews President Barack Obama

Thanks, Obama.

Memes of the Kingdom

The amazing gameplay systems in Super Mario Maker and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allow for players to make beautiful music.

Zelda and Link are a true love story.

Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles

Check out some of these interesting stories from across the Internet:

Lavar Burton has done a tremendous job as a literacy advocate.

Wild Kingdom

Hey everyone I found him pic.twitter.com/kfWjmGekQe — Stephanie (@AgentTinsley) June 27, 2023

A wild Waldo appears!

pic.twitter.com/cXNcg6sTMk — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) June 26, 2023

That's a heck of a "Return to Sender."

Whereby a bunch of unvaccinated MAGAs describe the symptoms of Long COVID without quite making the connection.



They are sooooo close to getting it. pic.twitter.com/VJN53MSCNS — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) June 25, 2023

The answer is right under their nose.

Nick Chubb at Cedartown High School in GA training in a Williams Stength Facility with 610 lb load on a Tsunami Max Bar. Imagine the force load coupled with CNS activation! pic.twitter.com/AstSAydeIL — Mike Armstrong (@DrCOACHStrong) July 21, 2022

Nick Chubb is special.

pic.twitter.com/l2sdIB4zzl — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) June 25, 2023

Silly kitty!

Upside down kitty!

Sleepy kitty!

Angy Kitty!

Brave Kitty!

Vanilla, a chimpanzee who spent years in a cage before being freed at a Florida sanctuary, basked in the sun and walked around the farm pic.twitter.com/wzeamyXNpY — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2023

Happy for Vanilla.

BFFs.

Pride Month continues

Punk may have lost at CEO this week, but that meme is a huge W.

If ya told me years ago, I’d have an arena chanting HE’S GAY at me in the most POSITIVE of ways, I’d say you’re crazy.



It’s pretty cool to see how far we’ve come. Still more work to do. Happy Pride #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/CgBM8QJWWn — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) June 24, 2023

Good on the AEW crowd.

Supreme Court rules colleges and universities must stop considering race in admissions

BREAKING: The U.S. Supreme Court rules colleges and universities must stop considering race in admissions, putting an end to affirmative action in higher education. https://t.co/qCOtkgbxQO pic.twitter.com/jv4l1qxcyq — The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2023

I likely would not have made it to the University of Michigan if affirmative action didn't exist.

What a comeback!

Protect this kid at all costs pic.twitter.com/9CG0HatRvO — Betches Wildin (@betcheswildin) June 25, 2023

The dad's spit take really ties the video together.

Shacknews Cortex Shouts dev update

The Shacknews Cortex Shouts platform has been live for two weeks.

It's been two weeks since we launched our new short-form social media platform, and users have been providing us with some very valuable feedback. Here's the latest from our Shacknews Cortex Shouts development project:

Cortex and Chatty Logo Buttons Both of these buttons will now link back to the Shacknews.com front page

Like Button Likes should be appearing properly on the feeds now Still working on adding a Like Button to individual Cortex Shout pages

URL optimizations Cortex Shout hyperlinks are now limited to 35 character URL slugs Cortex Shout hyperlink URL slugs will now no longer include hyperlinks in the body of the Shout

Image optimizations We have increased the resolution of images on Cortex Shout pages

Profile pictures We have fixed the caching issue that was causing Profile pictures to not appear

Mouseover text for Cortex Shouts image upload, video upload, and GIF Buttons We have implemented this requested accessibility feature

Shacknews Cortex Shouts modal now dynamically expands when typing longer posts Implemented this in an effort to reach some sort of parity with competitor modals

Embedding of Shouts We are still working on a solution to allow people to be able to share Cortex Shouts as embeds

When users post a Cortex Shout it takes them to the My Posts page This was something we ended up going with during testing because the All Posts feed takes a bit to cache, and we don't want people to think their Shout didn't post We admit that this is not an ideal solution, and will look at some other solutions, but we are rolling with the current flow for now



We expect to have some more updates ready to ship in the next few weeks, so keep an eye on our Thursday night Evening Reading articles for all the latest Shacknews development updates.

